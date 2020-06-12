Police seek information
Just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Conway Police responded to a shots fired complaint on U.S. 378 near Acie Avenue.
Investigators found shell casings in the road and damages to two cars in a nearby parking lot. No injuries have been reported.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Conway Police at (843) 248-1790.
Body recovered
The individual recovered Sunday from the Intracoastal Waterway has been identified as 35-year-old Kenneth Cox from Myrtle Beach, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation.
Traffic death
Monday night at about 9:45 p.m., 49-year-old Julian Hamilton of Loris was struck at 2556 Mt. Olive Road. He died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
Burglary in the first degree
A resident of Colletta Court told Horry County police that she left her home Monday at about 7 p.m. and returned at 1 a.m. when she saw that someone had forced entry into her home and stolen her 65-inch Vizio television, according to an Horry County police report.
A police officer says he saw damage consistent with forced entry on the front door and doorframe of the home.
She estimated the cost of the television at $300.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ Horry County police were called to a Conway area home Monday at about 5:30 p.m. where a man was reportedly intoxicated and brandishing a knife trying to cut himself, according to an Horry County police report.
A officer found the man without a shirt, holding a beer can. He was arguing loudly with the person who called police. When the man saw the police officer, he challenged him verbally while he was charging at him, which convinced the officer that the man intended to assault him.
He tried de-escalation techniques, but they didn’t work, according to the police report. When the officer told the man he was going to be charged, the man attempted to barricade himself in a bedroom. As the two fought for control of the door, the suspect was “throwing” closed fist punches at the officer, resulting in his wrestling the suspect to the floor to gain control of him.
An investigation showed that a knife slice, about seven inches, had been self-inflicted by the suspect before the officer arrived.
Horry County Fire Rescue took the man to a hospital to be seen by a doctor.
Police planned to ask a magistrate for charges of breach of peace and resisting arrest, according to the police report.
■ A young Longs woman was charged with unlawful neglect of a child after she and her newborn child both tested positive for an illegal substance when the child was born.
The child stayed at the hospital at least 15 days due to withdrawal. Plans were to release the child to a protector, according to a Conway police report.
■ A Conway policeman, who went to Conway Medical Center to respond to a call of trespassing, charged a Myrtle Beach man with public drunkenness after he smelled alcohol on his breath, according to a Conway police report.
During the trip to the jail, the policeman says the man expressed suicidal thought, so he took him back to the hospital. An emergency room doctor then cleared the man for jail provided he be kept under direct supervision.
He was taken to jail.
■ A Conway teen was stopped by police on a suspicion of drunken driving on Fourth Avenue at about noon one day this past week.
The Conway police report says the suspect had pinpoint pupils, slurred speech, poor balance and sleepy eyes.
He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken in for a breath test. He registered .00 on the test and refused a urine test.
He was charged with driving under the influence and taken to jail.
Two charged with having guns
An Horry County policeman was patrolling in the area of Juniper Bay and Singing Pines Drive in the Conway section of Horry County due to a community tip that shooting suspects frequent that area, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman says he decided to stop the driver when he saw his vehicle pass with an improper license plate. When he caught up to the vehicle, he saw that the temporary tag had expired two days earlier.
The driver told police he didn’t have anything illegal in the vehicle and consented to a search, but then declined.
The policeman then asked if he could search the man, and he agreed. Before the search began, the suspect told the policeman that he had a small amount of marijuana in his pocket. The policeman found the green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in the man’s pocket.
Then he searched the car and found a firearm in the glove box that belonged to a young Conway man. The policeman says he also found a firearm under the driver’s seat.
Police then learned that the young Conway man had an active warrant out of the City of Conway for weapons violations. The policeman charged one of the men with unlawful carrying of a pistol, and the Conway warrant was served on the teen.
They were both taken to jail.
Car hit by gunfire
A resident of Coco Palm Court in the Longs section called Horry County police about a shooting into a motor vehicle, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim told police his car was shot while he was driving.
He told police he was driving on S.C. 90 Sunday at about 11 p.m. coming through the Poplar area when a vehicle he didn’t recognize sped up and caught up behind him.
He said the vehicle followed him closely until he pulled into his neighborhood at the intersection of S.C. 90 and Whispering Oaks Drive and that’s when he heard a gunshot, the report says.
The victim said the suspect did not continue to follow him, but headed on toward Conway on S.C. 90.
When the victim got home he saw that there was a bullet hole in his rear driver-side bumper. The policeman says he saw the bullet hole. The victim was not able to describe anyone in the vehicle that had tailed him. All he knew was that it was a white car. He didn’t know of anything that might have provoked the incident. The policeman closed the case when all leads had been exhausted.
More stolen guns
A resident of El Bethel Road told Conway police that someone stole her handgun, according to a Conway police report.
She said she had recently bought two 9mm handguns and put them both on an end table near her door.
She had left her front door slightly open when she went to the bathroom.
When she returned she saw that her door was wide open and her guns were gone.
Her brother was inside his room at the time, but told police he didn’t hear anything.
Burglary charges
Two young Conway men were charged with first-degree burglary after Conway police were called to a S.C. 544 apartment in reference to a possible burglary, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says he confirmed that there had been a burglary when he saw a back bedroom window that had been broken out.
The police report says the officer made a list of the missing items. The young men were also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and simple possession of marijuana.
Leaving the scene
A Conway policeman says Saturday at about 6 a.m. a car wrecked into a telephone pole, leaving utility boxes on the ground in the area of Main Street and Mill Pond Road.
According to a Conway police report, the driver fled and could not be found.
The policeman advised dispatch that lines were down and crossing the road, so they needed to contact Santee Cooper and HTC.
The policeman reported that a witness notified him later that he had given two women a ride from near the accident site to a house off of U.S. 378.
He said after listening to the women talk about the accident he thought they might have been involved, so he decided he needed to contact police.
The policeman says at the site he found a cellphone and mail in the vehicle.
At about 10:30 a.m., police responded to a house where they thought one of the women lived.
While they were there, the owner of the residence, who is also the owner of the vehicle involved in the accident, was seen coming down the road toward the house. As she pulled into the driveway, the policeman stopped her. She told the officer that her car had been stolen. She went on to say that she and the suspect were traveling north on Main Street heading to the Food Lion when the suspect looked down at her phone and ran off the road, striking a utility pole and telephone boxes. The witness said after not knowing what to do, the duo flagged down the man who gave them a ride and took them both to the house where police had responded.
The witness then said the suspect’s driver’s license is suspended, the vehicle involved in the accident was not insured and it had the wrong tag information displayed.
He estimated the damage done by the accident at about $35,000.
The policeman was trying to contact the suspect when this police report was written.
A second police report says, while two Conway police officers were looking for a suspect at that address, they saw’ a large black dog sitting on the front porch near the door.
The dog appeared to be secured by a white dog rope that was tied to one of the porch’s posts.
One of the policemen went around to the back of the house to try to find another door, but there was no entry in the rear so he went back to the front. The Conway police report says there was a partially-open window off the front corner of the house close to the front steps.
When the policeman knocked on the glass, the dog came toward him, but the policeman didn’t realize the dog’s rope was as long as it was. When the dog got close, the officer backed up and turned around to leave. That’s when the dog bit him on the back of his right thigh.
The officer described his injury as two punctures and bruising about 1.75 inches in diameter.
He contacted the chief and updated him on the situation, the report says.
Horry County emergency medical workers responded, and the officer went for medical treatment.
The report says the dog didn’t have a vaccination record. The officer was told about the 10-day quarantine process for the dog, and the owner was given a citation for failure to comply with DHEC regulations concerning vaccinations
Nonlife-threatening injury
An Horry County police report says a victim was shot while riding a dirt bike Friday at about 6 p.m. in the area of J.H. Martin Road in the Galivants Ferry section of Horry County, according to an Horry County police report.
A policeman went to the place were the boy had gone for medical attention.
The police report says he spoke with the victim’s father, who said he heard the gunshot and then saw a vehicle speeding in the area. The boy’s father said there were two men inside.
The father said his son does not have problems with anyone, and he was unsure who might have been responsible for the shooting.
One of the officers then spoke with the victim, who told him he was riding a dirt bike down the road when someone, but he didn’t know who, shot him.
He was not able to identify the suspect(s), according to the police report.
The officer said the victim was alert and speaking, and his injury was said to be nonlife-threatening.
An officer then went back to the scene, but didn’t find any physical evidence there.
Image wasn’t appropriate
Friday at about 5 p.m., a Conway teacher told Conway police that she uses an app called “Blooms” to communicate with her students’ parents throughout the year to pass assignments and address any concerns, according to an Horry County police report.
The app is for parents and the teacher only, so it was not known when the report was written if students might have been given access to the app by their parents with supervision or not.
The suspect sent a photo to the group chat that included 11 parents. The picture showed male anatomy along with the caption “Big Daddy”.
The police report says the picture appeared to be filtered or something similar to a cartoon image.
The victim believes a Snapchat filter was used.
A suspect might have realized he sent it in the wrong chat and tried to delete it within a few minutes, but was unable to, the police report says. The app shows the time the sender tried to delete the photo. The app shows that it was viewed by all 11 group participants. The person who called police said she was not aware of it until another parent notified her privately. She checked the app and saw it, then called and reported it to someone whose name is redacted from the report.
The next call was to police.
The officer tried to contact the suspect on the telephone, but found him uncooperative. He denied sending the image to the group at first, but later said he saw the image. He said he didn’t send it.
The police report said the man refused to provide any more information because he thought the call was a prank.
The only comment he made was that no one had access to his phone all that night.
Neighbors exchange threats
Horry County police say a resident of a Conway area home told police that two suspects fired shots at them from across the street and threatened to kill them. The suspects claimed the same thing about their accusers, saying they threatened them.
The Horry County police report says there had been a significant amount of arguing over the past few weeks between the victims and the suspects over various issues that included allegations of cheating and drug use and threats to kill each other, according to the police report.
The victims told police the suspects, who live directly across the street, had allegedly tried to shoot them, but they couldn’t identify the firearm.
They reportedly told them they would kill them if they came near their property again.
The male victim and the male complainant had a verbal altercation earlier Friday where they each accused the other of threatening them with weapons.
The police report says they were both extremely intoxicated and struggled to complete sentences as well as provide accurate information.
The male victim said he thought they tried to shoot him from across the road, but then changed his story to say he never actually saw a gun, but thinks he heard a shot. The report says he didn’t have any injuries.
The male suspect says the other man pulled a knife on him earlier in the day and threatened him, but then changed his story to say that he didn’t wave it around or say he intended to hurt him with it, he just had it in his hand and said he was going to kill him.
The female victim told police she saw the gun and showed officers a video of her and the male victim yelling at the suspects from across the street causing a disturbance. She said during the argument the female suspect pulled a weapon on them and pointed it at her. The officers watched the video and found that it was clear that the female suspect did not have a gun in her hand and never left her front step.
The female suspect, who also appeared to be intoxicated, was extremely uncooperative with officers and refused to make any statements at first, but later said the female victim shot a round into the air after threatening her and the male suspect.
Police said they didn’t find any shell casings and, because the facts of each victim and the suspects changed repeatedly, were inconsistent and lacked evidence, they believed the case was unfounded and recommended it be closed.
Victims ambushed
Three victims told Horry County police that four suspects ambushed them at the intersection of S.C. 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road, according to an Horry County police report.
One victim told police the suspects in this case are co-defendants in an active case he is facing for attempted murder. He said he and two others were on their way home from work when a suspect started following him, brandishing a black semiautomatic pistol and “throwing gang signs.”
When he saw the gun, he immediately called someone, who told him to call 911.
He said while he was calling 911, he reached the stoplight at Myrtle Ridge Road where he tried to turn, but that’s when he saw three suspects come running toward his truck from the Sonic Restaurant.
The victim said one of the suspects hit his front windshield with a baseball bat and another had a pistol. He said he heard a loud bang while the man with the gun was standing beside his passenger window. He said he immediately fled home for safety.
Victim two filled out a partial statement, but did not want his name on it, and a third victim declined to make an official statement. The police report says both of them were afraid of retaliation.
Someone referred to as Entity 1, but no other identifying information, told police that he told the man to call 911. He said the victim told him he didn’t want to get into trouble because of his monitoring stipulations. He said shortly after he spoke with victim one, suspect one called to tell him that the occupants of a pickup truck started the altercation at a gas station by throwing a bag of trash and a paint can that damaged his vehicle.
The officer was able to get video surveillance and a statement from an eyewitness, who said the suspect did ambush the truck after the groups met in the Food Lion parking lot.
Suspect one then told police that he hit the pickup truck with a baseball bat, but said the others started the altercation by throwing a trash bag and a paint can at his vehicle. The police report says the officer saw damage on the vehicle the suspect was driving.
The police report says the case remains active.
Vehicle incidents
■ Horry County police responded to the area of Plantation Drive and S.C. 905 in reference to a vehicle that had been completely burned to the frame, leaving nothing to identify the vehicle or possible suspect, according to an Horry County police report.
Horry County Fire Rescue had extinguished the fire before police arrived. A police officer could not find a VIN or license plate on the vehicle. The officer believes the vehicle might be a four-door KIA, but due to the damage he isn’t sure.
■ A vehicle was listed as stolen on NCIC after a resident of Clay Ridge Road in the Conway section told police he was awakened by a neighbor across the street who wanted to see if he knew anything about damage done to his vehicle.
The victims said he found then that his vehicle was missing, and it was apparent that whoever took it also hit the neighbor’s vehicle in the process.
The victim said he last saw his vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he left the key fob in the center console.
A close-by neighbor told police his camera showed a dark pickup truck leaving the area at about 1:40 a.m. that morning. The policeman didn’t find any evidentiary value in that timeframe.
The officer says he saw a black paint chip beside the neighbor’s damaged vehicle that appeared to have come from the stolen truck’s taillight.
The truck was listed in NCIC.
■ A Loris man was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after police were called to help find a vehicle that had been taken from Bennett Loop in Loris, but the vehicle was not found there.
A short time later, police found the vehicle on Main Street in Loris with the suspect having possession of it.
He was taken to jail.
■ A Conway woman called police after she allowed a New York man to drive her rental vehicle and he had not returned it three days later, according to a Conway police report.
The woman wanted to report the crime as a breach of trust.
She received information about the vehicle from the rental company.
The woman told police she does not know the suspect’s real name, but she gave police his alias, the report says.
She was also able to give police the man’s phone number, but the policeman says he tried it multiple times and never got an answer.
Kicking and wiggling
A Conway man told police that another man, also from Conway, called him on the telephone saying he was going to stab him and burn his house down, according to a Conway police report.
Police reported that the man went to the police department where he signed a complaint. Police told him to go back to the place where the incident happened and wait for police there.
The first officer on the scene said a witness told him the suspect had two butcher knives in his hand and was on the phone threatening the victim.
The victim told police he wanted to press charges on the suspect for the unlawful communication over the phone. While two officers worked to secure the handcuffs, the suspect continued to pull away, which led to an altercation inside of the Conway residence.
As police were taking the suspect outside, he began to kick and tried to bite the officers. After a third officer arrived, the suspect was searched and placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle. On the way to the jail, the man was able to wiggle out of his locked seatbelt and kick the back Plexiglas, which damaged the vehicle.
The man was charged with malicious injury to property, trespassing, seatbelt violation, unlawful communications and resisting arrest.
He was released the next day.
A bang times two
A resident of Sandy Moss Court told police that while she was upstairs she heard a loud banging noise possibly coming from the neighbor’s residence, according to a Conway police report.
Shortly after that, she heard a louder bang, went downstairs and saw that her back door was off of its hinges and lying on the floor.
She ran back up the stairs to grab her daughter and yelled that she planned to call 911. Before leaving the apartment, she picked up the door and laid it back against the frame and waited in her vehicle until assistance arrived, according to a Conway police report.
Police say no one had gone into the residence, and the maintenance department had secured the door before police left.
In a ditch
Horry County police were called to Pine Needle Drive in the Longs section to check on a report of shots fired into a vehicle, according to an Horry County police report.
Police say a man there told them he was injured after he heard the gunfire and his vehicle veered of the road and into a ditch.
The impact gave him shoulder pain, and he needed police to do their jobs and get his vehicle out of the ditch so he could get out of Longs and go to a safer spot, the report says.
He told police he was driving alone when someone started shooting at his car, so he ducked down in the seat while the car was still moving, which caused him to lose control and land in the ditch.
The police report says the driver didn’t have any gunshot wounds and didn’t want medical attention.
An officer found the vehicle in a ditch in front of Pine Needle Drive with damage that appeared to be bullet holes.
Police did not find any shell casings.
The driver told police the owner of the car was headed there and he needed to have the car pulled from the ditch so he could leave. Police say he was uncooperative and would not provide any additional information. The S.C. Highway Patrol was called to come to the scene.
Traffic death
On Sunday at about 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of S.C. 9 West and Pine Needle Road, Patrick Finnegan, 74, from the Longs area died following a two-vehicle crash. The victim was transported to the Grand Strand Medical Center Emergency Room where he died at 12:31 p.m. The victim’s death, caused by trauma due to motor vehicle accident, was ruled accidental. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.
A 2014 Mazda CX-5 traveling on Pine Needle Drive made a left turn onto S.C. 9 and was hit on its driver’s side by a 2005 Kia Optima heading south.
Each vehicle had one occupant. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
He needs a ride
An employee of Circle K on Church Street told police at about 1 a.m. one morning this past week, a man came into the store saying he had two flat tires and needed a ride, so he wanted to use the telephone.
A Conway police report says when the store’s employee told the man they don’t have a public phone, the man became irate.
The employee gave police the man’s date of birth.
The police report says when the policeman got to the store he found a vehicle with frontend damage parked in front of the liquor store. The vehicle had two flat tires and what looked like a shrub underneath, according to the police report.
Police looked for, but didn’t find the driver, according to the police report.
Then they looked for a place where the vehicle might have made impact, deciding it was at the Conway Recreation Center on Mill Pond Road.
At the center, they found damage to a fence and two traffic control signs and plants.
Pieces of the vehicle were also found at the impact location.
Inside the vehicle, police found a letter written to the suspect with a Conway address on it.
Police went there and found the man, who told them he was in the driver’s seat when it made impact with the damaged property, according to the police report.
He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He was taken to jail and released a few hours later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.