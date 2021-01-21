Body recovered
The body of a missing man was recovered from a pond near Renee Drive in Carolina Forest Friday morning, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov and Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.
Dive teams on Friday had renewed their search for Rodriquez Gibbs, 40, who was last seen on Jan. 6 at 11 p.m. at Handley’s Pub & Grub, according to police, who said Gibbs may have been driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus.
That car was found in a pond near Renee Drive on Thursday. The vehicle was spotted during a rescue search by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, police said.
Just before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, dive teams recovered a body during their search of the pond.
Horry County Fire Rescue said Gibbs was the man recovered Friday, but the coroner's office has not released that information.
Teen killed
A 16-year-old resident of Cedar Branch was killed in a recent shooting in Cedar Branch.
Katrina Jackson’s case is being investigated as a homicide.
The Horry County Police Department is the investigating agency.
Road rage incident leads to charges
A Conway man was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm after, a Conway police report says, a victim claimed there had been a road rage incident on U.S. 701.
The victim told police he was headed toward Conway before he pulled into the Food Lion parking lot at about 1 p.m. on a recent day.
The victim said the suspect came in from another entrance, pulling alongside him while attempting to park.
The victim said the suspect opened his driver’s side door while partially stepping out.
The suspect, with his arm still inside the vehicle, pulled a small revolver from a holster and pointed it at the victim.
The victim said he pulled away from the parking area, but the suspect kept following him, driving in circles around the parking lot until the suspect left the area.
The victim described the suspect and his truck.
The victim positively identified the suspect in a SLED photo lineup, according to the Conway police report.
The suspect met with a policeman at the Conway Municipal Court where he was issued a warrant for pointing and presenting a firearm.
Pointing and presenting
A young Conway man was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm after a group, including men, women and a child told police they were siting on their porch when the young male suspect arrived and there was an argument between him and an older man.
The Conway police report says after the policeman arrived, the suspect pulled back up with a passenger in his car with him.
The policeman says the suspect consented for him to search his vehicle.
The suspect was taken to jail.
The police report says the family all told police that after the argument started, the suspect produced a handgun and pointed it at the victims.
They described the gun as possibly a black 9mm, maybe with a strip of silver on it.
They all said it happened so fast, and they were so afraid that they weren’t exactly sure about the gun.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A vehicle drew the attention of a Conway policeman when its driver made an improper turn from Ninth Avenue onto Church Street at about 7:30 p.m. on a recent evening, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman said when he spoke with the Longs man he smelled a strong odor of fresh marijuana, but the man said he did not have any marijuana, the report says.
However, the policeman says he found a cylinder-style bottle in the man’s jacket pocket holding three plastic bags containing a green leafy-like substance consistent with marijuana.
The substance weighed 19.1 grams.
He was charged with simple possession of marijuana and taken to jail.
■ Conway police were called to the Maryland Fried Chicken on Church Street to check on a woman who was reportedly intoxicated in the parking lot, according to a Conway police report.
A responding officer said when he spoke with the woman he smelled alcohol. He said she was slurring her speech, was uneasy on her feet and used profanity toward the officers and continuously repeated herself. When he was unable to help the woman the policeman charged her with public drunkenness and took her to jail.
■ A Conway policeman says while he was patrolling in the area of Racepath Avenue and Church Street he noticed at the red light that a vehicle’s brake light was not functioning.
The Conway police report says he stopped the vehicle and found two men inside.
The policeman says he smelled the odor of marijuana while he was talking with the occupants of the vehicle. He said when a Green Sea man opened the glove box he saw a handle that looked like it might belong to a firearm.
He said when he asked the suspect if there were any firearms in the vehicle, he said, “yes” and motioned toward the glove box.
The policeman says the passenger had what he believed to be marijuana in his pants pocket. He recovered a plastic bag of suspected marijuana from the center console, a digital scale and a firearm from the glove box.
The policeman checked and found that the firearm had been entered into NCIC as stolen in Horry County.
The policeman also found that the suspect has a warrant for domestic violence, third offense, out of Horry County.
When the policeman asked the man where he got the gun he said he bought it off the streets.
He was charged with possession of stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute for the 33.5 grams of marijuana and the digital scale.
The driver was issued a warning and released.
■ Horry County police were called to the area of Rusty Road in the Conway section to check on a pedestrian thought to be under the influence. Police say they found the young New Jersey man grossly intoxicated to the point that he couldn’t tell them where he was coming from or where he was going. When he tried to call someone to come pick him up, the person he called kept hanging up on him, according to the report.
The person who called police told them that the young man had knocked on his front door and when he opened the door, the young man tried to come into the residence. He was taken to jail where he was given a traffic ticket for a pedestrian under the influence.
■ When Horry County police went to check on a report of a suspicious vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. on a recent morning, they found a vehicle parked in front of a residence in the Longs section running with an inside light on and a North Myrtle Beach man inside, according to the Horry County police report.
Police say they found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat with a clear plastic bag on his lap and a lighter.
After “multiple attempts” to awaken the man, he woke up and honked his horn. The suspect told police he didn’t have a driver’s license and when he got out of the vehicle, police saw a used needle on the driver’s side floorboard and a spoon on the driver’s seat.
The police report says the man couldn’t control his motor functions and was sweating profusely. He was taken to jail where he was given a traffic ticket for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
He was released three days later.
■ A report of a possible overdose took Horry County police to the Loris section where they found a suspect at an road intersection. The Horry County police report says the woman told police that she had taken something and wanted to go with emergency medical workers to a hospital. They agreed with her request
■ Horry County police found a suspect lying on a kitchen floor unresponsive with emergency medical workers already on the scene Saturday afternoon, according to an Horry County police report.
The suspect did not want to go to a hospital. The responding officer said he did not see any type of drugs on the scene, although they had been called to a possible overdose.
■ Still another possible overdose required police attention Saturday, according to an Horry County police report that said a woman told them the victim had gone into the bathroom to take a hot bath. When she didn’t hear anything for about 10 minutes, she opened the bathroom door and saw the victim passed out on the floor and not moving.
He was breathing slowly so she called 911 and started CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived.
The police report says the policeman saw a syringe that might have been used to inject drugs on the bathroom floor.
The person who called police said she thought the victim might have injected crushed oxycodone pills. The victim was taken for medical treatment.
■ An Horry County police officer responded to the Salt Water Grille on S.C. 90 Sunday at about 11 p.m. to tend to a drunken disorderly Conway man, according to an Horry County police report.
Police learned on the way to the call that an intoxicated person was refusing to leave and was behaving aggressively toward people at the bar.
When police arrived they found the man outside and he appeared highly intoxicated. When asked how much alcohol he had drunk, he told them “too much.”
The report says the man was detained and asked if he had any weapons. He said “no”, but when police patted him down they found a loaded handgun. He did not have a concealed weapons permit. He was charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful carry of a handgun. He was taken to jail.
■ A Conway policeman stopped a young Conway man on S.C. 544 when he saw him driving on the wrong side of the road headed toward Conway, according to a Conway police report.
The vehicle came to a stop before rolling forward, stopping again, making a U-turn and stopping again. It rolled forward still again and then stopped again.
At this point, another driver was in the middle of the road flagging down the driver and trying to speak with him. The policeman says when he went to speak with the man he smelled alcohol. He said the suspect was barely able to walk and stumbled to the police cruiser.
He refused to try field sobriety tests or to answer the officer’s questions.
He was charged with driving under the influence. The officer checked the car and found an open container of Jack Daniels that had been poured into a shaker cup.
He agreed to try to give a breath sample, but he was unable to complete the test, according to the report.
■ A young Florence man got the attention of a Conway policeman Sunday at about 5 a.m. as he drove along Church Street at about 55 mph in the 35 mph zone, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says the suspect refused to provide a driver’s license or answer the officer’s questions.
The officer says the young man had glassy eyes and slow motor skills. He also gave police the birthdate of Jan. 6, 2000.
The policeman says he saw a bottle of liquor on the passenger seat and got the man out of the vehicle. He says he stumbled and continued to be uncooperative answering every question with “lawyer,” the report says.
The policeman searched and found an open bottle of Mad Dog liquor and a plastic bag holding a green leafy substance that the policeman believed was marijuana.
The young man was charged with driving under the influence, open container, giving false information to police, possession of alcoholic liquors and simple possession of marijuana, according to Horry County jail records. The policeman says he searched the car and found the suspect’s driving information and learned then that he had given the false information about his birthdate. He believes he did it to hide that he is underage for possessing alcohol.
He refused to give a breath sample. He was taken to jail and released later that day.
■ When a Conway policeman responded to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store on Church Street Sunday at about 8:15 p.m., he found a woman that a caller believed was overdosing in the men’s bathroom, according to a Conway police report.
An Horry County officer then pointed the Conway cop to a man who was in a vehicle in the parking lot that the woman had arrived in. He awakened the sleeping man, and decided he was not overdosing. The policeman checked and found a metal container around the man’s neck that held a green leafy substance, and a crystal rock-like substance that he believed was methamphetamine in another small metal container on the man’s necklace.
He was charged with possession of methamphetamines. The officer then searched the vehicle and found a small revolver in a bag hanging from the steering console.
The suspect does not have a concealed weapons permit, according to the report.
The officer then found more crystal meth and some marijuana in a plastic bag.
Emergency medical workers administered Narcan on the woman and continued to perform CPR. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The policeman says he found an off-white rock-like substance that he believed to be heroin in the woman’s purse.
The Galivants Ferry man was taken to jail, but the woman was not taken into custody at that time because of her medical condition, according to the police report.
Vehicle incidents
■ A resident of Old Magnolia Drive told police that someone took his Yamaha motorcycle from his backyard despite its having a steering wheel lock on it and a lock on the wheel.
The only thing left was the cover he had on it.
His loss was valued at $3,200.
■ A domestic incident in Green Sea required the attention of Horry County police Friday at about 1 a.m., according to an Horry County police report.
A woman told police she picked up a man from work in a car that she uses, but does not belong to her. She told police that when he got into the car he began to argue with her and he was obviously intoxicated. She said while they were moving he kept putting the car’s gear into neutral and he hit her in the face with his fist several times.
She said when they got to the house where the car’s owner lives, the man reportedly told the woman that he was going to take the vehicle and crash it.
She said she tried to get the keys, but he grabbed her finger and bent it backward. She got out of the vehicle and ran into the house. He knocked on the door wanting to speak to the person who owns the car, but the owner didn’t answer so he left in her vehicle.
Police say they didn’t see any injuries on the victim and she didn’t want emergency medical workers summoned.
She also didn’t want the man charged with anything, but she wanted the car back so she could get to work the next morning. The owner of the car wanted the man charged.
Police tried to find the man, but had been unsuccessful at the time the report was written.
■ Someone broke into a vehicle on Ninth Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and took a wallet that held two bank cards.
The owner called both banks and canceled the cards.
A service animal?
An employee of a Sunhouse on S.C. 9 business in the Loris section told Horry County police that a man came into the store with a pit bull, according to an Horry County police report.
He asked him if it was a service dog and said, if not, it could not be in the store.
The report says the man pulled a small business-type card and gave it to the employee informing him that it was a service dog, but the employee said that was not proof that the dog was a service animal.
The employee wanted more proof and told the man if he didn’t have it he would have to leave and not come back.
The customer told the employee that he could come back anytime he wanted to. The employee then told him to leave saying if he came back he would shoot the dog.
A second suspect then started blocking the door to keep customers from entering or exiting.
The customer with the dog then left walking, but turned around and tried to go back in, but the employee had locked the front door. The customer then left for about 10 minutes and came back driving a Cherokee vehicle.
He started calling to the employee using racial slurs and trying to get him to come outside. According to the police report, the customer told the employee that he would kill him and that he had something for him if he would just come outside and get it.
The customer then left for about 10 minutes before coming back and going inside again. He tried to buy a cigar, but the employee told him again to leave and again he told him he would not serve him. The customer then tried again to call the employee outside, but he would not go. The customer told him again that he had something for him, and that he would kill him if he came outside. Then he got into his vehicle and left.
A witness told police the same account of the incident.
The policeman tried unsuccessfully to find the customer, but planned to follow up to get the customer’s side of the incident before presenting a request for a warrant to a magistrate.
Just a creampuff
A young Conway man was charged with trespassing and possession of stolen property after a woman told them that the man came onto her property clearly marked for no trespassing and took her metal burn barrel without her permission.
The policeman says he saw the barrel that the suspect had removed from the property and taken to the location here he was staying.
He admitted to police that he had taken the barrel without permission. He just wanted to cook some marshmallows, and he planned to return it.
Armed robbery charged
A Conway teen was charged with armed robbery, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession by certain person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping Friday, after a young Murrells Inlet man told Conway police he was robbed on Pine Street in Conway.
The Conway police report says the value of the stolen items was about $500. It was all recovered.
The suspect was released from jail the next day on a $25,000 bond.
Also charged in connection with the case was a 15-year-old juvenile.
Struggling with COVID
Conway police were called to the Minuteman Food Mart Saturday at about 8 p.m. after an armed robbery at the Church Street business, according to a Conway police report.
Conway and Horry County officials checked the area, but didn’t find the suspect.
The report says the suspect went to the drive-thru window where he asked for Camel Crush cigarettes. When the employee turned around to get the cigarettes, the suspect grabbed them, pulled a small revolver from his sweatshirt pocket, told the employee that he was struggling to live due to COVID and he didn’t want to hurt him. He then demanded that the employee give him all of the money out of the cash register. The suspect then grabbed all of the money and ran away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.