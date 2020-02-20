Online threats
Parents at Whittemore Park Middle School and Conway Middle School were notified Monday of a social media threat to the schools, according to Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools. The emails to parents said the Conway Police Department was investigating the incident and they had an increased police presence at the schools on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution”.
According to an updated email sent out to parents Tuesday, a Conway Middle School student was identified by police as the individual who sent the social media threat. The email says the student was charged by the police department and will also be subject to school disciplinary actions.
A Conway Police Department report said the threat was made by a 13-year-old male via Instagram.
Kingston School threat
Someone at Kingston Elementary School told Horry County police that she had met with a student to talk about possible threats made against another child and the school, according to an Horry County police report.
A student told her that another student said an acquaintance of his contacted him through Instagram. The report says the suspect threatened to “fight him for no reason.”
He also said the suspect told him he was going to come to his school to shoot it up and later said he was going to bring a “22” and shoot all his friends.
The victim’s sister told his parents that she overheard the conversation between the two and recalled hearing the suspect talk about shooting something. The call was supposedly made within the past week
The report is highly redacted, but says someone told police that the suspect was involved with frequent fights.
The school said there were no reported disturbances or disruptions at the school because of the incident.
The policeman contacted the department’s criminal investigations divisions.
Student threats
Horry County police were called to Daisy Elementary School in response to a report of a threat made by a juvenile to another student, saying she was going to shoot her. Police were tied up with several calls so the juvenile was released to her parents before police could speak with them. The school requested that an officer visit the child’s home to check on her. Police tried unsuccessfully to contact the student’s parents. School officials planned to handle the incident in-house.
State trooper charged with assault
Authorities arrested a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with a suspected drunken driver while off duty.
David Andrew Eck is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
The 51-year-old was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday morning and was later released after posting bail, online jail records show. Bond was set at $500.
Eck was arrested in connection to an incident on May 5 in the Myrtle Beach area, officials said.
While off duty, Eck purportedly saw someone driving erratically, according to an arrest warrant. That person’s vehicle is alleged to have crossed the centerline, forcing Eck “off the roadway,” the warrant said. Eck reported the incident to Myrtle Beach police and followed the person home.
At the home, an altercation ensued. A witness told police Eck struck the suspected drunken driver in the head and rubbed his face into the ground.
SLED investigated the case following a request from the S.C. Department of Public Safety. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.
Bucksport killing
Horry County police were dispatched to Bucksport Road Friday night where they found a man who had been shot dead, according to an Horry County police report.
Police set up a crime scene covering a large area that included the trailer and a long driveway. The county police’s criminal investigation division took over the investigation.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 29-year-old Matthew Frazier from Latta. The investigation is continuing.
Conway man charged
Officers with the Conway Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 900 block of Wright Boulevard one afternoon this past week.
After a thorough investigation by the Conway Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division, arrest warrants were obtained for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
A 35-year-old Conway man was injured in the shooting Wednesday of this past week that caused Whittemore Park Middle School to be locked down for a little while, according to information provided by the City of Conway.
The Conway police report says the shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Wright Boulevard
Police say when they arrived at the scene, they determined that a shooting did happen.
By Thursday, police had a suspect and shared his picture with local media asking for help finding the man.
On Monday, Deangelo Vereen-Price, 19, was apprehended without incident and taken to the Horry County Detention Center.
He was still in jail yesterday with a $50,000 bond.
Inmate’s death appears to be from natural causes
An officer at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center found an inmate unresponsive lying on his back in his cubicle Saturday, according to information provided by the detention center.
David Talmadge Jonas, 53, from the Conway area, did not have a pulse when emergency medical workers arrived. They pronounced him dead and scheduled an autopsy at Grand Strand Medical Center.
Jonas was charged with receiving stolen goods and was taken to the detention center by Myrtle Beach police Feb. 7.
At this time the death appears to be from natural causes, according to information provided by the detention center.
The final autopsy report will be completed in about 120 days to confirm the cause of death.
In accordance with Horry County Sheriff’s Office protocol regarding in-custody inmate deaths, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted and is conducting an inquiry into the incident. A preliminary internal investigation has indicated that no foul play was detected.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.
Traffic stop cut short
A Conway policeman made a traffic stop at about 1 p.m. one day this past week that led to a suspect yelling and disturbing the area near A Father’s Place, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says as he got out of his vehicle, he saw the suspect standing across the street yelling profanities and his yelling was causing people to stop to see what was happening.
The policeman then called two more officers to assist him. The policeman says he concluded his traffic stop with a warning so he could back up the other officers who had the woman. She was detained in the parking lot of Shree Mini Mart and charged with disorderly conduct.
Vehicle incidents
■ A residents of Ronald Phillips Avenue told police that she thought she locked her car when she arrived home on a recent evening, but the next morning when she went out she saw that someone had gone through the vehicle.
The woman said things had been taken from her center console, but the only things missing were a debit card and $11 in cash.
■ A Ninth Avenue woman told police that her laptop was taken from her vehicle, according to an Horry County police report.
The woman said she left to go to Myrtle Beach and when she got back she went inside her business and saw a man she didn’t know walking away from her vehicle. She thought he was carrying something. She thinks her car was unlocked, but did not see the suspect inside the car.
■ A member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church told Horry County police that sometime over a four-day period someone took the catalytic converter from the church’s passenger van. The church member found a pack of unopened cigarettes on the ground near the van. They were taken into evidence to be processed for prints.
There were no witnesses to the incident and only one camera on the property and it did not capture the incident. Police closed the case pending more information.
Long guns taken
Horry County police were called to Fern Ridge Road where a resident told them that his home had been broken into, according to an Horry County police report.
The resident said he was gone from about 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on a recent day and when he got home he saw that his kitchen window had been broken. He told police he saw shattered glass on his kitchen floor. He found that three long guns, valued at about $2,750 were missing.
A video from the house showed two masked men wearing gloves coming toward the house at about 10:25 a.m. They left about five minutes later, and returned about five minutes after that.
Police found and collected a screwdriver and put it into evidence.
Wright Boulevard shooting
Conway police were called to the Shree Mini Mart on Wright Boulevard on a recent afternoon where they found a person who had been shot.
The Conway police report says the victim had an argument with two Conway women and presented a gun to them. The suspect is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.
Police promised to do more investigating.
A sign of trouble
A Conway man was charged with having an improper bicycle light, loitering and disobeying a police officer after Conway Police Chief Dale Long saw multiple people loitering and using drugs at the corner of Hiland Avenue and McCray Alley, according to a Conway police report.
The Chief told an officer that he had seen the people sitting on a fence with a “No Loitering” sign. Five officers went to the area hoping to locate the suspects.
A Conway police report says a Conway man, known as a drug user, was seen riding a bicycle along McCray Alley toward Hiland Avenue. The report says the bicycle didn’t have a proper light. The policeman says he recognized the suspect because he has had many encounters with him in the past, and the Chief had just seen him sitting on the “No Loitering” sign.
The policeman says he called to the suspect to stop, but he continued to flee on his bicycle toward U.S. 378. A policeman chased the suspect and caught him on Racepath Avenue.
He was taken to jail.
Not an emergency
A Loris man was charged with misuse of 911 after authorities said he called 911 multiple times even though he didn't have an emergency, according to a Conway police report.
Police found the man sitting in the Conway Medical Center lobby while he was calling 911 for medical services. The Conway police report says the man’s calls were disrupting emergency services at shortly before midnight on a recent night.
The man was taken to jail, and City Judge Jane Mackey later determined that there was probable cause to charge the man with misuse of 911.
He was released about 12 hours later on a $1,000 bond.
Horry County jail records show the man with two other recent arrests. On Feb. 7, he was charged with trespassing and was released from jail only two days before his most recent arrest.
He was also charged in September with disorderly conduct, furnishing contraband to prisoners or possessing it; and manufacture, distribution or possession of ice, crank or cocaine, second offense.
These charges are pending.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ A Conway man reportedly became upset with a person who drove him to Walmart, grew out of control and damaged the man’s vehicle. A Conway police report says the vehicle’s windshield was broken, the door on the glove box was forcible removed and the accessory switch on the steering column was broken, according to the report.
Two policemen spotted the suspect walking in the parking lot, and detained him. The police report says the man smelled of alcohol. His speech was slurred and he had red glassy eyes. During a search, police found an open bottle of Canadian Club liquor in the suspect’s jacket pocket.
A Conway policeman says on the way to the county jail, the suspect told him three times that he would “kill me.” The suspect was charged with open container, public drunkenness and malicious damage. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at about $1,000.
A city judge determined that there was probable cause to charge the man with threatening a public official.
■ A Georgia teen was charged with public drunkenness at about midnight Saturday after Conway police were called to the Cove Apartments where the teen had been found passed out with no shoes or socks on, according to a Conway police report.
The suspect told police he had lost his phone and wallet so he didn’t have any identification when they asked for it.
When the policeman asked the suspect where he had come from and if he knew where he was, he reportedly told him that he was at the Provincial Apartments and had walked there from the Coop Bar. The policeman then told him he was at the Cove Apartments.
The suspect told police he didn’t know how he got there. The policeman says the man smelled strongly of alcohol and he was having trouble keeping his balance.
He was charged with public drunkenness and taken to Conway Medical Center for clearance for jail before being taken to jail.
■ An Horry County policeman went to an address on S.C. 9 in the Green Sea section of Horry County to check on a report of public disorderly conduct, according to an Horry County police report.
The person who called police told them she was pulling into the public parking lot when the suspect, whom she was familiar with, blocked her vehicle and began shouting and using profanity. She blew her horn, but the suspect responded by jerking her car door open and continuing to curse.
Store employees told police that the Nichols woman had been inside the store a little earlier shouting and cursing. The Horry County police report says when police questioned the woman she was argumentative and used vulgar language.
The suspect was reportedly stumbling and seemed to be unable to keep her balance. Police say they detected the smell of alcohol coming from the woman. Police charged her with public disorderly conduct and took her to jail.
■ A Conway man drew the attention of a Conway policeman as he traveled on Country Club Drive, running off of the road twice and then traveling left of center as he tried to maneuver a curve, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says the man appeared confused as he reached for his driver’s license, but didn’t have it. The man reportedly told the policeman that he had just gotten off work at 1:30 p.m. on a recent afternoon and was headed to pick up his children at school.
The policeman checked and found that the man’s license is suspended. The policeman also saw an open can in a brown bag in the vehicle’s cup holder.
The policeman then called for help from an officer more experienced in giving field sobriety tests.
The man was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, not suspended for DUI.
■ When a Conway policeman arrived at a three-vehicle collision at S.C. 544 and Wofford Road, a witness told him that the person they thought was at fault appeared to be under the influence, according to a Conway police report.
After completing an accident report and helping clear the road, the policeman went to Grand Strand Medical Center to check on the suspect.
Medical personnel told the policeman that they had given the Myrtle Beach man a dose of Narcan on the way to the hospital.
The suspect told the policeman that he had a prescription for Xanax and he had taken a double dose before driving.
Blood was drawn from the suspect.
The suspect was charged with driving under the influence and crossing left of center.
Already warned
A young Conway man was charged with loitering at the Money Saver on the 600 block of Church Street, according to a Conway police report.
Police headed to the business at about 11 p.m. one night this past week. When the man saw police, he reportedly ran toward Racepath Avenue where he hid behind a tree.
The report says the man had been warned about loitering at the same location the night before.
A weapon in the car
Conway police went to Ninth Avenue at about 11 p.m. one night this past week where they found a car in a front yard, according to a Conway police report.
A witness told the policeman that two men jumped out of the vehicle and took off running behind her house.
A Little River man, who had left, came back later. He told police that he was driving when the wreck happened, and he didn’t know the name of the person who was in the car with him, according to the police report.
The policeman said as he neared the vehicle he smelled a very strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The policeman said he looked into the vehicle and saw a Cobra .380 handgun on the back floorboard.
He was told that the second male had gotten into a white Cadillac and left the area. They checked, but couldn’t find the young Little River man.
They found him later and charged him with unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Animal on animal
A Conwayite told Horry County police that while he was walking his dog on Georgia Mae Loop two dogs came running out and attacked his dog. He said the dogs didn’t have leashes and they injured his dog.
The policeman says he spoke with the owner of the dog explaining the county’s leash law.
The report says the owner of the dogs agreed to pay any veterinarian bills caused by the attack.
Man stabbed
A woman called 911 at about 3:30 on a recent afternoon to tell them that she had stabbed a man. She wasn’t sure if she stabbed him once or twice.
The Horry County police report says police went to the house and found the injured man sitting on the front porch with an injury to his left arm.
The man told police that he and the woman were cooking together when they began to argue over canola oil before the woman stabbed his arm.
The police report says the man told police he took the knife from the woman and threw it in the sink.
The victim told police he didn’t want to press charges against the woman.
Police took the knife and took the woman to jail where they put a hold on the woman for assault and battery high and aggravated nature.
Possible overdose
A North Carolina man asked to use a restroom, but when he didn’t return after several minutes, a woman went to check on him. She told Horry County police that she found the man facedown with his head in the toilet.
She said based on her past experience she knew the man had overdosed, so she called 911.
Police say when they arrived, emergency medical personnel were loading the man onto a backboard and he was unresponsive.
The emergency medical workers told police they had given the man two doses of Narcan and he regained consciousness. He was taken for an assessment.
Armed robbery
An employee of the Dollar General on U.S. 701 north told Horry County police that she and another employee (a young Loris woman and a young Aynor woman) were bringing in clothes that they had been displaying outside at about 8:30 p.m. when a man wearing a black hoodie and mask walked in with a gun and demanded money, according to an Horry County police repot.
The woman said she told the suspect that all of the money was inside the safe already, but he told her to open it. She opened it and the man then ordered her to open the bottom safe as well. She told him that only the top part of the safe could be opened. However, the report says she gave him the money out of the top safe and the suspect ran away with what they believe was about $1,050.
A male employee told police he was in the back of the store at the time of the robbery and he didn’t see anything.
The store manager provided a video of the incident, but no one could make a positive identification of the suspect.
Police followed footprints down Allentown Drive that runs beside the Dollar General.
Carjacker suspect apprehended
On Feb. 5, officers with the Conway Police Department responded to 701 Rufus St. for a carjacking call.
The victim told officers he was inside his car in his driveway when a subject pointed a gun at him and ordered him out of the car.
The victim’s car was later involved in a car chase that originated in the city limits of Myrtle Beach.
Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify and charge two subjects with the carjacking.
Tyrek Dashawn Chestnut, 21, and George Edmonds Tre Richardson, 19, of Conway are charged with carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Chestnut had been out of jail only a few days on a charge of breaking into a motor vehicle when he was returned to jail. He was still in jail yesterday with a $40,000 bond. He was also charged in his most recent incident with possession or sale of stolen vehicle.
According to Horry County jail records, Richardson is also charged with receiving stolen goods, $2,000-$10,000; failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death; driving too fast for conditions and grand larceny, $10,000 or more.
He was still in jail yesterday with a $48,000 bond.
Anyone with any additional information about this incident is asked to call the Conway Police Investigative Division at (843) 248-1790.
Sexual exploitation of a minor
An Aynor area woman learned when she took one of her daughters for a checkup that the 14-year-old girl had contracted a problem from having sex with a 17-year-old suspect, according to an Horry County police report. (The report has redacted what the problem is.)
The report says the two had sex sometime in November or December of 2019, according to the girl, who said after that she learned that the boy had taken pictures of her during the incident and sent them to a friend on Snapchat. The person who got the message alerted the 14-year-old.
The girl also said the boy is showing nude pictures of girls to his classmates, and she might possibly one of them.
