Vehicle accident claims one
Ronda Andrews, 39, of Myrtle Beach died in Grand Strand General Hospital this past week from multiple injuries she suffered during a single vehicle traffic collision.
The collision occurred on Cates Bay Highway at Dew Lane in Conway at approximately 4 a.m. on Dec. 14.
Defrauding a drug test
A young Conway man, part of the Pretrial Intervention Program, brought in a urine sample that didn’t meet the temperature requirement of being between 90 and 100 degrees, according to a Conway police report.
When the employee asked the young man to give another sample, he said he had just used the restroom and would need some time to be able to go again. The person giving the test told him to sit in a group room until he was ready.
The suspect eventually said he wanted to be honest, that he was nervous about the test so he brought in some fake urine that someone gave him. He was charged with defrauding drug and alcohol screening and was taken to the Conway Municipal Court where he was served with a warrant.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A Conway man was charged with public drunkenness after Conway police were called to Chester Buffet on Church Street Dec. 23 at about 2 p.m. where they found him slumped over in a seat inside the restaurant.
The Conway police report says the man smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech.
He was taken to Conway Medical Center for clearance for jail and then taken to jail.
■ A Loris woman drew the attention of a store employee at the Speedway on Main Street in Conway on Christmas Eve at about noon when she ran into the door while entering the building, stumbled and took two straws off of the coffee counter and went into the bathroom, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman asked a woman to knock on the door and ask the woman to come out. The police report says when the woman came out she had dilated pupils and exaggerated reflexes, both symptoms of drug use.
The woman had cracked lips and burns on her fingers, similar to symptoms of crack cocaine users who smoke out of a hot pipe, according to the police report.
The woman was highly uncooperative, so the policeman detained her for safety reasons.
The policeman says the woman was restless and couldn’t follow simple instructions.
According to the police report, the policeman charged her with being under the influence of narcotics. Police then searched the woman and her purse and found five pipes used to smoke crack, one pipe used to smoke marijuana and charbroil.
A man, who came to the gas station in the car with the woman, told police that the car belonged to his girlfriend.
Police then learned that the woman’s driver’s license has been suspended. She was charged with driving under suspension, first offense, being under the influence of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Missing and endangered
Conway police were called to Wendy’s in Conway to check on a suspicious person Friday at about midnight, according to a Conway police report.
Police learned that the woman had been listed as missing and endangered on the National Crime Information Center.
The police report also says the woman had a history of mental illness and had been off of her medication for many days and had been assaulted earlier in the day.
She was taken into emergency protective custody and turned over to the staff at Conway Medical Center.
Evening burglary
A resident of Temple Street in Conway told police that when he got home at about 8 p.m. on the day after Christmas, he found that someone had broken into his home and taken a pistol and a cell phone.
Vehicle crimes
■ Sometime over the night of Dec. 23 at 1 a.m. and Dec. 24 at 8:20 a.m., someone went into two unlocked vehicles on Rosehaven Drive.
The only things that appeared to be missing were $5 and an old GPS.
■ A resident of Laurel Street told Conway police that sometime between Christmas Day at noon and the day after Christmas at noon, someone went into her vehicle and took a bag of clothes, a book bag holding an iPhone and a wallet.
Police say there was no forced entry into the car, but the owner said she thought it was locked.
Man pawns trailer that wasn't his
Conway police were called to Pawn South on Church Street where they learned that someone had pawned a trailer that an employee later learned had been stolen in Loris, according to a Conway police report.
The person who pawned the trailer got $250. The trailer was returned to its owner and police planned to ask a municipal judge to issue a warrant for obtaining goods under false pretense for the person who pawned the item.
Vulgar language leads to charge
A young Conway man was the subject of a call to Conway police Christmas Eve at about 10 p.m. when he was reportedly using vulgar language in the presence of children and neighbors, according to a Conway police report.
The suspect was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Neely Drive.
Police advised the man to calm down and stop cursing around the children, but he continued to cause a scene.
The police report says he was taken to jail where he charged with disorderly conduct.
North Carolina woman shot
A North Carolina woman was shot in the leg as she tried to leave a Loris area residence on Christmas Day at about 3:30 p.m., according to an Horry County police report.
Police were called to Redenbo Drive in the Loris section where they found a large group of people leaving. The property owner told police that she called after hearing gunshots, but said she didn’t see what happened.
The owner said there was an incident by the front door that involved guns, but some armed people in the front kept the others away.
Others in the area said they heard gunshots and left without seeing who was doing the shooting.
An Horry County police report says a car was hit by the gunfire on its bumper and windshield.
A young North Carolina woman was taken to the Loris Hospital Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to her leg.
She told police she saw some people trying to fight. They were separated once before starting again at the front door of the residence.
She said she and another young North Carolina woman got into a car and were beginning to leave when they heard a gunshot. The young woman said then she heard a second gunshot and that one hit the car, went through the car door and hit her leg. She told police she didn’t recognize the shooters and did not see any faces.
The other young woman said the same thing.
Police say they found a car in the hospital’s parking lot that had a gunshot on the front right passenger side with an exit hole on the opposite side. Blood was also seen inside the passenger side, according to the police report.
Police say a young Loris woman, with entry and exit wounds on the left side of her chest and left thigh, was interviewed at Seacoast’s emergency room. She, too, said she didn’t have any information about the shooter.
Police said with the lack of information they had there was nothing else for them to do. They reported the incident to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
A bar shooting
Horry County police reported to a bar on Socastee Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach section Christmas morning at about 1:20 a.m. where an armed security guard told them a fight had broken out inside the bar. He said he stopped the fight, but the suspect, who was being jumped, went to his car, got a gun and began to shoot at the young Myrtle Beach victim as he was driving away.
The young Myrtle Beach man told police he returned fire as he left the property. The victim was not hit and was not aware of anyone else in the parking lot having been struck.
Bullet casings were found and taken for evidence. The victim’s handgun and remaining rounds were also put into evidence.
When the police report was written police knew of no one in the parking lot or inside the fleeing car having been hit by the gunfire.
Attempted murder
An Horry County policeman responded to Franks Lane in the Conway section Saturday at about 6:30 a.m. to check on an assault involving a gun. An Horry County police report says the policeman found two victims in the front yard, but they both told the officer that the suspect had run toward Causey Street.
The person who called police called back a few minutes later saying the suspect was trying to get in through her back door.
When two more officers arrived, two victims yelled out of their window to an officer that “they were in that residence.” The victim was found lying on the ground in the doorjamb of his residence.
The rest of the report has been redacted.
The department’s Criminal Investigation Division was alerted.
Phone fools suspects
Horry County police were called to a residence in the Aynor section where they found a man standing in the doorway calling for the policeman to come to him. The policeman went and found two suspects lying on the kitchen floor.
The resident told the policeman that he received a text message from one of the suspects saying he had left his phone at the victim’s residence the night before.
The victim said he advised the suspect that he would not be home until about 9 p.m. After that he says he got a weird feeling and went home early, sat in his neighbor’s yard and watched the suspect go into his home through the back door after unscrewing the light bulb on the back porch.
The police report says it’s possible they used the code to the automatic lock on the back door. The resident believes the suspects saw him enter the code to the door on the night before when they were at his residence.
When he confronted them, he held his cell phone as if it were a gun and pointed it at the suspects making them stay on the floor until police got there.
The suspects told police they were walking down the road in front of the residence when the victim pulled up behind them, pointed a gun at them, walked them into his house and made them lie on the kitchen floor until police arrived.
Police did not find a firearm inside the residence, only a shotgun found in a truck that was sitting in the back yard. Police then reported finding tracks in the neighbor’s back yard that matched the victim’s statement.
The victim told police he didn’t want to press charges; he just wanted the suspects to be trespassed from his property so they wouldn’t come back. Police took the suspects to the nearby home of one of their mothers.
Horry County teen sentenced in rape of elderly woman
A 16-year-old was recently sentenced to 35 years in prison after he admitted to attacking a 72-year-old woman in her South Strand home, according to information provided by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Nicholas O. Rios pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with the rape and attack of an elderly woman in the Surfside Beach area, the release said.
He pleaded guilty to attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping in relation to the July 19 assault, said Lauren Vinson, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office.
Judge Michael G. Nettles sentenced Rios to 35 years in prison for the first-degree burglary charge and 30 years each for attempted murder, kidnapping and the sexual assault charge. The sentences will run concurrently.
Rios must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible to be considered for parole. He must register as a sex offender following his release. The Solicitor’s Office recommended a 35-year sentence in prison for Rios as part of his plea negotiations.
In November, Rios was waived from Family Court to General Sessions Court. He was prosecuted as an adult in the incident, which Vinson said left the victim with “extensive injuries.”
“We took into consideration the heinousness of the crime and felt that the sentence was appropriate,” Vinson said in the release. “The Solicitor’s Office wants to thank officers with the Horry County Police Department for their attention to details that aided in this case being brought to justice so quickly.”
