Shooting at Conway Hardee’s
A Conway man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that injured one person at a Hardee's on Church Street Thursday afternoon, according to City of Conway spokesperson Brooke Holden.
Donald Rochester, 74, was arrested Thursday evening following a shooting at 1506 Church St. in Conway.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Holden, the shooting happened outside of the restaurant and stemmed from an argument between two customers.
Holden confirmed that Rochester was one of those two customers.
Holden said one person sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.
Rochester is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. He was still in jail Wednesday with a $50,000 bond.
Conway man charged
A 29-year-old Conway man has been charged in connection with a crash that sent three people to the hospital, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of S.C. Highway Patrol.
Timothy Joseph Tindall is charged with three counts of felony DUI great bodily injury results, according to jail records. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday afternoon on a $75,000 bond.
The crash happened Saturday evening on Secondary 29 near Dew Lane in the Conway area, according to Lee. A 2008 Pickup, driven by Tindall, struck a 2007 Chrysler, Lee said.
Three people were taken to a local hospital, according to Lee. Lee could not provide an update on their conditions.
The crash is still under investigation.
Appliances missing
A representative of the New America Corp in Orangeburg told Horry County police that someone went into a home under construction on Round Swamp Road in the Loris section and took $7,750 worth of appliances. The Horry County police report says the front door was locked but was easy to open without a key by pushing down on the handle and pulling it open. The person who reported the burglary said all of the workers know how to get into the home, according to the police report.
To her credit
A Conway woman says she has been receiving notices from a collection agency telling her she owes money for a credit card that she never received, according to an Horry County police report.
The woman said the card has her name on it, but it isn’t hers and she never asked for it. The card was opened with Credit One Bank, but was turned over to Convergent Outsourcing for collection, according to the police report. The outstanding balance was $1,333, but the collection agency is asking for $833 to settle the debt. The woman says she won’t pay because it was never her account.
Stored and gone
A Charlotte, N.C., woman told Horry County police that someone got into her storage unit on U.S. 501 East and took two suitcases that were filled with clothes. She told Horry County police that she left her keys in her hotel room earlier that day, but the hotel staff couldn’t find the keys when she went back.
She estimated her loss at $1,982, according to the Horry County police report.
Racial slurs, maybe not
A Conway area teen told Horry County police that a man three times his age was shouting racial slurs at a third person before the older man called to him to come over and talk with him like a man, according to an Horry County police report.
He told a police officer that when he went near the man, he got up out of his chair and punched him in the left side of his mouth.
The teen says he slapped the man with an open hand before turning to return to his former location.
At that point he says the man grabbed the baseball hat he was wearing and started tearing it apart, urinated on it and set it on fire.
The officer says he saw a visible injury and blood on the teen’s mouth.
A witness told police he heard the man using racial slurs and requesting that the teen come over and talk with him like a man. A second witness also claimed to hear racial slurs directed at him.
A third witness said she heard the man say, “took care of it” when asked about the hat that was torn and burned. She also told police she and the man were having alcoholic beverages before the incident.
The man told the officer he did not use racial slurs and didn’t ask the teen to come to him.
He said the teen walked up, punched him and laid him out on the patio. He initially denied damaging the teen’s hat, but later noted, “I burned his hat on her property.”
The report says there was redness and swelling on the lower left corner of the man’s left eye.
The man was charged with third-degree assault and battery, malicious damage to personal property and indecent exposure and taken to jail. He was released the next day on a $2,000 bond.
The report says the officer advised the group to stay away from each other.
He’s got a gun
Horry County dispatchers got a hang-up call from someone who said a Conway man was shooting at cars as they passed by Lake Way Drive and U.S. 701 South, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer says when he neared the site he talked to witnesses who said they saw the man shooting at vehicles. The officer says as he was pulling up to the incident location, he saw that the man had wrecked his vehicle into a ditch and then hit a light pole. He was extracted from the vehicle and detained.
As he was being extracted, the man reportedly tried to reach for a small purple and silver handgun in the open part of the center console, but officers detained him, according to the police report.
Police checked and learned that the gun had been reported stolen in Horry County.
The report says S.C. Highway patrolmen came to the scene because the man had wrecked his car and also because he was intoxicated.
He was charged with possession of a pistol by a person unlawful, driving under the influence and driving under suspension, not for DUI. He was still in jail yesterday with a bond of $3,000, according to Horry County jail records.
They could not find any witnesses to the shooting, the report says.
Possible squatter
A man who was cutting grass on Evergreen Road in the Conway section of Horry County called police when he noticed that a small air-conditioning unit was missing from the window of the former woodworking shop, according to an Horry County police report.
The man also reported that a small sofa cushion was in the spot where the air-conditioner had been.
He then became suspicious that someone might be staying inside.
Police went in and cleared the building, but didn’t find anyone there.
The man and his girlfriend then walked through the building to see if anything was missing. They found that a refrigerator inside the living area had been moved to near the front door as if someone planned to come back to get it.
The man also saw that a small gray fire safe was missing. He said he had been there two weeks earlier and saw that the safe had been beaten apart.
The day that police were there, they realized that most of the pieces of the safe were missing, except for a piece of the door.
The woman also said most of the contents of the safe were missing. They included medication that belonged to the man, but they didn’t know what kind it was, and checks belonging to the woman for a closed bank account.
She also told police that some important papers were missing from the safe.
Police tried unsuccessfully to lift fingerprints.
Vehicle incidents
■ A Conway woman told Horry County police that she left her car parked at the Dollar General on U.S. 501 at about 9 p.m. on a recent night while she went to a festival in North Carolina, according to an Horry County police report.
She says when she returned at about 3 a.m., her vehicle was gone. She checked to see if it might have been towed and found that it had not.
She described the vehicle as a $12,500 burgundy 2010 GMC Yukon with the words Carolina Player on the back glass.
■ A Loris man told Horry County police that someone took his 2005 white Chevy Silverado pickup, with a value of $5,000, from his yard some time Friday night or Saturday morning, according to an Horry County police report.
He says the keys were inside the vehicle and it does not have any GPS devices to help track it. There is no security video at the residence that is located out of sight of the road in a rural area behind a farm, the police report says.
■ A resident of Wofford Road in the Conway section of Horry County says sometime between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. someone went into her automobile and took four library movies and a pair of shorts. She says she saw a man about six-feet tall carrying a duffle bag on the road in front of her residence earlier that night, according to the Horry County police report.
At about 6 a.m., she saw the same man walking back by her house heading toward S.C. 544. She told police she thinks she left the car’s doors unlocked.
Doing yard work?
A resident of Carolina Pines Apartments in the Conway section of Horry County told Horry County police that at about 8:15 a.m. on a recent morning a maintenance employee told her he found that a padlock on her outdoor shed had been cut, according to an Horry County police report.
The woman reported that a Stihl lawn blower, a weed whacker and lawn edger were missing. She estimated the value of $1,150. The police report says the metal latch on the door had been cut in half, but there was no padlock found by the officer or the owner.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A Conway woman was stopped at about 11 p.m. on a recent night by Conway police who say she had a strong odor of alcohol and told police she had a few drinks and took some medicine earlier in the day, according to a Conway police report.
The report says there was a small child in a car seat in the vehicle, the woman’s speech was slurred and there was an open container in the vehicle. The report says the woman told police she was drinking from the open container while she was driving.
After being given field sobriety tests she was taken in for a breath test. She registered .12 and was charged with child endangerment, open container and driving under the influence.
■ Conway police made a traffic stop on two Myrtle Beach residents after following the car they were in from Fourth Avenue to Waccamaw Drive, according to a Conway police report.
Police found that a woman in the car had an outstanding warrant for child neglect in the City of Conway, according to the police report.
Police then reported finding two orange circular pills, one pink pill and three orange and blue capsules and three green rectangular pills in the man’s pocket.
In the man’s wallet, they found a blue plastic bag holding a white powder-like substance that they believed to be marijuana.
The pills were later identified as amphetamine dextroamphetamine and Vyvanse and clonazepam and more.
The man was charged with permitting or operating a vehicle that is not registered and licensed and driving under suspension. Police then found that the man has a criminal history for a non-marijuana narcotics charge back in 2015.
He was charged with manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I and II, first offense; and two counts of possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I-V.
■ An Horry County policeman says he was called to a residence on U.S. 501 East where they found a man lying on the ground facedown eating dirt while emergency medical workers were trying to help him, according to the Horry County police report.
The officer said while medics tried to treat him, the man became violent and started screaming and trying to kick the people who were trying to help him.
The officer says to protect the medics he took the man to the ground in a controlled manner. The report says there was a woman on the scene, who claimed to be the man’s friend, but refused to cooperate with police or medical workers.
The report says the people who live at the residence where the incident happened said the man does not live there. However, they said his screaming awakened them. They worried about his condition and if the man might attack them.
Based on that and the midnight hour, and the man’s apparent intoxication, the policeman charged him with breach of peace and took him to Conway Medical Center where doctors treated him. The officer says he stayed there until the man “was relieved.”
Fighting over a debt
A Conway area man told Horry County police that a man came home and got in his face about owing him money. He said the man grabbed a wooden ax handle and hit him with it, snapping it over his leg. At that point he says the ax handle broke.
When the ax handle broke, he says the man jumped on him and began hitting him with his closed fists. The Horry County police report says police called emergency medical workers to check the victim.
They took the injured man to Conway Medical Center. The man accused of injuring the victim gave police short answers saying he punched him because he came at him first and showed police the room in the house where the incident happened. There they saw a wooden ax handle that they thought was the possible weapon.
However, the suspect said he only punched the man with his fist.
After the officer told him he knew he hit the victim with the wooden pole, he charged him with third-degree assault and battery and took him to jail, the police report says.
Shooting on Sixth Avenue
One morning this past week, Conway police went to Conway Medical Center to check on a report of a shooting. At CMC they met with a young Conway man who convinced them that a shooting had happened on Sixth Avenue.
The report says an investigation is pending.
Pellet gun was the weapon
When Conway police arrived at a Conway residence at about 9:30 p.m. on a recent night, they found a woman with a pellet gunshot wound to her foot, according to a Conway police report.
When police arrived they found the woman in the front yard and took her in to show others blood from the pellet gun wound on her foot.
She told police her boyfriend, who is more than a decade younger than she came into the kitchen with the gun.
She says he began to pump the gun, followed her to the front of the house blocking her and pointing the gun at her feet.
He reportedly said to her, “You’re gonna want to sit down for this one.”
She said she didn’t want to sit down, but he proceeded to shoot her in the left foot.
Police called the man to come outside and he complied, according to the report.
They found the gun and took the man to jail.
The report says the woman’s two children were inside of the house when the incident happened. They told police they heard it, but didn’t see anything.
The man was charged with domestic violence high and aggravated nature and kidnapping. He was released from jail two days later on a $20,000 bond, according to Horry County jail records.
