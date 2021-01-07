One injured in Green Sea shooting
One person was injured Tuesday night during a shooting in Green Sea, according to a police report.
Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said police were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the area of Sandy Bluff Road and Highway 410 near the state line.
According to a redacted police report, dispatch told officers heading to the scene that two cars were "shooting at each other" on West Dogwood Road and S.C. 9 Bypass going toward S.C. 9 Business.
When officers arrived at the scene on the 200 block of Sandy Bluff Road, a residence had been hit four times and one victim had been hit in the upper left thigh, the report said. That victim was transported by EMS.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A Myrtle Beach man was charged with driving under the influence and open container after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident on U.S. 501 at Singleton Ridge Road Tuesday at about 9 p.m., according to a Conway police report.
Police noted that the man had glassy eyes and slurred speech. He tried field sobriety tests after saying he didn’t want to, but stumbled and almost fell, the report says.
Police say after they completed their accident report, they went to the man’s vehicle and found him sleeping.
Inside his vehicle, police found five open cans of Twisted Tea that were still cold.
He refused a breath test and was taken to jail, according to the police report.
■ After a Conway woman failed to stop at a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 501 and Wright Boulevard Dec. 30 at about 2:30 a.m., a Conway policeman stopped her, according to a Conway police report.
The woman performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken in for a breath test, which she refused.
She was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, and ticketed for driving without a license.
■ When Conway police went to Shady Moss Court Apartments looking for a suspect in an attempted murder case Dec. 30 at about 3 p.m., they made contact with a Conway man who was seen standing inside the apartment, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman said they saw 9.6 grams of a green leafy vegetation believed to be marijuana and 1 gram of a brown powdery substance that was identified as heroin, according to the police report. Police also found a small black pack in the living room that held a 9mm Smith and Wesson Shield handgun. A black and blue Nokia cell phone, found close to the bag holding the narcotics and the firearm, was found in the living room, the police report says
Finally, police seized $1,777 in cash that belonged to the suspect. The report says the money was in small dominations consistent with street-level narcotics sales.
Terrence Lamount Melvin, 38, of Conway was charged with manufacture, distribution of crank, ice or crack; attempted murder; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; possession of a firearm by certain person; and manufacture, distribution possession of Schedule IB and 1C, LSD and Schedule II. A $20,000 bond was set on the charge of manufacture, distribution of crank, ice or crack, but not on any of the other charges. Melvin was still in the Horry County Detention Center yesterday.
■ A Longs man was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a firearm by certain person; possession of a stolen pistol; and possession with intent to distribute crack and marijuana after a Conway policeman stopped him at Church Street and Spivey Avenue on New Year’s Eve at about 11 p.m., according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says when he drove behind the young Longs man’s vehicle he saw that he didn’t have a tag on his vehicle and a brake light was out.
The policeman said there were three people inside the car and as soon as the vehicle stopped, one of the occupants rolled down all the windows. That’s when the policeman saw an open Bud Light beer can and smelled marijuana.
The suspect tried to convince the policeman that he couldn’t see his tag due to the rain and water.
The policeman then found a large plastic bag holding a green leafy substance in the suspect’s hoodie pocket.
The suspect told the policeman that it was marijuana. The policeman then found a Purple Sig Sauer handgun and a gun from a Nike bag. Also in the bag was an orange pill bottle with the name scratched off. The container held nine individually-packaged blue plastic bags with a white rock substance in each one. The policeman believed it to be crack.
Police checked the number on the handgun and found that it had been stolen from the Horry County jurisdiction.
The driver was issued a warning and released. The Conway police report says the rock-like substance weighed 3 grams and the green substance weighed 40.4 grams. Police also took four bullets and a cell phone.
The policeman says he checked the suspect’s record and found that he is prohibited from possessing a firearm federally and in this state.
■ A Conway woman was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail on New Year’s Day at about noon after police were called to S.C. 905 to check on an intoxicated woman who was randomly opening people’s mailboxes, according to an Horry County police report.
Police say when they spoke with the woman they smelled a strong odor of alcohol and saw a bottle of Barnett’s vodka that was half empty. After determining that she was intoxicated, police took her to jail.
■ Three male teens were issued summons tickets and released to their custodial parents/guardians after a policeman says the car they were in failed to stop at a stop sign on Brown Drive and U.S. 501.
The Horry County police report has no narrative, but the case is labeled possession and concealing narcotics and weapons law violations.
■ A Conway man was charged with malicious damage under $2,000, assault and public intoxication on New Year’s Eve at about 8:30 p.m. after an Horry County officer was called to an overpass apartment on S.C. 544 to check on a report of a man who had just broken into a residence.
While he was headed to the location, the officer learned that the man was extremely intoxicated and had left on foot.
The policeman says he found the man staggering toward S.C. 544 and stopped him, confirmed his identity and detained him.
The policeman says the man smelled strongly of alcohol, was slurring his speech and staggering.
He was taken back to the victim’s residence where the policeman said he found the front door had been kicked off of its hinges.
The victim told police the man showed up at her apartment highly intoxicated. He knocked; she answered the door and he came in saying he needed a phone charger.
She told police when she saw how intoxicated he was she asked him to leave. When he went to the porch, she closed the door, but he came back saying he had left his keys inside.
When she said she’d look for them, he started kicking the door, according to an Horry County police report.
The suspect then kicked the door off of its hinges while she was yelling for him to stop.
When he started to walk away down the stairs she grabbed his shoulder. That’s when he turned around and pushed her in her back causing her to fall across the porch, but the officer said he didn’t see any injuries and she didn’t complain of any.
Police checked and learned that the man has an Horry County warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to jail.
Yelling obscenities
Horry County police were called to Corbett Drive in the Conway section of Horry County to check on a disorderly young Conway woman.
The victim told police the suspect was outside of her home yelling obscenities, threatening to assault her and take her children, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim told police the woman’s actions were unprovoked. A short time later, she said she heard a crash and saw that the suspect had thrown her bird feeder onto the porch and a glass solar light was broken.
When the policeman went to the suspect’s home hoping to speak with her, he was not able to contact her.
They’re cut
Horry County police reported that at about 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve they were called to Lance Lane in the Conway section of Horry County
They found a man there with a cut on his neck that required emergency medical attention and a woman with a cut on her forearm that she received when she tried to stop the assault. Her injury did not require medical attention.
After the assault, the suspect got into a vehicle and hit a second vehicle, this one with a Maryland license plate, causing minor damage to the front bumper of one car and the rear bumper of the other. The S.C. Highway Patrol determined that the incident was intentional.
The vehicle that was hit was a rental, according to the Horry County police report.
No arrests were made.
■ Nonfunctioning tag lights caused a Conway policeman to stop a young Pawleys Island man Dec. 30 at about 11 p.m. at Founders Drive and S.C. 544.
The policeman said the driver had a beginner’s permit, but he couldn’t find the vehicle’s paperwork.
When the policeman spoke with the man he says he smelled marijuana. When the policeman asked the man about the smell, he told him that the duo had just finished smoking a blunt.
The duo then told police there was nothing else illegal in the vehicle.
When a second officer arrived, he asked the suspect to get out of the vehicle. When he began to pat him down, he found a firearm. The suspect and the officer began to struggle, and the policeman took the suspect to the ground. The two officers worked to handcuff the suspect. Police then learned that the gun had been reported stolen in Georgetown County. They took him to jail where they gave him a warning for the tag light. The officers checked his record and found that he is prohibited from possessing a firearm in this state as well as federally.
He was charged with resisting arrest, and warrants were secured for unlawful carry and possession of a firearm by person unlawful.
Robbery
Conway police reported that on the second day of January at about 8 p.m., a man robbed the Scotchman on U.S. 501. Employees confirmed for the officer that a robbery had occurred. The investigation was ongoing when the report was written.
Motor vehicle incidents
Horry County and Conway police took reports on four missing vehicles between Dec. 27 and 31.
On Oak Street in Conway, an owner said someone took a 2006 silver Dodge Durango. Two days later, the suspect had not taken the vehicle back or was avoiding the victim, according to the police report. A warrant was issued for the man.
Someone took a dirt bike from Rodney Road in the Conway section of Horry County. The report says a mom recently bought her son a new dirt bike. The bike was put into a locked shed, but the next morning when the dad left for work he saw that the shed door had been kicked in and the bike was missing
About 10 hours later, police were called to the area of S.C. 905 where someone had seen a man riding the bike. She said the suspect arrived in the area in a vehicle.
She told police she had seen the vehicle in motion multiple times during the prior night.
The vehicle was found abandoned in the road later that night. A resident of Water Tower Road told police that on New Year’s Eve at about 5:30 p.m., her car was parked in her yard in front of her home. It was left unlocked with the keys in the ignition. She said at about 10 a.m. the next morning, she saw that her vehicle was gone, along with cash, jewelry, insurance and identification cards.
■ There were five reports of things being stolen from vehicles.
They happened on Paul Street, Tee Shot Drive, Cordoba Drive and Commonwealth Circle.
Missing items included a Savage 270 Bolt action Model III rifle and a black gun case. The case was found later leaning up against a nearby tree.
Also missing was a black Glock 19, a silver Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm handgun and another Smith and Wesson M&P .40-caliber pistol. In this incident, a woman said she left her two engagement rings on the counter of her home. The residents went to a friend’s home leaving their vehicle and house unlocked. When they returned they found that someone had gone through their vehicles and their home.
In still another incident, someone took several credit cards and a driver’s license. The card had been used twice since the vehicle was entered -- once at McDonalds and once at Circle K -- but a purchase was declined at the Sand Castle Ocean, according to the Conway police report.
■ Horry County police also took a report of a vehicle having been taken Jan. 1 at about 6:15 p.m., but the person who took it had not returned it two days later.
The Conway woman said an officer has taken multiple calls from this address and was familiar with a situation involving the suspect and his ex-girlfriend.
There were multiple calls from the woman to get the suspect to return to Arizona to be with her.
She told police she received word, after the fact, that the suspect had made contact with someone who told him he needed to come back, according to the police report.
The owner of the vehicle said the man did not have permission to use the vehicle and she didn’t know if he was headed to Arizona or if he was still in the area.
Later that day she recovered her vehicle after someone told her where it was parked. She no longer wanted to pursue charges.
Four suspects
An Horry County policeman went to Partridge Lane where he spoke with a victim who had minor injuries that he said were sustained when four people assaulted him.
He also “made mention” about a gun being involved. The man was taken for medical attention and no charges had been filed when the report was written. Police were continuing to investigate, according to the Horry County police report.
