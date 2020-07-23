Loris death
On July 20 at about 7 p.m., 27-year-old Mequaia Haywood was shot on Ino Drive in Loris.
He was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where, at only minutes before midnight, he died of a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Horry County police are investigating this as a homicide.
Pedestrian death
A pedestrian struck July 19 at 10 minutes before 1 a.m. on U.S. 501 at Floyd Page Road in Galivants Ferry died at about 11 a.m. the next morning at Grand Strand Medical Center.
Richmond Sheppard, 45, of Galivants Ferry died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
Bryant death ruled a homicide
The body of 29-year-old Jakeem Bryant of Tabor City, N.C., was located in a field outside of Loris, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Two people driving on Armview Road told Horry County police they saw what they thought was a body in a field. They drove closer, saw a shoe and knew it was a body, so they called police, according to an Horry County police report.
Around 3 p.m. Monday, Horry County police responded to Armview Road following the report of a found body. Information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office says Bryant died at about 1 a.m. Saturday.
Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived on the scene and confirmed the initial reports received by Horry County 911.
Bryant’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call (843) 915-8477.
A watery grave
A Longs woman called police after she and a man had gotten into an argument, according to the Horry County police report.
She said during the squabble, the suspect grabbed guns that belonged to her and threw them around the yard. She said later that the suspect collected most of the guns that were later thrown into a pond behind the residence. He walked away and she wasn’t sure where he went. She said she didn’t want to press charges and wanted the incident reported only so she would not be responsible for whoever finds the firearms in the pond.
The firearms included a revolver, a pistol and more for a total value of $2,600. She later found a shotgun that she thought had been thrown into the pond. It had been damaged.
The policeman looked, but didn’t see any firearms in the murky pond, and he couldn’t find the suspect to question him.
When the woman didn’t want to cooperate, the policeman closed the case.
Tattoo equipment leads to injuries
A woman told Horry County police that she went Saturday at about 3 p.m. to sell her tattoo equipment to a man, according to an Horry County police report.
She says she met with the suspect and another man in front of her complex. When she handed him her tattoo case, he punched her in the face and she fell to the ground, the police report says. She said when she got up she had two cuts, one on her left shoulder and another on the left side of her neck. She said she saw the two men leaving with her equipment, but without paying her for it.
The policeman said the woman had a bruise on her right eye and two cuts on her shoulder and neck.
Another person told police that she hadn’t seen the victim for about two days and didn’t believe the woman’s account of the incident.
They didn’t want help
Conway police were called to the Conway Marina Sunday at about 8:15 p.m. to check on a fight in progress, according to a Conway police report.
Officers separated the parties and began to question witnesses.
One witness said she, another witness and a Conway man were trying to help a witness and two suspects remove their boat from the water when an argument started because they didn’t want help, according to a Conway police report.
The victim tried to stop the argument when a young Galivants Ferry man assaulted him from behind and began to punch him in the face. The man fell to the ground where a young Galivants Ferry woman began to kick him in the back of his head.
A third witness corroborated a statement by the first witness adding that the suspects were both clearly intoxicated and that he and another bystander removed them from the victim. One witness said two men were attacking the Galivants Ferry woman when the Galivants Ferry male suspect jumped in to defend her.
The witness and the two suspects said they tried to leave the scene during the confusion, but were stopped for questioning. During questioning, the Galivants Ferry man became loud and boisterous, cursed and yelled at everyone around him while still at the public marina entrance, the police report says.
The Galivants Ferry man was then charged with public disorderly conduct. He and the Galivants Ferry woman were charged with second-degree assault and battery and were taken to jail.
The victim was taken to Conway Medical Center after being advised by his caregiver to go with the emergency medical workers. Pictures were taken of his injuries.
Shoplifting and fighting
An employee at the Conway IGA called police in reference to a Conway woman, who, they said, was shoplifting and fighting Friday at about 3:30 p.m., according to a Conway police report.
The employee told police when he tried to stop the woman, she began to push and swing her hands at him. The employee also told police that the woman was starting to fight another person in the store in her effort to get away.
The fights interrupted the daily, normal functioning of the store throughout the incident.
The employee did not want to press charges for the assault or the shoplifting. The woman had money, and at the request of the employee paid for the items she had taken, according to the police report.
The woman was charged with disorderly conduct and was taken to jail.
Myrtle Beach shooting
Police are investigating a shooting reported late Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were called to Quail Marsh Apartments, 2005 Greens Blvd., just before midnight. One person was injured and is receiving treatment, he said.
Authorities saw a hole "in the upper left quadrant" of a unit's "main door" upon arrival, according to a police report. Police also located a gold shell casing.
The male victim had a "heavy flow of blood coming from his face" and swelling on his left cheek, the report said.
He described the suspect as a man with dreadlocks who had been wearing a white or gray hoodie.
The victim was transported to the hospital.
A woman who called police said she heard a loud "pop" and initially thought the sound came from fireworks.
Update on inmate death
The inmate found unresponsive Friday morning at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, was identified as 37-year-old Stephanie Quinn, who was arrested for trespassing by the Conway Police Department on July 7.
An autopsy was performed by Dr. Lee Proctor at Grand Strand Medical Center at 2 p.m. Friday. The preliminary findings indicate no concerning issues or findings of any trauma, further results are pending toxicology testing, according to information provided by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
An Officer at J. Reuben Long Detention Center found Quinn unresponsive in a cell at about 2 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
The officer alerted staff medical personnel, who initiated CPR and called EMS. Medical workers did not find a pulse.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the inmate deceased.
In accordance with Detention Center protocol regarding in-custody inmate deaths, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted, its officers responded to the detention center and began conducting an inquiry into the incident. A preliminary internal investigation has indicated that no foul play was detected.
Octogenarian killed in accident
Sue Cox died on July 16 as a result of injuries sustained upon being struck by a vehicle as she was preparing to leave a medical office building at 945 82nd Parkway when a car crashed into the building. She was 86-years-old and lived in Myrtle Beach.
Several other people were injured when the vehicle crashed into the building near Grand Strand Medical Center, authorities said.
The crash happened shortly before noon, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said one person who was in the building was killed.
The driver of the vehicle and at least three people who had been inside the building were hurt. All of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.
"We had a tragic loss of life out here today," Vest said. "It's extremely unfortunate. Our thoughts are with the family."
Vest said it was still early in the investigation, and authorities are working to determine what led to the crash.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A young Marion woman was found in the restroom at the Pizza Inn on Church Street at about noon Friday where she was on the floor unconscious and having trouble breathing, according to a Conway police report.
After one dose of Narcan the suspect was alert and awake.
After the woman told police she had taken heroin in the bathroom, she was handcuffed.
In a search, police found a multicolored handbag holding multiple needles, a burnt spoon and a pen tube holding white powder. She was taken to Conway Medical Center for an evaluation before being admitted.
She was charged with being under the influence of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
■ A Conway man, who was reportedly trespassing in the Food Lion on U.S. 501 East, was found sitting in the middle of the store, according to a Conway police report.
The suspect smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and was slurring his speech, according to the report.
He made an excited utterance saying that he was drunk, the police report says.
He was taken to jail on a charge of public drunkenness and trespassing.
■ A Conway woman drew attention at a home on Church Street in Conway when she was overdosing and throwing up on the sidewalk, according to a Conway police report
Conway firemen responded to the location and talked with the woman who told them she had used heroin within the past three hours.
The police report says the woman refused medical treatment. The policeman says she had glassy eyes, so the policeman handcuffed and searched her. When the policeman asked her if she had anything that would poke or stick him, she said she had a needle inside of her waistband.
She was taken to Conway Medical Center for medical clearance before being admitted into the hospital. She was charged with being under the influence of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia and was released.
■ A Conway man reportedly backed into a shopping cart holder in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Fourth Avenue causing it to break free of the concrete and hit three other cars.
The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. one day this past week.
A Conway police report says the man was slurring his speech, smelled of alcohol and didn’t understand the officer’s request for documentation that he needed for the accident.
The policeman says the suspect told him he had drunk two shots around noon in his vehicle, and he allowed a policeman to search it. Police found several unopened minibottles of liquor, according to the report.
The man reportedly told the policeman he was not willing to try field sobriety tests and stuck out his arms to be arrested. He was taken to jail for a breath test, but he also refused that saying he had just been through this process with state police.
The suspect does not have a driver’s license because it was taken due to the previous driving under the influence charge, the police report says.
He was charged this time with driving under suspension, suspended for driving under the influence, first, and with driving under the influence, first. He was taken to jail and released the next morning.
■ A Conway area man told Horry County police that when he got up that morning at about 6:45 a.m., he noticed a light on in a woman’s room and her door was locked, according to a Horry County police report.
He said at about 5:30 p.m. he banged on her door and she didn’t answer, so he went outside and found a window to her bedroom open. He went into the room through the window, touched the woman, but didn’t get a response. He says her skin was cold and she was not breathing. He notified the proper authorities and waited outside for police.
The Horry County policeman says he went into the woman’s room and found her facedown on her bed beside a bedside table where he saw a needle and spoon with a black rock-like substance. Emergency medical workers notified the coroner.
Pistol owner bolts
An Horry County policeman says he was patrolling at U.S. 378 and Church Street at about 10 p.m. one night this past week when he saw a dark pickup truck with only one headlight on, according to the Horry County police report.
The driver told the policeman that he was just driving around, but the policeman says a passenger seemed to be extremely nervous. The driver told the policeman that there was nothing illegal inside the vehicle and gave the officer permission to search.
During the search, the officer found a pistol with ammunition and two small bags containing a green leafy substance.
At that point, the passenger ran. Police called in their K-9, but the dog was unable to track the juvenile.
Because the driver was a juvenile, police called his mom to take him home. He was ticketed for having a defective headlight.
Pointing and presenting a firearm
A Galivants Ferry man says he pulled into the Money Saver on Church Street in Conway and parked his motorcycle at the gas tank at about 5:30 p.m. on a recent afternoon, according to a Conway police report.
He told police a heavyset man asked him if he “remembered him from 2013.” Then he kicked over the victim’s motorcycle with him on it, causing the motorcycle to fall on his leg. When the victim fell to the ground, the suspect punched and kicked him. He said he pleaded for the suspect to stop, but he went to the rear of his Ford F150, grabbed an AK-47 style rifle, pointed it at the Galivants Ferry victim and told him he would “kill him the next time he saw him.”
The report says the victim fled into the Money Saver where he told an employee to call the police.
The suspect left in a truck.
The police report says the victim had superficial scratches on his side and back from being pushed to the ground. He also had visible cuts, abrasions and swelling to his face, jaw and neck.
He refused medical attention saying if he needed help he’d drive himself.
Broken lock
The owner of a boarded-up building on Laurel Street in Downtown Conway told police that someone damaged the lock on the back door of his building, according to a Conway police report.
He said he had installed a new lock Friday at about 1 p.m. When he went to the building Saturday at about 3 p.m., the lock was fine. But on Monday morning, he noticed that the lock had been broken off.
The building is under renovation and doesn’t have a roof. The front entrance is boarded up. The owner said nothing was missing from the building and he saw no signs of anyone having stayed there
Vehicle incidents
■ A resident of Wando Road in the Conway section told Horry County police that between July 15 and 20, someone stole his semi-auto handgun from the center console of his vehicle. He said the gun was in a black holster. The magazine was left behind.
■ A Conway policeman says he was walking along a tree line near Holly Loop when he began to speak with a resident of the neighborhood, who told him that at about 1:30 a.m. that morning she had seen individuals dressed in dark clothing walking around the neighborhood. Shortly after that she saw the individuals pushing a truck down a road, then starting it and taking off toward Holly Loop. The policeman said next he went to speak with the victim who came outside and saw that his truck was missing.
The truck is a dark blue, four-door 2018 Chevy Colorado with a New Hampshire license place.
Shortly after the vehicle was listed on NCIC, the policeman got a call from OnStart saying the truck had been located on Rosehill Drive in Conway. It was successfully retrieved.
■ Conway police were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the College Center strip mall on S.C. 544 to investigate a hit and run, according to a Conway police report.
An officer spoke with the victim who told him that a man driving a silver truck backed into her vehicle and left. Police checked the tag number and got an address for the possible suspect. They went to the address and found a vehicle that had fresh damage with a paint transfer indicative of a collision, according to the Conway police report.
When they asked the homeowner there about leaving the store he became extremely uncooperative, the police report says.
The victim told police the man came out of the liquor store in the shopping plaza just before getting into his truck and backing into her. A liquor store employee provided access to the surveillance system. Officers were able to positively match the suspect leaving the store with the homeowner of the property where the vehicle was found.
Judge Jane Mackey signed an arrest warrant for hit and run, attended vehicle.
■ Someone took five catalytic converters from box trucks belonging to UniFirst Corporation on Bohemia Court in the Conway section, according to a Conway police report that puts the value of each converter at about $700.
Police believe the parts were removed from the trucks using some type of saw.
Police reported that there is not a video camera on the property, but the next business over has one. They plan to check with that business to see if any of the activity was caught on camera.
■ Representative of Enterprise Rent a Car on Church Street called police one morning this past week to report a breach of trust, according to a Conway police report.
The employee told police a Mullins woman rented a car in May with an agreement to return it June 5, but as of this past week she hadn’t taken it back. Police didn’t get any response when they tried to call her and they couldn’t find the vehicle. They listed it as stolen in NCIC.
■ A Conway man was charged with breach of trust more than $10,000 after he failed to return a Nissan Frontier that he rented from Enterprise Rent-a-Car on S.C. 544, according to a Conway police report.
The company representative told police he had sent a letter to the man to get the vehicle back to the business, but four days later it still wasn’t back.
Conway and Horry County police went to the man’s house where they found him and the vehicle.
They charged him with breach of trust and took him to the Horry County jail where he was released six days later on a $10,000 bond.
■ Conway police were called to Buddy Parker’s Auto on U.S. 378 in Conway at about 10 a.m. on a recent day where an official told them that someone had used a large oak to shatter the front glass door of the business, according to a Conway police report.
The business official told police he kept looking and found that someone had stolen a Mitsubishi Montero SUV at about 5:30 a.m., according to the police report that says there was video of two break-ins into vehicles on the lot before the suspect broke the window.
The police report says the man was wearing a black or gray hat, a plain white shirt and black, gray and white knee-length shorts. He took keys from the desk and took the SUV.
The next morning at about 2 a.m., a Conway policeman spotted the vehicle at Doctors Care at 1113 Church St. He got out and identified the stolen vehicle that also had a stolen license plate. Clothing matching what the suspect was wearing on the video was collected from the back of the vehicle and was taken in for evidence. Police took fingerprints and DNA samples from the vehicle door and steering wheel.
Fight leads to shots fired
When a young Conway man got into an argument with someone he had been in a previous relationship with, a slightly younger man tried to intercede to stop the fight, and he was hit in the face, according to a Conway police report. The police report says he and the suspect then got into a physical altercation in the doorway of the master bedroom. Two others there tried to break up that fight, but they were both hit in their faces.
The suspect and the victim then stopped fighting and went outside, but while they were in the driveway, the suspect went to his vehicle and got a handgun, the report says.
Witnesses said he pulled back on the slide and pointed the gun at the victim. Then he hit the younger man repeatedly with the gun in his face and head, according to the report.
After the fight when the suspect tried to leave, still another person, who was traveling with the suspect, gave police officers permission to search the vehicle and one policeman found a Glock 45 in the right rear passenger seat behind a child’s seat.
A cartridge was found in the driveway near the road and a second one was found in the doorway of the master bedroom. The report says the victim had lacerations on his face and head. Photos were taken of the other men’s injuries, and the victim was taken to McLeod Hospital. The suspect was charged with pointing and presenting a gun and first-degree assault and battery.
