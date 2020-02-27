Attempted murder
A resident of Holly Lane called Horry County police after she said she heard about four gunshots while she was in her bathroom, according to an Horry County police report. A man inside the residence told police he was lying in his bed when he heard the shots at about 9:15 p.m. one night this past week. He said he saw what he thought were sparks coming out of the wall above him.
Still another person inside the residence told police that she was in a bathroom near where the man was when she heard shots and felt pieces of drywall hit her.
The policeman says he found a single point of entry on the left side of the home where the projectile entered. He said it appeared that the projectile went through the outside wall and into an interior hallway before hitting a bedroom door, but he couldn’t find it. He also tried unsuccessfully to find a shell casing in front of the residence.
The report says shortly after the incident a suspect began messaging two of the victims on their phones. The report says the messages were vague, one saying he had left his vehicle at the end of the street and walked to the incident location. The policeman was unable to see the messages that went to one of the victims because she had left while the policeman was there and refused to come back.
The victims were asked to call police when they had more “pertinent information.”
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A young Myrtle Beach man got the attention of a Conway policeman when he crossed the yellow line several times on S.C. 544 Saturday at about 2 a.m. The Conway police report says the suspect almost hit a yellow Camaro coming in the opposite lane.
The policeman says the suspect stopped at McDonald’s on S.C. 544 where he told the police officer that he had just dropped off his friends at a bar, but the policeman says the bar was closed.
The suspect first told the policeman that he had not been drinking, but then later said he had one beer.
He performed poorly on field sobriety tests, was charged with driving under the influence and was taken in for a breath test, which he refused.
■ A Conway policeman says he pulled a man over on S.C. 544 at University Boulevard when he saw him swerving out of his lane. The driver told the policeman that he didn’t have a driver’s license. The Conway police report says the man had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor similar to alcohol. He told the policeman that he had drunk two alcoholic beverages while driving and the policeman says he saw multiple open containers of Modelo beer behind the center console area of the suspect’s vehicle.
The police report says the suspect didn’t perform poorly enough on field sobriety tests to be charged with driving under the influence, so he was charged with open container and not having a driver’s license.
■ Conway police were called to the Waffle House on U.S. 501 to deal with an intoxicated Conway man who had his 9-year-old child with him, according to a Conway police report.
Police reported that there was a language barrier between them and the suspect, so the child stepped in to help.
The Conway police report says the man was noticeably intoxicated and had a strong odor of alcohol. He asked to call a family member to come pick up his son. When he attempted to make the phone call he was not able to hold onto his cell phone due to his intoxicated state, according to the police report.
The child was able to reach a family member to come to the Waffle House. After the child was picked up, police charged the man with public drunkenness, handcuffed him, searched him and took him to jail.
■ When a Conway police officer stopped a driver for crossing the center line in the area of 16th Avenue and Main Street Sunday at about 11 p.m., the man immediately opened his car door and threw his keys onto the ground, according to a Conway police report.
After two more officers came to help, the police officer ordered the driver out of his vehicle and pointed his firearm at the man. The suspect got out of his vehicle, but was highly uncooperative and did not follow commands, according to the police report.
He was handcuffed, and, the report says, he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. He told the policeman he had drunk two beers before driving. Dispatchers then told the policeman that the suspect’s driver’s license had been suspended.
The suspect was charged with driving under the influence and driving under suspension, second offense.
The report says the cop decided not to attempt field sobriety tests because of the man’s unwillingness to cooperate. He also refused a breath test and was taken to jail.
■ When an Horry County policeman responded to a call of domestic violence, he learned from the person who had called that another officer had just left the residence and the intoxicated suspect had already left in her vehicle with a 10-year-old child, according to an Horry County police report.
The complainant told police that he and the suspect had been drinking that night. While the policeman was talking with the complainant, the suspect was seen speeding and driving recklessly, according to the police report.
She was later seen parking her vehicle beside the residence, getting out with the child and heading toward the police officer.
She told the officer she was trying to get her belongings from her bedroom when another argument started, so she decided to leave with the child. She drove off and parked the vehicle close by. She told police that while they were away from the residence the child had contacted the complainant who told her that police were on the lookout for her car, so she headed back to the house hoping to get there before police. She told police she had been drinking that night, the report says.
Police reported that her eyes were dilated, her speech seemed slurred and she smelled of alcohol.
The woman was charged with unlawful neglect of a child. The report says when the officer tried to take the woman to jail, he found his vehicle stuck on the property, so Squeaky’s Towing Service was called to move the patrol vehicle to a more stable environment.
According to Horry County jail records, the woman was taken back to jail three days later on a charge of third-degree domestic violence. It was her fifth trip to jail since June of 2019.
Vehicle incidents
■ A Myrtle Beach man, who was cooking in a business on S.C. 90, told police that while he was inside cooking a fellow co-worker told him shortly after noon on a recent day that his windshield was cracked. The man’s wallet, driver’s license, $60 and credit cards were taken.
■ A young Conway man told police that he parked his vehicle in the parking lot behind his apartment building on Bellamy Avenue at about 11 p.m. on a recent night, according to a Conway police report.
When he returned to his vehicle, he found that the back glass was cracked.
■ A 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after an Horry County policeman says he saw him riding the motorcycle on U.S. 378. The police report says the vehicle did not have a license plate on the back so he planned to make a traffic stop. When the policeman turned around he saw the teen walking from behind a residence. He got out and spoke with him. The policeman says he noticed that the key cylinder on the motorcycle was broken so it would start without a key. He checked and found that the motorcycle had been reported stolen in Conway.
■ A Conway woman is trying to recover a video from her surveillance system to see if she can identify a person she believes took her purse out of her car while it was on Straightaway Road.
■ The pastor of St. John Church of God on Cates Bay Highway told Horry County police that when a church member was preparing to pick up some church members, he tried to start the church’s van, but stopped when he heard a loud noise coming from underneath the vehicle.
When the pastor went to the church five days later to take the van to the shop for repairs, he says he heard a loud noise coming from underneath, looked under the van and saw that the catalytic converter had been cut from the vehicle.
Safe wasn’t safe
A resident of Wisteria Avenue told Horry County police that someone got into her home through a bedroom window by removing the portable air conditioning unit. The Horry County police report says the woman told police that someone took her safe, containing $190, from her bedroom. Police were not able to get any usable fingerprints.
She told police she thinks she knows who did it, but she knows her suspects by their street names only.
Too much noise
Horry County police were called to the G Spot on S.C. 90 in the Longs section by someone who was complaining about loud noise Monday at about 3:30 a.m., according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman says as he approached the club he was able to clearly hear loud music coming from inside the building. He notified security personnel in the parking lot that they needed to turn down the music and asked the security workers to get the person in charge to come outside.
The police report says after repeated unsuccessful requests to get the responsible person to come out, police went in where they found a suspect at the entrance admissions stand.
They issued the suspect a summons for violating the noise ordinance, and gave him a court date in April.
Trying to escape?
A young Myrtle Beach man was charged with trying to escape Saturday afternoon after a Conway policeman went to help a Myrtle Beach detention officer take a suspect to Conway Medical Center for jail clearance, according to a Conway police report.
At the hospital, the suspect was secured with a belly chain, handcuffs and leg chains. He was placed on a hospital bed in the emergency room. When the man asked to leave to get water, the hospital staff brought him water. He then asked to use a rest room. The officer went to ask if he could take the suspect to a nearby restroom, but when he returned he found the man standing at the foot of the bed with one hand out of his handcuffs and his belly chain falling off.
The officer says he ordered the suspect to lie on the bed so he could secure the suspect’s restraints, but the inmate refused causing the officer “to go hands on” with the suspect.
The suspect resisted the officer so the officer asked for assistance from security. The officer was able to secure the handcuffs and he used the leg shackles to attach the suspect to the bed to prevent him from trying to escape again.
According to Horry County jail records, the suspect was charged with shoplifting, armed robbery and escape. He was still in jail Monday with bond set at $36,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.