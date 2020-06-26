Narcotics arrest
Conway police confiscated 424 grams of marijuana, 7,856 grams of synthetic marijuana infused into cookies and one-and-a-half Adderall pills during a search of Unit 108 at Provincial Apartments, according to information provided by the City of Conway.
Officers responded to the site after receiving a narcotics complaint.
Upon investigation, officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the unit.
Bailey Andrew Fought, 23, of Myrtle Beach was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within close proximity of a school, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana within close proximity to a school, and possession of Schedule II narcotics.
He was released the next day on a $22,000 bond, according to Horry County jail records.
Drowning deaths
Police are investigating two drowning deaths that happened along area beaches Friday.
Franklin Morris, 52, of Jacksonville, Fla., was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room of Grand Strand Medical Center at 1:50 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Police are investigating this incident.
Horry County police are investigating the drowning death of Allan Eschner, 71, of Surfside Beach. He was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room of Waccamaw Medical Center at 2:08 p.m.
This drowning happened near the Holly Beach Access in Garden City.
It appears that both victims were caught in rip currents while swimming in the ocean, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Juvenile doesn’t get far
The mother of a Conway teen, who wears an ankle monitor, called Conway police when his monitor pinged, according to a Conway police report.
The juvenile was spotted running across U.S. 701 South. They chased and caught him, and took him into custody.
When police searched him they found a black and white kitchen knife, according to the Conway police report.
Strong arm robbery
A warrant was issued for a Conway man for strong arm robbery after a Conway woman told police he pushed her down and took $20 from her, according to a Conway police report.
Police say they made multiple attempts to locate the man, and a dispatcher tried to ping the victim so police could find her. They learned that the original call for service came from Pittman Street. When police got in touch with a man at the residence where dispatchers thought the call came from, the resident said he didn’t know the victim, and he didn’t see anything.
Police tried to find the woman on foot and in their vehicles in the surrounding area.
A K9 track was unable to be completed due to not knowing her point of origin and because the area was contaminated by police trying to find the initial address, the police report says.
They also went to areas where they know the woman frequents, but they didn’t find her. When they couldn’t find her within about 40 minutes, they asked the next shift to keep an eye out for her.
At about 1 a.m., police responded to a collision at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Main Street in Conway. The victim was a passenger in one of the vehicles. She was taken to Conway Medical Center by emergency medical workers After clearing the collision, a policeman went to the hospital to speak with the victim. She told them that a man punched her and pushed her to the ground before taking $20 from her.
A warrant was issued for strong-arm robbery.
He wants a cigarette
A young Conway man says a man he didn’t know came to his home Friday at about 10 p.m. while he was sitting on his porch, according to a Conway police report.
He said the man asked for a cigarette and left when he didn’t get one. About an hour later he came back asking if the resident had stolen his bag of marijuana or if he found it in his yard.
He left again, but came back about two minutes later when the resident asked him to leave his property and began to approach him, the report says.
The police report says the suspect reached into his front waistband, pulled out what appeared to be a pistol and said, “I got something for you.”
The resident and his girlfriend ran into the house. The young man got his firearm and went back outside where he saw the suspect running toward U.S. 378.
The victim filled out a victim’s rights report.
Ready to flee
A Conway policeman says he was called to Speedway on Main Street in Conway to help another officer with a suspicious vehicle, according to a Conway police report.
When the policeman arrived, he found the first officer leaving following the car on Boundary Street toward Oak Street.
As the vehicle turned onto Oak Street, it almost hit another officer. He said the reporting officer said he caught up with the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop as it approached Circle K. The vehicle turned onto the parking lot of Circle K and kept going to the far side of the parking lot. The driver then turned around, heading back toward Mill Pond Road and sped out of the parking lot.
The officer says once it was clear that the driver intended to flee, the other officer advised him not to follow, so he disengaged.
Vehicle incidents
■ When a Galivants Ferry woman went to Walmart Friday at about 6:30 p.m., she brought along her boyfriend, who has no rights to the vehicle and had been told in the past not to drive it, according to a Conway police report.
She left the keys in the car with plans to use the car to go to work. The police report says her boyfriend had other plans to be picked up.
However, when she returned her Myrtle Beach boyfriend and her car were gone.
She told police she tried several times to contact him. When she didn’t get him she called police.
Police listed the vehicle in NCIC and a warrant was issued for use of a vehicle without permission.
■ A resident told police that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked on Pecan Grove Boulevard and took his Smith and Wesson 9mm. The Conway police report says there was no forced entry into the vehicle.
■ A Conway municipal judge didn’t think there was enough evidence to charge a Conway man with assault, but he did think there was enough to charge him with leaving the scene of an accident after he ran into the back of another vehicle on U.S. 701 South, according to a Conway police report.
A Conway man flagged down a policeman to report that he had been involved in an accident and the other vehicle had fled, according to a Conway police report.
The man said the suspect was behind him blowing his horn and when he applied his brakes, the vehicle struck the rear of his vehicle.
They pulled into Remax Above the Beach parking lot where they got out and had a verbal spat that included cursing, but there were no threats of bodily injury, the police report says. The victim said the man had a knife in his hand, but he never raised it toward him.
The victim also said when the man began to flee he took a picture of his license plate. In a statement for police the man said he was never threatened.
Police found the suspect who told them there was a spat. He was not sure of an accident, but it was possible, he told police.
The police report says damage to the front bumper of the vehicle was consistent with damage to the victim’s vehicle.
The suspect was charged with hit and run.
■ An Aynor area man told Horry County police that sometime during a recent four-day period someone took his firearm from his truck.
He said he works all over Horry County and didn’t know when the gun was taken.
■ A Conway area man called Horry County police Thursday at about 7 p.m. after he allowed a friend to drive his vehicle for three hours, according to a Conway police report.
When three hours had passed and the vehicle had not been returned, he contacted the suspect’s sister asking her to tell the suspect to return the vehicle or he would call police.
The victim didn’t want to pursue charges; he just wanted his vehicle back, the report says.
He had only limited information about the woman.
■ Horry County police were called recently to the area of Gully Court and S.C. 544 in the Conway section to a road rage incident, according to an Horry County police report.
The victims told police that a truck was trying to run them off the road after honking at them at a red light on S.C. 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road.
They told police that the young Conway man finally passed them and pulled back in front of them and stopped in the road. At the time the suspect stepped out and threw his arms into the air and as the victim was opening his car door, the suspect reached back into his truck and pulled out what they described as a pistol with a flashlight attached to the bottom, and pointed it at the victims.
He got back into his truck and left headed down Sophie Road, according to the Horry County police report.
An officer searched the area and found it parked at Upper Saddle Circle. The suspect told police he owned a gun and he had been involved in a road rage incident where he pulled his gun after both parties were out of their vehicles. The gun that the suspect showed the officers is the one that was described by the victims, according to the police report.
The suspect was taken to jail on two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
■ A Conway policeman was called to Sherwood Drive at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night where he found a vehicle on fire in a front yard.
Emergency medical workers were trying to extinguish the fire and tend to the two passengers. Both of the occupants were taken to Grand Strand Hospital. Crime scene investigators went to the location and processed the wreck.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ Conway police were called Friday at about 7 p.m. to check on a report of an overdose, according to a Conway police report.
Emergency medical workers were already there when police arrived and the suspect had just regained consciousness, according to the police report.
The suspect told police he had taken a single blue pill, but didn’t remember where he had gotten it or if he had any more.
Police checked and found a blue pill wrapped in plastic inside of a cigarette box. The man was taken for more medical treatment and the policeman took the pill that was later identified as oxycodone hydrochloride.
■ Two Conway men were taken to jail after employees at Maryland Friend Chicken called Conway police to report a man passed out in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the restaurant’s drive-thru, according to a Conway police report.
Police tried, but were unable to awaken the passenger. They gave him two doses of Narcan before emergency medical worked arrived.
The medical workers took the man to Conway Medical Center.
When police questioned the second man who had been inside the car they determined that he was under the influence of narcotics as well, so they placed him under arrest.
His vehicle was towed and he was taken to Conway Medical Center where he was cleared for jail.
After the doctor cleared the passenger who was first taken to the hospital, he was taken to jail.
He was charged with trespassing and public intoxication. The second man was also picked up and taken to jail on charges of being under the influence of narcotics.
■ A young Conway man was charged with driving under the influence Saturday at about 20 minutes after midnight after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident, according to a Conway police report.
The report says the man appeared to have been driving on Laurel Street before running off the road, striking a brick barrier, crossing Sixth Avenue and hitting an apartment building.
Emergency medical workers gave the driver treatment for a laceration on the top right side of his head. The police report says the man told him he had been drinking alcohol at Crafty Rooster before the accident.
The report says the man had glassy eyes, slurred speech and was having trouble standing. He was taken to Conway Medical Center for more treatment. His injuries kept him from being able to perform field sobriety tests at the scene. He refused a blood/urine test. After being cleared by his doctor, he was taken to jail.
■ A North Carolina man caused residents of Elkford Drive to call police after they got into a verbal confrontation and the man left, according to a Conway police report.
The person who called police said the man came back to the residence and knocked on his door trying to get back into the residence. He said the man does not live there and was there Saturday for a visit only, the police report says.
Other residents said the man was going through yards and to several residences in the neighborhood. The policeman found the man sleeping in a yard between Elkford Drive and Pantheon Drive. He said the man smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slightly slurred speech.
He told police he and a few of his friends had been drinking and he was trying to find his vehicle when he fell asleep. He was charged with public drunkenness and taken to jail.
■ Conway police responded to Aspen Heights Apartments on East U.S. 501 to check on a trespasser, according to a Conway police report.
A Conway policeman met there with a Coastal Carolina University officer, who reported that he was informed of a homeless person wandering around the complex. When police arrived, the man was gone. He canvassed the area and eventually found him.
The policeman says the man smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and he appeared to have defecated on himself.
He was informed that he had been trespassed from the property. He was taken to jail on a charge of public drunkenness.
■ Horry County police went to a home in the Conway section to check on a possible overdose of a young teen, according to the Horry County police report.
The responding officer said when he arrived, he found the doors locked, but the owner gave him permission to go into the home to retrieve his keys.
Inside they found the youngster lying on the dining room floor unconscious, so they called emergency medical workers. He was taken for medical treatment. The police report is highly redacted, but says the young man was breathing on his own, but still unconscious.
Missing person
Horry County police say they got a call from an employer who told them that an employee was missing from his workplace and he thought there were some suspicious circumstances involved, according to an Horry County police report.
He said the employee had worked for him for a long time and was very dependable.
He worked on a case-by-case basis, not full time with him.
The employer said the missing man was working on an SUV, and continued to work until late hours. He was last seen in the shop preparing to work on the vehicle at about 3 a.m.
When the owner returned, the man and the vehicle were gone.
The report says the SUV was not in operable condition so he knew that the employee didn’t take it or leave with it.
Police checked an area where the man also worked and with his only relative who lives in Conway.
He also checked with the owner of the vehicle, who didn’t have it.
The relative told police she had been with the missing man at about 1:30 a.m. just before he disappeared.
The SUV was found in front of another building that has surveillance cameras.
That business promised to check the cameras the next morning. At first, the caller thought the employee had stolen the SUV, but later didn’t think so because of his relationship with him and because the vehicle could not be driven, and the employee’s belongings were left behind. The police report says the missing man’s tools were lying out as if he was preparing to work on the SUV as he was supposed to do. His phone, with no battery, was missing. The caller told police the employee never left his tools behind.
Arson maybe?
An Horry County policeman says he was called to check on a structure fire in the Conway area Thursday at about 6 a.m. after being called by Horry County Fire Rescue, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman found that the mobile home was unoccupied. Power outlets and wires behind the walls had been ripped out and there was no power going to the residence.
There was also no furniture inside. According to the Horry County police report, the investigation showed that there were two points of origin for the fire. The first was in a corner of the living room where it appeared that curtains had been ignited. The second point was in a corner in the dining room. It appeared as though a spiral notebook was the item that had been ignited, the police report says.
There was minor damage to the inside of the residence and police did not know when they wrote this report who owns the home.
The report says there are no cameras in the area and all of the surrounding homes are also vacant. Because there were no witnesses, police closed the case.
Flight twice
A Conway policeman says he tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the CVS parking lot at a shortly after noon on a recent day because the vehicle’s registration had expired, according to the Conway police report.
Before the policeman was able to get out of his vehicle to speak with the driver, the female driver took off, ran a red light and headed out on U.S. 501. The officer says as soon as the driver bolted, he immediately discontinued his traffic stop.
A little later, the officer went to the owner of the vehicle, who lives in the Horry County jurisdiction. The vehicle owner told police she allowed the woman to take her vehicle at about noon and she hadn’t returned more than an hour later. Police collected information on the suspect. They ran it through the Department of Motor Vehicles records and learned that the woman has a prior conviction for driving under suspension.
About four hours later, the same officer and a second one got into a vehicle pursuit with the same vehicle that had fled from the officer at CVS, and it had fled from another officer in a different incident. Later that evening an officer was able to get a written statement from someone who identified the driver of the vehicle in the second incident.
The Conway police report said at the time the report was written the case needed more investigation before a warrant could be issued.
Still another Conway police report says that Horry County police notified Conway police that a wanted person was seen heading into Conway on U.S. 378.
The woman was wanted for two counts of first-degree burglary and a Department of Juvenile Justice pickup order. Inside the car, the Conway cop says he saw four people who matched the description given to him by the Horry County policeman. He got behind the vehicle and tried to stop it. He says when he turned on his blue lights and siren on West Ridge Boulevard, the driver again failed to stop. Instead she sped up in an attempt to evade police.
The Conway officer said he stopped his pursuit after additional units from Horry County or Conway police couldn’t be found to catch up with the vehicle at Pee Dee Highway and Antioch Road. The driver was identified and verified through DMV records.
Two days later, a Conway city judge issued arrest warrants for failure to stop for blue lights, harboring a runaway from DJJ, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving under suspension, third or more, not for DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.