As summer continues the 15th Circuit Alcohol Enforcement Team (AET) is working hard to make sure alcohol is kept out of youthful hands.
The goal of the Alcohol Enforcement Team is to reduce underage access to alcohol. Business owners, servers, clerks and vendors are reminded that the legal age to purchase, possess or consume alcohol is 21-years-old.
All personnel working to sell alcohol and tobacco should be proactively checking the identifications of all customers.
Along with summer, the number of DUI cases increase in Horry County. Drivers are reminded to arrange a sober ride and refrain from driving while under the influence.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ When an Horry County policeman saw a vehicle with its lights on sitting just off U.S. 501 Business near a mini-storage on University Forest Boulevard, he went to check on it, according to an Horry County police report .
Because the policeman thought the driver appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle, he knocked on the window. When the suspect did not respond the first time, the policeman knocked again. That time the suspect woke up and opened his door.
The police report says when the driver opened the door the policeman noticed a plastic bag containing a translucent crystal-like substance, consistent with methamphetamines, in the suspect’s lap. The policeman detained the suspect and a probable cause search was conducted. The policeman found a Maverick cigarette pack holding a green leafy substance and another plastic bag holding more of the crystal-like substance in a compartment near the gearshift.
The policeman also found a meth pipe and a digital scale. The crystal-like substance field-tested positive for methamphetamines. While completing the search, the policeman found two peach-colored pills identified as amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, a Schedule 2 narcotic.
The suspect was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I-V and possession with intent to distribute amphetamines, second offense, and was taken to jail.
■ A North Myrtle Beach man stumbled past a Conway policeman while the cop was making a traffic stop, according to a Conway police report.
When the policeman completed his traffic stop, he went to speak with the stumbling man. He says he immediately smelled alcohol coming from the man as he approached him, and he says the man was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.
The policeman tried to give the man field sobriety tests, but he said the man couldn’t complete the first test. He was charged with public drunkenness and taken to Conway Medical Center. He refused medical treatment and was taken to jail.
Two days later, police were sent to the area of Third Avenue and Laurel Street to check on a possibly intoxicated man staggering along the sidewalk, walking up to closed businesses and pulling on their doors. Then he stopped and urinated on a bush.
Police say the man was unsteady on his feet, smelled of alcohol and admitted that he had relieved himself on a bush, the police report says. He was charged with public drunkenness and taken back to jail.
■ A Conway woman’s vehicle drew the attention of a Conway policeman as she sped along U.S. 378 with what sounded like something dragging underneath her vehicle, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says when the vehicle passed in front of him he saw what looked like a large traffic cone being dragged.
The woman stopped in a U.S. 378 driveway. At about midnight, the policeman was using his flashlight to see the driver, but he says the woman seemed to be particularly sensitive to the light. When he got closer, he said he smelled alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. The driver handed the policeman her debit card instead of her driver’s license.
The police report says the woman told the policeman that after work she went to the Sneaky Beagle where she had consumed three drinks. The woman performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken in for a breath test. She was unable to provide a proper sample twice, but the police report says the third time she was successful. She registered .21 and was charged with driving under the influence.
The woman asked police to turn her vehicle over to her boyfriend instead of having it towed, which they did.
■ Conway police were called to 810 Billiards and Bowling Sunday at about 30 minutes after midnight to check on a disorderly out-of-town young man, according to a Conway police report.
Police say when they arrived a security guard had the man sitting in front of the bar in handcuffs. The guard told police the young man had been fighting in the parking lot and had become irate with staff. Police say he was extremely intoxicated, was boisterous and incoherent.
The police report says after several attempts to calm him and arrange a ride for him, he continued to be loud and refused to comply, the police report says.
He was charged with public drunkenness and taken to jail.
■ A Conway man said he invited a friend over to his home Saturday where they had a small party. Sunday at about 6 a.m., they went to a gas station for more beer, according to a Conway police report.
After they returned, the vehicle’s owner told police he put his keys on his table and went to sleep on the couch.
When he woke up, the keys and his vehicle were gone.
He said he couldn’t contact the man because he doesn’t think he has a cellphone.
He also told police that this was the second vehicle that had been taken from his property in the past week.
The vehicle was listed on NCIC.
At about 8:30 Monday morning the vehicle’s owner told police he had found his stolen vehicle parked about halfway up on a Long Avenue Extension driveway where it had run out of gas. Nothing was missing from the vehicle.
■ Horry County police were called to the Circle K on U.S. 501 South where they found a man who was unresponsive and being treated by Horry County Fire Rescue, according to an Horry County police report.
The man began to become responsive after a dose of Narcan was administered. After a second dose, he was able to begin speaking. Medical worker wanted to take the man for medical treatment, but he didn’t want to go.
They explained to him that the Narcan would wear off and he could overdose again.
He finally agreed to go for medical help, so they took him.
■ When a Loris area woman returned from vacation recently she found the front door of her home partially open. She went in and saw that many things were missing including four televisions, a radio, three fire sticks, a Play Station 4, multiple DVDs, her washing machine, bankcard and Polaris 4 Wheeler.
The woman told police she might know who took her things. She believes the suspect has a drug problem.
■ An Horry County woman had reportedly been drinking heavily when she got home at about 5 a.m. on a recent morning. An Horry County policeman says medics administered two doses of Narcan after people around her said she behaved strangely before passing out.
She was taken for medical attention.
■ An Horry County policeman went to a home in the Conway section Friday where a man told them that the woman, who was the reason for his call, told him that she had to go meet a man named Joey. When she returned, she went into her bathroom for a short time, came out, said she felt tired and then fell to the floor. Horry County Fire Rescue was already there giving medical attention when police arrived.
The man told police he was not familiar with the “Joey” subject.
After the treatment, the woman regained consciousness and medical workers took her for more medical help. She was expected to make a full recovery from what police classified as an overdose.
■ Horry County police were called to another Conway area home Saturday to check on a possible overdose, according to an Horry County police report.
Horry County Fire Rescue was at the scene when police arrived and after treatment, the woman was semiconscious. A person who called police said the woman came home from work at about 10:30 p.m. when she drank two or three wine cooler-type drinks. The police report says the woman takes some medication daily, but no one saw her take any after she got home. He said he went into the bathroom for about five minutes. When he came back out into the bedroom, he saw the woman lying across the bed where she appeared to be turning blue, the police report says. He called 911 and was told to begin CPR. When HCFR arrived, they took over the woman’s care.
The person who called police said the woman didn’t have a history of drug use. There was also no evidence of any drugs in the residence. The woman was taken in for medical treatment.
By the time HCFR left the woman was beginning to talk.
■ Horry County police were called Saturday to still another Conway area home to a possible drug overdose, according to an Horry County police report.
The responding officer said he saw the person who called police holding an unconscious victim. The caller said when he went outside he found the victim lying on the ground.
A person there went to the policeman and showed him a small plastic bag that held a white powder substance saying she found it near the victim.
Horry County Fire Rescue administered something, but the report has redacted what. The victim was awake and alert and expected to make a full recovery when he was being transported for more medical attention.
Business owner charged
A Conway man called police after, he said, he and his boss had a verbal altercation when he went into his boss’s office to ask for a Band-Aid, according to a Conway police report.
The victim said the suspect started yelling and calling him names and told him to leave the property.
Both of the men walked out of the office and while they were in the main service area, the victim said the suspect drew back his arm as if he was going to hit him, the report says.
The victim said he walked away and went outside. While they were outside, the suspect reportedly walked to his truck, opened the driver’s door, grabbed a shotgun, lifted it about half-way to his chest before pointing it up and down.
The victim said while the suspect was holding the gun he began shaking it saying, “I got this for you right here.”
According to the victim, the suspect placed the shotgun back into his vehicle and walked back inside the business.
The victim called police and waited by his vehicle. The policeman served the suspect with a warrant for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to the report.
The policeman says he went back to the business to follow up with the suspect. During the follow up, the policeman thought he had probable cause to seek a search warrant for the property. The policeman got the search warrant while another officer stayed behind to secure the scene to protect evidence from being destroyed or removed.
The policeman went back to the business, searched and collected property, but the police report doesn’t say what the property was.
Four collected items were placed into an evidence locker and two items were placed into a gun safe.
A second officer was watching the business while another officer sought the search warrant. The officer on the scene says the suspect came there and tried to get into the building. The officer told him he couldn’t go in.
The police report says the suspect wanted to go in and was trying to force his way past officers after being told no one was to enter the property. Officers stopped him from entering the building and, they say, when the suspect stopped he tried to punch the officer.
Police then took the suspect to the ground and placed him in handcuffs. The policeman then called emergency medical workers, who took the man to Conway Medical Center for medical clearance, and then took him to jail on charges of resisting arrest and disobeying a police officer.
He was released the next morning on a $5,880 bond.
More guns
A young Conway man was charged with first-degree burglary, but a potential charge of possessing a firearm or ammunition by certain person was dropped because the suspect is not prohibited from possessing a firearm in South Carolina, only federally, and because he had a shotgun, not a pistol, according to a Conway police report.
Police say they were looking for the man because they believed he was involved in an altercation on Leonard Avenue. When police found him inside of a house on Hill Street he tried to tell them that he had been assaulted.
He was detained, searched and taken to jail.
An angry witness came to police while they were still on the scene telling them that the suspect had fled from Leonard Avenue and was trying to get into the house on Hill Street by kicking in the front door, according to the police report.
The suspect then ran to the side of the house and got in through a bedroom window. He came out of the house with a New England firearm 12g shotgun that had been stored in the closet in the bedroom and fired it in what police think was an attempt to scare off the witness, according to a Conway police report.
A relative of the person who owns the house went there and let police in. They found the shotgun under a couch near the front door. They also found a window air-conditioner lying on the ground near the window where the young man had gotten in.
Pigeons cause trouble
Conway police were called to the area of Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle on Fourth Avenue to check on a verbal disturbance, according to a Conway police report.
A person who called police said they were next door renting a U-Haul truck when someone shot the window out.
Police found the suspect inside the truck and asked him about the incident.
The man told police he lives in the area and finds the pigeons roosting under the bridge a nuisance, so he used a BB gun to scare them off. When he shot, the projectile ricocheted and hit the passenger side window of the truck.
The U-Haul manager told police he didn’t want to pursue charged; he just wanted to be paid for the damage. The suspect paid. He was issued a citation for discharging a firearm in the city and his BB gun was seized.
Whoa
Animals in the road in the area of Green Sea Road spurred a call to Horry County police.
The officer says he found a horse that was near the road in a pen made of wooden pallets. The policeman says he had responded to this location several times for reports of a horse in the road.
The Horry County police report says there were also dogs in the road. The policeman says he found two dogs near the road and tried to put them on a nearby porch several times, but each time the dogs escaped through the porch rails. The policeman put several blankets on the porch to keep the dogs in, but they quickly figured out how to get through them, the police report says.
The officer said several attempts to notify the owner were made with no one answering the door.
Bullet travels through house
A resident of Ashmun Road told police that at about 9 p.m. Saturday she was walking through her home when she saw a single hole, consistent with a bullet hole, in two of her bedroom walls.
The woman said she didn’t hear or see anything. She didn’t know when the incident happened, but thought it might have been about 15 to 20 minutes before she called police because she hadn’t seen the damage earlier.
The woman said she looked for, but couldn’t find a bullet.
The woman showed officers the damage that appeared to be a bullet hole. The report says it appeared that a single bullet had traveled from outside the residence above the woman’s bedroom window, traveled through the woman’s bedroom wall and into another wall in her bedroom, stopping in a bathroom wall.
Police say there was damage to vinyl siding, exterior and interior walls. The policeman looked, but didn’t find any shell casings. The woman didn’t have any idea who might have caused the damage, saying she didn’t think she had any problems with anyone. The case is closed until more information is found.
Shot hits home
A resident of Luck Road said at shortly before midnight on a recent night, a woman told her husband she saw a pickup pass their home and heard what she thought were three shots, according to an Horry County police report.
The man said he finally woke up, went outside and saw what appeared to be two bullet holes on the front of his residence that went into his bedroom with one hole on the roof of his front porch. He told police he didn’t know who might have done it.
Vehicle incidents
■ An employee of Leonard Buildings and Truck Accessories told police that sometime over this past weekend, someone damaged his building while taking a trailer from the property, according to a Conway police report.
He valued the 6.4x16 foot trailer at $3,000. The trailer has a wooden floor and black wheels and is new. Police say it might have been damaged on the driver’s side when it sideswiped the building.
■ A resident of Hagwood Circle told a Conway policeman that someone took his motorcycle from his residence. He said the motorcycle was taken between just before midnight on a recent night and 9 a.m. the next morning. The missing motorcycle was valued at $6,000. It was a Rod King model. The key to the motorcycle was in his truck and the handle bar lock was not locked.
■ Someone told Conway police that sometime between about a 10-day period someone took an excavator that belonged to Greenwall Construction, according to a Conway police report.
The vehicle, valued at about $15,000, was taken from a drop lot located across from 304 Elm St. where it had been left for a while. It was listed on NCIC.
■ A Myrtle Beach woman told Horry County police that she was at a club on Redenbo Drive in the Loris section to have a good time and get some food, according to an Horry County police report.
She said because she’s pregnant and she began to feel sick, she got a friend to drive her home. She left her car parked on the side of Redenbo Drive because she had lost her keys sometime earlier in the evening.
When she went back to get her car the next morning, it was gone. She told police she drove around looking for it, but didn’t find it. The policeman also looked for the vehicle, valued at about $12,000, but didn’t find it.
■ A Myrtle Beach man says he parked his Jeep Wrangler in the parking lot of Monarch Apartments at about 7:30 p.m. on a recent evening with its doors locked and windows up, according to a Conway police report.
The next morning at about 7 a.m., he found that the passenger side window was down and someone had been inside his vehicle. He also saw that someone had burned a hole in the plastic window and gained access to the window zipper. The suspect was then able to unzip the window and get into the vehicle.
The suspect broke the handle to the glove box and forced entry into the center console, the police report says.
Several military challenge coins were taken from a bookbag that was in the trunk.
A young Indian Land woman said someone had gone into her purse and taken $11 in cash. Damage was estimated at about $1,000.
A young Conway man told police that on the same day at Monarch Apartments someone took both rear removable windows from his Jeep Wrangler, and it appeared that one of the windows had been cut, according to a Conway police report.
The center console had been broken open and the glove box was open.
The only thing missing was a military-style ammunition can that was being used as a toolbox. It was filled with various tools, according to the police report.
Missed his turn
A FedEx driver in an unmarked truck told Horry County police that he missed a turn so he pulled into a driveway on Highway 19 to turn around, according to an Horry County police report. While the driver was waiting for traffic to pass so he could pull back out, a resident came out and asked why he was there. He said they exchanged words, the resident got a gun from his residence, came back out, displayed and pointed the gun in the direction of the driver and a passenger who were inside the truck on the road.
The passenger told the same account of events that the driver did.
The police report says an officer found the suspect who corroborated what the victims had said. He told the officer that he saw that the driver was wearing a FedEx work shirt before going in, getting a gun and pointing it at the victims. The policeman charged the man with breach of peace and took him to jail.
Argument leads to cut
A victim in the Loris area told Horry County police that he didn’t want any assistance from police, but was told that someone had called them on his behalf, according to an Horry County police report.
The man said he was on S.C. 9, but he didn’t know the address and he told the policeman the suspect is an acquaintance. He said they argued before the suspect pulled out a knife and cut his left hand. The victim then headed to a hospital for treatment.
A policeman says he saw small lacerations on the man’s left hand, but the man didn’t want to cooperate with police so the case was closed.
Resident hears boat motor
A resident of S.C. 905 says when he got home at about 11 a.m. Friday he didn’t see anything amiss, but about 10 minutes later he heard his outboard boat motor start running. The motor was parked in the driveway beside the residence, according to an Horry County police report.
The teen says he ran outside where he saw a man looking around a refrigerator that was also in the driveway close to the running motor.
The owner said he didn’t recognize the suspect so he went back inside, got a gun for protection, went back out and saw the suspect running out of the driveway into a wooded field. In an act of frustration and forewarning, the victim says he fired four shots from his gun into the air and away from the fleeing suspect, the police report says.
He said he just wanted to scare the prowler and said he didn’t injure him at all.
A review of the case showed a spent casing in the boat’s hull. Police checked, but didn’t find the suspect or evidence to believe that he might have been hit by an errant bullet fired by the victim.
The police report says no evidence was found that any property was removed or damaged by the suspect.
The policeman says he spoke with the victim about Horry County ordinances regarding reckless discharge of a firearm and a resident’s right to defend his personal safety.
Disorderly conduct
Conway police were called to the Speedway on Main Street in Conway at about 5 p.m. on a recent day where an employee said a woman had been throwing things around the store, slamming cooler doors and cursing at customers, according to a Conway police report.
When police arrived, the woman had already gone, but the policeman found her on Boundary Street near Blake Street where they charged her with disorderly conduct and took her to jail.
Spotted in action
A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old Conwayite were seen by a witness trying to get into a home on Warm Springs Lane at about 6:30 p.m. on a recent evening, according to a Conway police report.
The witness said he saw the kids on the front porch of the house. She gave a description of the boys and what they were wearing. Police then spotted the boys running through a field just down the street from the incident location.
Officers got out and spoke with the suspect while other officers went to the home to get more information. The witness said she saw the boys trying to break into the house through the left front window The owner checked things and found a window screen pushed in, but didn’t think anything was missing. The kids were turned over to their parents.
Can’t save her dog
A Green Sea area resident was ticketed for allowing his dogs to run wild after a mixed breed dog killed a neighbor’s Chihuahua. The dog’s owner said the attack happened in the woods on her property as she was picking berries.
The owner said she saw the incident, but was unable to save her dog.
The woman told an Horry County police officer that her husband also witnessed the attack and this is an ongoing issue with the neighbor’s dog getting loose and being aggressive, according to the police report.
The owner told police he was not aware of the situation and he was unsure where his dogs were at the time. The owner said he has five mixed-breed dogs that continue to get out of their dog pen.
