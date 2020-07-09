Conspiracy to commit armed robbery lands man in jail
A 52-year-old man was sentenced to five years in federal prison following an armed robbery at a Loris area store on March 5, 2018.
Fuquan Thompson had pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to information provided by Peter McCoy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.
Evidence presented to the court showed that Thompson entered the store wearing a black mask, brandished a firearm and demanded money and car keys. A police report said the store is located on S.C. 9-Business.
A clerk at the store gave Thompson some money and the keys to the clerk’s car, and Thompson left the store.
Officers viewed Thompson on surveillance video and found him a short distance from the store, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Thompson had a firearm in his possession, as well as the car keys and money he had taken from the store.
Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Thompson to five years in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. The federal system does not have parole.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Horry County Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hummel of the Florence office prosecuted the case.
Man charged with killing 4-year-old
The man accused of killing a 4-year-old in Gallivants Ferry this weekend was taken into custody late Saturday night, according to a Tweet from the Horry County Police Department.
Earlier that day, police said Henry Tyrone Moody was wanted for murder in connection with the death of the child, who was identified by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler as Carson Walker.
Authorities said the child was from the Fayetteville, N.C., area.
The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Millpond Road in Galivants Ferry around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. Few details about the case have been released, but police announced they were responding to a shooting in that area just before 4 p.m.
Police also released a photo and description of Moody as well as the vehicle he was believed to be driving. They described him as armed and dangerous and urged anyone who saw him to call 911.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the HCPD Tweeted that Moody had been taken into custody. Police did not say where or how this happened.
It’s for sale
A Myrtle Beach man drew the attention of Conway police after he reportedly went to Walmart at about 8:30 p.m. on a recent knight threatening people with a knife, according to a Conway police report.
He was later spotted heading into CW Wings on Rivertown Boulevard carrying a black book bag, according to the police report.
Three officers went into the business where they found the suspect and saw him reach into a book bag that was on the ground.
When the policeman told the man to put his hands on his head, he grabbed a long black filet-style knife. Two officers took control of the suspect while the third was able to take the knife. He was handcuffed and escorted out of the restaurant.
The suspect told police he wanted to make sure the officers knew he had the knife so they wouldn’t get hurt.
When they searched his bag, they found multiple new flashlights, a multi-tool and a portable speaker.
Police contacted Walmart officials, but they didn’t know if the items were stolen.
The suspect then told police he was trying to sell the knife.
The person who called police then told them that he didn’t actually see the suspect threaten anyone with the knife.
The suspect was released from his handcuffs, and was asked if he was selling the items for a profit. He said again that he was approaching men only at the Walmart trying to sell the knife to make money.
He was issued a citation for operating without a business license and was released.
Asleep at the wheel
A Loris man drew the attention of Horry County police when he parked his vehicle in the middle of the road with a water bottle on the roof, according to the Horry County police report.
The policeman says when he got closer he saw a man sleeping in the driver’s seat.
The policeman says he also saw a firearm on the center armrest beside the man.
The policeman called for backup, and learned that the gun had been reported stolen in North Carolina. However, he did not have any warrants locally, according to the NCIC.
The policeman also learned that the man is not allowed to have a gun. They took him to jail on charges of receiving stolen goods and unlawful carry of a firearm.
Pictures of underage girls
Horry County police received an anonymous tip that pictures of naked underage girls had been posted on Snapchat, and gave police the name of the person posting the pictures, according to an Horry County police report.
Some of the girls were allegedly coming from the Conway area. Dispatch could not give the officer a name or phone number to get back in touch with the tipster.
Kidnapping reported
Someone called Conway police Sunday at about 6 a.m. to report that there had been a kidnapping at a Laurel Street apartment on Friday at about 2 p.m., according to a Conway police report.
The caller gave information about the situation and the on-call detective was called. The report gives no other information, except to say that the case is under investigation.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ Horry County police were called to check on a possible drug overdose Saturday at about 8 p.m. where an officer found a medic administering Narcan to the victim.
The Horry County police report says when the officer went into the bedroom he saw the victim on his knees, doubled over and grunting.
Someone at the scene told the officer that she was in her bedroom and when she came out she found the victim lying on the floor. She said she tried to awaken him, but he would not wake up.
She said someone told her he had possibly taken cocaine and he had been consuming alcohol.
The victim’s father helped him up, and he was taken to the Conway Medical Center for more treatment. The report says body camera footage was available.
■ Horry County police went to Riverbend Road and Morgan Road in the Loris section of Horry County where they found a woman lying in the road, according to an Horry County police report.
He says Horry County Fire Rescue was already there and had loaded the suspect into the back of an ambulance. The suspect was not administered Narcan. The medics said they found two syringes lying beside the suspect, who was taken to Loris Hospital’s emergency Room and was expected to make a full recovery.
The report said one of the syringes was empty and the second had what appeared to be a brown liquid substance.
■ Conway police were called Saturday at about 9 a.m. to Anderson ABC on Church Street in reference to a burglary.
Police went there and determined that a burglary had occurred, according the Conway police report.
The victim told police that sometime over the previous night or early morning, someone got into the business by shattering the window and taking $950 of alcohol.
■ A Loris area man was taken to jail after a Conway area man called Horry County police to report that the suspect had come into the Conway area at about 20 minutes after midnight one morning this past week where he was “going crazy “ because he was upset about “things with his wife.”
The Horry County police report says a victim went outside to talk with the man who attacked him and punched hum in the back of his head. The victim began to yell, “help me.”
A witness told police dispatch that there was a man screaming and that there was a fight. He also said he thought the suspect was under the influence of something.
The witness said the suspect was acting crazy, threatening to kill the victim and saying, “Wake everyone up and someone is going to die.”
The victim told police he held the suspect at gunpoint until they got there. When police arrived, the suspect was in the front yard of the victim’s residence wearing boxer-brief underwear, one shoe and a t-shirt. He was reportedly screaming profanity. The officer instructed him to lie on the ground and put his hand on his back. But, the report says, he pulled away and tried to get up. One officer delivered two cycles of a dry-stun Taser while attempting to handcuff the suspect. He was cuffed and seated in an upright position, but still managed to kick two officers. He was screaming profanity, along with death and assault threats, and he was sweating profusely, according to the report.
The victim told police he thought the man was under the influence of meth or possibly bath salts.
The police report says the man was taken somewhere before jail, but the report has redacted where they took him. He was charged with third-degree assault and battery, public disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
■ At about 4 p.m. on a recent afternoon, Conway police were dispatched to Wright Boulevard where multiple people were believed to be passed out in a vehicle, according to a Conway police report.
The witness who called police said a Jeep might be broken down on U.S. 378, and two people in the front seat appeared to be passed out.
The witness also said when a backseat passenger got out he stumbled and began throwing up.
Conway Police Chief Dale Long made contact with the Clover driver before beginning to administer Narcan to a Texas woman in the passenger seat. Long told the other officers that he saw a heroin slip in plain view. A Little River man was taken to Conway Medical Center for medical clearance. Police then learned that the driver’s license was suspended. The driver was also taken to Conway Medical Center for clearance. Emergency medical workers took the young woman for medical clearance.
Police searched the car and reported finding multiple items believed to be illegal drugs. All total, they found .7 grams or 10.80 grains of heroin and seven grams of what they believe was marijuana.
All three were charged with being under the influence of narcotics, simple possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
The driver was also charged with driving under suspension.
■ A Conway teen drew the attention of Conway police as he drove along U.S. 378 near Whittemore Park Middle School with a defective headlight, according to a Conway police report.
When the policeman tried to stop the teen, he turned onto Belladora Road, and then onto Smith Jones Street where he stopped. The policeman says he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as he spoke with the driver. The policeman searched the vehicle and found three packages of yellow wax substances packaged for sale, $1,472 in cash, three bags of marijuana, four of marijuana wax, a large amount of small plastic bags, wax wrapping paper and a scale commonly used to weigh drugs for a total of 110 grams of marijuana and 12.1 grams of synthetic marijuana wax, small plastic bags and wax paper. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and PWID synthetic marijuana and was issued a warning for the defective equipment.
Vehicle incidents
■ A Conway policeman says he attempted to stop a pickup truck for a registration violation Monday at about 25 minutes after midnight, according to a Conway police report.
The driver turned right onto Richardson Street from Church Street and began to slow down as if he intended to stop. However, the vehicle accelerated and ran the stop sign at Camelot Street. The suspect got out, leaving the vehicle in drive, and ran behind a Richardson Street residence.
The policeman called out the suspect’s information and direction and then got out, and ran after the suspect’s vehicle that was still rolling toward a residence.
The policeman was able to get the vehicle into park before waiting for additional help.
They spotted the suspect at the N2Win sports store.
The suspect then ran into a wooded area behind the business where police couldn’t find him, the report says.
An Horry County policeman contacted a Conway policeman saying he was familiar with the vehicle and its owner.
He was able to give the Conway cop the name of a possible driver. The vehicle was towed and the case remained under investigation.
■ A resident of Canal Terrace told police that when she went to bed on a recent night, her moped was at her home. The next morning at about 9:30 a.m. she saw that it was missing. It was listed as stolen on NCIC.
■ Someone took a Kia Optima from Hemingway Chapel Road sometime between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on a recent morning. The owner told police the vehicle was not secured and the keys were left inside. It was listed as stolen on NCIC.
■ A Longs octogenarian called police at about 2:15 a.m. this past Thursday to report that he heard a noise outside, went out and saw someone he didn’t know riding a bicycle out of his yard, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim says he checked his vehicle and found that the passenger side mirror was missing.
The policeman said he didn’t see any bicycle tracks in the grass that was wet with dew, and there were no tracks on the pavement either.
The officer says he saw the mirror on the passenger side door was missing from the backside of the mirror “housing.”
The police report says it appeared as though the mirror housing was hit with something with such force that it dislodged the mirror and caused the housing to slam into the side window of the car.
It was possibly hit on a mailbox or something of that nature. The man told the policeman that the mark on the back of the housing was already there. He also said the car is always in the garage except for that night.
The policeman repeated that there were no tire tracks in the wet grass, no wet footprints or tire marks on the concrete driveway and no observable prints on the mirror housing because it was also covered with dew.
■ A Little River woman says she left her car running when she stopped at a Freemont Road residence at about midnight this past week. When she came out of the house about five minutes later, it was gone.
The Honda Accord was entered into NCIC as stolen. She said there were no suspects because everyone on the property was family.
■ A young Loris man told Horry County police that his Honda Accord was taken from his home at about 11 p.m. one night this past week, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim told police the keys were in the vehicle and when he returned home the vehicle was gone.
Police planned to enter the vehicle on NCIC, but before they did they learned that it had been wrecked and was recovered in Columbus County by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Attempted murder
A young Loris man was charged with attempted murder after police were called Saturday at about 3 p.m. to Mill Pond Road in Galivants Ferry to check on a report of shots fired with injury, according to an Horry County police report.
July Fourth injury
A young Aynor man told Horry County police that he went to a party in the Aynor area when a Tabor City, N.C., man approached him asking if he had a problem, according to the Horry County police report.
When the victim answered “no”, the two exchanged words and the North Carolina suspect punched him.
The police report says the victim told the officer that he responded by punching the suspect in the face. Just after that, the suspect stabbed him repeatedly as he yelled for others to get the suspect off of him, the police report says.
When the suspect freed the victim he saw lacerations on his left forearm and knew he needed medical attention.
He was taken to a hospital to have his injuries treated. The injuries were photographed and uploaded to evidence.com.
Officers then talked with six witnesses before turning the investigation over to the HCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Fireworks spark “fireworks”
A Conway area man and his neighbor were screaming at each other from across the street arguing about shooting fireworks at about 11 p.m. on July 4th when the offender came out and began screaming at his neighbors telling them they had to stop their fireworks. The Independence Day celebrants told Horry County police that they tried to tell their neighbor that they had until midnight, but the neighbor wouldn’t listen and became irate instead.
The victim said they had a heated exchange of words, and they both slandered each other’s names several times.
He said they were yelling at each other when the offender pointed a red laser light at him.
He denied ever seeing a gun or knowing if it was actually a laser light on a gun, but said the man told him he would kill him, the police report says.
One witness had recorded a short video on her cellphone of one of the verbal exchanges between the two men. The video shows a slew of insults and profanity-laced insults, but did not capture the offender saying he was going to kill him, and there was no presence of a weapon.
The video did show the victim actively aggressing the offender in the middle of the street yelling loudly and encouraging him to fight, but there was no fight, according to the police report.
The offender said he was angry with the victim about the fireworks because he felt like it was time to stop. He was unaware of the time limit for fireworks for the holiday. The offender said he believed the fireworks were keeping everyone in his house awake, as well as some neighbors. The officer said he didn’t get any calls from nearby houses. The offender thought they were shooting the fireworks at his house and that made him angry.
He acknowledged there was no damage to his property and said only the embers from the fireworks came near his front yard, but he believed they were shooting at his house, according to the police report.
The officer said he didn’t see any damage to the house either. The offender also admitted to the policeman having been involved in a profanity-laced argument with the victim. He said the victim was the one who was irate and who tried to get him to fight repeatedly coming toward his property in a menacing demeanor and threatening to kick him.
That’s when the man grabbed his gun with the red laser light on it. He has the needed concealed weapons permit, and he said he pointed the gun in the victim’s direction.
He said he told the neighbor several times to back away because he was afraid of him, and if he came onto his property he intended to shoot him.
The victim then walked away and didn’t go onto the property. Two witnesses said they were scared when they saw the laser light so they stayed on the patio of their residence. They also agreed that they didn’t see a firearm and weren’t sure it was a gun.
Based on all the information that he gathered, the policeman decided not to ask for warrants and closed the case instead.
Causing a disturbance
An Horry County police report says a Conway area woman and the man she has lived with for about three years got into an argument at shortly after noon one day this past week, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman learned that the woman had broken the rear window out of the man’s Saturn sedan and he wanted to prosecute her for the damage.
The officer detained the woman and handcuffed her. The officer said during the next few minutes he asked the woman several times to walk to his patrol vehicle so he could take her to jail. Two officers were summoned to help, according to the police report.
The report says as the policeman tried to get the woman into the patrol vehicle she began to resist. When she was seated and restrained, the officer headed to the detention center. As they were heading toward the jail, the report says the woman began to spit at the officer through the metal section of the vehicle’s partition. The report says the woman’s saliva was thrown in several areas of the front passenger area of the vehicle.
It also says she repeatedly told the officer that he was going to get what she has, but the report has redacted what she said she had.
The Conway woman was taken to jail where she was given a citation for malicious injury to property, resisting arrest and throwing bodily fluids at an officer.
Breach of peace
Horry County police were called to the Loris section at about 2:30 p.m. one afternoon this past week by a witness who told them that she and the suspect were in an argument, according to an Horry County police report. When the argument stopped and the woman was trying to leave the suspect stood in the road and fired two rounds from a firearm. The witness thought that the rounds hit her vehicle, but the policeman didn’t see any signs of the vehicle having been shot by a bullet.
A second person gave an audio clip of the suspect on the phone saying he fired two rounds at the road, not the vehicle. The officer says he spoke with the suspect on the telephone when he told him there was an argument only and there was no discharge of a firearm and he didn’t even own a firearm.
The policeman checked the suspect’s criminal history and found that he is prohibited from owning a gun. The witness told the officer that the suspect always has the firearm in his possession or nearby. The suspect has other active warrants and was set to turn himself in to the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services yesterday. The suspect was not told that a warrant would be requested for the breach of peace, aggravated charge.
Dog bite
A Loris area woman told Horry County police that she was riding her bicycle in the road when a black German shepherd started chasing her and bit her on her upper left thigh, according to an Horry County police report.
The dog’s owner told police a lot of kids taunt his dog, but the dog is very well trained and he had a hard time believing that the dog would bite the woman. The report says he was very apologetic.
The policeman offered to call emergency medical workers to take the victim for medical treatment, but she said her husband planned to take her.
Arguing at the Bucksport Marina
A woman and a young Conway man got into a verbal argument that turned physical on a boat at the Bucksport Marina at about 10 p.m. on July 4, according to an Horry County police report.
The duo reportedly went to the landing together with the intention of joining some friends on a boat.
The report says the young man had been drinking all afternoon and then started an argument with the victim when she tried to put him in the car. She says he called her names and cursed at her. She said inside the vehicle, he began pushing her. A witness told police he saw the incident and pulled the suspect out of the vehicle onto the ground in an effort to defuse the situation. A second witness told police the man became verbal with him, but that confrontation did not become physical.
Still another person told police that he could hear the incident across the campground from his camper, so he walked over to help calm the situation and that’s when the suspect got verbal with him, too.
The woman said she didn’t want to seek charges against the suspect, but he was charged with public disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
