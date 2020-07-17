Coroner identifies man shot by police
The Horry County Coroner's Office recently identified the 49-year-old man who died after being shot by Horry County police.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified him as Wade Phillips, originally from Virginia.
In a tweet sent out this past week, the Horry County Police Department confirmed (HCPD) the agency was responding to an incident on Amberwood Court and asked community members to avoid the area.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that gunfire was exchanged between Phillips and two officers from the HCPD, who had responded to a disturbance call.
Phillips was shot during the confrontation with law enforcement, and he died from his injuries. No Horry County officers were injured in the shooting.
Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others, according to SLED. The state agency is handling the investigation.
House burgled
A resident of Rose Moss Road in the Conway section told an Horry County police officer that someone had broken into her home, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman says he found that someone had kicked in the back door of the man’s trailer and broken the door latch. The woman said the things taken included a pistol, two boxes of ammunition, a pillowcase and two Toshiba laptops, valued at $500 each.
Conflicting stories
A Green Sea area woman called Horry County police saying her boyfriend assaulted her during a recent argument, according to an Horry County police report.
She told the officer that he banged her head against the bathroom wall, head-butted her several times and strangled her until she almost passed out, according to the police report.
She also said that she grabbed a knife to defend herself, but she never cut him. The report says the woman also said her boyfriend broke a chair and other things in the house. She requested that emergency medical workers be summoned, but when they arrived she refused treatment or transport.
The policeman reported seeing what might have been some slight swelling on the left side of her face, but didn’t see any evidence of her having been headed-butted and she had no scratches or marks around her neck.
Police found the boyfriend at his mother’s house where he was taking a shower with plans to go somewhere with her. He said that’s what angered his girlfriend. He said she came into the bathroom with a knife, grabbed his clothes and started to take them. He said they argued before the argument turned physical because he was afraid of being stabbed and wanted to take the knife away from the angry woman.
He said in the process he probably did hit her in some way, and that’s when they fell against the bathroom wall.
He had cuts on his hands and admitted that he broke the chair as he was leaving frustrated.
The policeman said he checked the bathroom wall and believed a hole there was more consistent with someone falling against it rather than a head being hit against it, the police report says.
Due to the man’s injuries and the woman’s lack of injuries, the policeman decided that the woman was the primary aggressor and she was charged with second-degree criminal domestic violence.
The woman then told the policeman that she is six-weeks pregnant.
During the investigation, police learned that the man had an outstanding warrant for grand larceny out of the City of Conway. He was taken in on those charges. He told police he didn’t want to be notified when the woman’s bond hearing came up.
Apartments flooded
Someone placed a stopper in a sink and left the water running in a third-floor apartment for an entire night causing an estimated $100,000 of damage, according to a Conway police report.
A Conway policeman says there was major flooding to several apartments. The water also soaked down to an apartment on the second floor and one on the first floor damaging the roof, floors and walls of each apartment.
Police did not have a suspect when the report was written.
House sitters charged with helping themselves
A Conway area woman told Horry County police that she allowed two people to house sit while she and her husband took a vacation to the mountains, according to a Conway police report.
After they got home, they began to notice that several things were missing. The missing items included her husband’s drill, a Playstation 3 and an IPad 10.1.
When the homeowner found a pawn ticket from Pawn South that had been saturated with rain, he went there looking for his things, according to the Horry County police report.
An employee there told him he needed to call police, which he did.
The police report says the man was able to describe his things well enough for the policeman to be convinced they were his, so he gave them back to him.
The employee was also able to tell police who the two people were who pawned the items. They are described as boyfriend and girlfriend.
The policeman planned to present the case to a magistrate asking for charges on petit larceny and receiving stolen goods, $2,000 or less.
Bullet from domestic squabble hits vehicle
An Horry County policeman went to a Conway area apartment where he found a witness standing by an SUV with what appeared to be damage from a firearm, according to the police report.
The witness told police he was in his apartment when he heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the parking lot so he went to check. He found there a man and woman in a verbal altercation so, for the woman’s safety, he allowed the woman to step into his apartment.
A second policeman, who came to assist, found shell casings that he believed were fired during the assault.
The cop also found several witnesses who were willing to make statements.
The victim then returned and told the policeman that she had been assaulted before trying to leave and leaving the apartment when the suspect fired at least one shot at the front window of her vehicle, according to the police report.
Three policemen then went to an apartment complex where they found the suspect and took him into custody. He was taken to jail, but the jail shows no record that he was there.
Likes the hospital
A Georgetown woman was treated at Conway Medical Center, cleared and released, but refused more treatment and refused to leave.
The woman also refused to speak with a policeman or answer any of his questions. She was charged with trespassing and taken to jail.
Woman sleeps while costs run up
A young Conway woman told police that while she was sleeping someone apparently took her bankcard from her purse in her vehicle and used it twice at two different ATM machines before putting it back into her purse.
She suspects it was a friend, who she had allowed to use the card once before. A total of $500 was taken.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ When a Conway policeman was called to a vehicle collision with possible entrapment on Elm Street in Conway Friday at about 9 p.m., he found a blue truck with improper tags resting in a tree line with extensive front-end damage, according to the Conway police report.
The vehicle that the truck hit was stopped in the southbound lane, also with extensive damage to its front. The report said both drivers were out of their vehicles, and a policeman, already on the scene, told the responding officer that the suspect was intoxicated. In a comment also heard by another police officer, the suspect told a Conway fireman that he had been drinking at Kimberly’s in Downtown Conway before the wreck, the police report says.
The suspect was taken to Grand Strand Hospital for his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and left with her family.
The suspect was written a ticket for driving under the influence.
■ A Conway man was given citations for disobeying a stop sign, driving under the influence and driving under suspension after a Conway policeman says he saw him fail to stop at a stop sign on Suggs Street Sunday at about 11 p.m.
When the suspect stopped, the policeman asked him for his driver’s license, registration and insurance, but the driver shook his head and said his license was suspended.
The Conway police report says the officer smelled the odor of alcohol when he spoke with the man. He also told the policeman that he had been drinking alcoholic beverages throughout the day and specifically highlighted that most recently he had drunk one beer and most of a shot of liquor at a friend’s house. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken in for a breath test. He refused to give a breath sample and was released to the jail’s booking staff.
■ When an Horry County policeman arrived at Murray Johnson Road in the Conway section he found a large crowd standing in the yard. Someone there told the policeman that a young Aynor man was grossly intoxicated and was trying to fight everyone, according to the Horry County police report.
That person told police he wanted the man removed from his property. The policeman asked the man if he could find a ride home, and he said his friends were parked down the road waiting for him. When the policeman walked away to talk with the friends, he heard someone yell, “Stop!” The policeman turned around and saw the Aynor man charging aggressively toward a group of men.
The policeman then decided to charge the man with breach of peace and take him to jail.
■ An Horry County policeman patrolling on U.S. 701 in the Loris area saw a motorist who failed to maintain his lane, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman stopped the man who turned onto Airport Road, got out and began to walk toward the patrol vehicle. The policeman says he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the Loris driver.
The policeman says he saw two Bud Lights inside the vehicle. The policeman searched the vehicle and found two bags holding a green leafy substance, along with a handheld digital scale and a gun. One of the men told the policeman that nothing in the vehicle was his and the gun belonged to the Loris man.
A second policeman said he overheard the suspect tell the other man to “take the rap for everything.”
The Loris man was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and was taken to jail.
■ Horry County police were called to U.S. 501 in the Galivants Ferry area where a wanted person was said to be nearby, according to an Horry County police report.
When the policeman arrived he said he heard a loud noise and arguing coming from the residence. Before the policeman could ask questions, a witness told him the suspect had left driving a VW Jetta. The policeman found the man driving on U.S. 501 in the City of Aynor and detained him while he waited for a an active warrant for domestic violence, third degree, the police report says.
While waiting for conformation of the warrant, a policeman went to check on the victim who told him that the man came to the residence and woke her up standing over her in the bed. She said he asked if he could take a shower. After that he went into the back bedroom and walked out with two bottles of wine. He took the bottles and broke them on the back steps. The woman, who was afraid, started walking down the dirt road, but the suspect got into his vehicle and began driving away from the residence. A witness says he swerved toward her causing her to jump out of the way to keep from being hit. Police found tire impressions in the road consistent with his swerving where the woman said she was walking. A witness told police he saw the suspect swerve at the woman as she was walking down the road. Because the man used his vehicle as a weapon and tried to hit the woman, the suspect was charged with first-degree domestic violence. The active warrant was also located and served on the suspect. His criminal history also showed that he has a second-degree domestic violence conviction from 2019.
The policeman says the man could not control his body movements and was sweating, so the policeman determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance and took him for medical clearance before taking him to jail.
■ A Conway policeman says he was called to a Scotchman store on U.S. 501 where a clerk told him that an intoxicated man was leaving the store with merchandise, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman said he found the man inside the store paying for several items. The policeman says the man had glassy red eyes, and was having difficulty speaking and keeping his balance.
The man had already been refused by a cab driver and had been drinking, according to the report. The clerk told the policeman that the suspect had broken a bottle outside and left repeatedly, but kept coming back.
He was taken to jail on charges of public drunkenness.
■ A Murrells Inlet teen reported recently for her drug screen, according to a Conway police report.
A caseworker told police the girl provided a urine sample that didn’t register on her temperature strip. When the girl was asked about it, she gave the caseworker a bottle holding someone else’s urine with a heating pad attached to it.
The girl was given a court date and released to her custodial parent.
Harmful Fourth of July fun
Conway police were called to a Fifth Avenue residence at about 8 p.m. on July 4 where they found an active car fire, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says the car’s owner told him he got home at about 2 p.m. when he cooked himself something to eat for the holidays before taking a nap.
He was awakened by a neighbor, who told him about trouble with his car. The victim could not remember which neighbor had alerted him. The neighbor told police that a group of people had been driving around in a pickup truck, a sedan and a Dodge vehicle firing a bunch of fireworks in the area, and he believed one of them went into the victim’s car.
A policeman reported finding an exploded firework in the area.
Vehicle incidents
■ A resident of Long Avenue Extension told a Conway policeman that someone took his landscaping trailer sometime over Friday night or Saturday morning, according to a Conway police report.
The owner said he last saw his trailer in his driveway Friday at about 11 p.m. The owner said the trailer has a GPS Tile, and a wheel lock on the right wheel and a towing lock for security. The owner said he tried to track the trailer with the GPS, but the app just showed that it was trying to locate the trailer. The owner told the policeman that it usually takes a few days to be located. The owner values his trailer at $2,500. On the trailer were two yards of black mulch, a wheelbarrow, pitchfork, shovels and a landscape rack. The things on the trailer were valued at about $380.
The owner promised to call the policeman if or when the app located the trailer.
■ A video at Martin’s Tire Service showed a suspect coming onto the parking lot, get into a vehicle and drive away at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.
■ A resident of Waccamaw Drive told police that several things were missing from his vehicle. The Horry County police report does not list the items, but places their value at about $1,120.
■ A security video of a home on Highway 746 showed two men pull up in a pickup truck, get out, attach their truck to a boat and trailer and drive away at about midnight Saturday, according to an Horry County police report.
The man who owned the boat said when he woke up the next morning he saw that his 1994 Caravelle boat, 19.5 feet long was missing. He described the boat as having a Harley Davidson sticker on the side, white top and blue bottom, ski bars and a sound system.
However, because he had left his motor’s identification number inside the boat and didn’t know the complete number or serial number for his boat, it could not be listed on NCIC. He estimated his loss at $25,000, the police report says.
■ A young Conway woman drew the attention of an Horry County policeman Sunday at about 2 a.m. when she drove her Explorer erratically at Ninth Avenue and Main Street, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman says he saw the vehicle make an improper start and fail to stay in its lane several times.
After being detained, the woman told the policeman that she needed an ambulance because she was having trouble breathing. An ambulance came and medics determined that the woman was okay. She was taken for medical clearance before being charged with reckless driving and taken to jail.
■ A resident of Brown Street told Conway police that he went away for the July Fourth holiday weekend. When he returned he saw that his Glock 31 was missing from the glove compartment of his car, according to a Conway police report.
He said he left the vehicle parked in his driveway. It was locked, but apparently someone figured out how to use the keypad to unlock it. The case the gun had been in was tossed into the yard.
