Conway area burglary
A young resident of Angler Court told police he lives at the residence with five other people, but Sunday night when he had recently returned from New York he was the only person there, according to an Horry County police report.
The young man said he was sleeping when he heard someone downstairs in the living room so he called 911. He told police he looked out of the window, but didn’t see any cars or a suspect so he stayed upstairs until police arrived.
Police said there were no signs of forced entry, but several things were missing including a PlayStation and its controller, two Apple I-Pads and the young man’s wallet. He immediately canceled his two debit cards and his credit card.
Gunfire on Golden Key Road
Three men were hit with gunfire and five vehicles were struck by the gunfire Saturday at about 6 p.m. on Golden Key Road on U.S. 701 North.
Dustin Wilson, 31, was arrested Saturday night and was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday after being charged with two counts of attempted murder. Bond was set at $15,000, jail records show.
Police responded to the shooting on Golden Key Road shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday night, according to an Horry County police report said.
"I heard about over a dozen shots," said neighbor Rip Pitman. "I came outside to see what was going on. I went back in and stayed home. Next time I went out, there were police lights all around.”
The responding officer and other patrol officers located three people who had been struck with the gunfire. One of them refused to be transported by emergency medical workers.
Five people found their vehicles struck by projectiles that appeared to have come from a gun, according to an Horry County police report. Officers from the department’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation.
Vehicle incidents
■ A young Loris woman called Horry County police at about 30 minutes after midnight Wednesday of this past week to report that her car was missing, according to an Horry County police report.
The woman said she parked her car at about 8 p.m., but when she looked out of her window later it was gone. She told police she left the keys in the car, but didn’t see or hear the car leaving.
The police report says a passerby told the Highway Patrol that there had been a vehicle wreck near the Waccamaw Bridge. The patrol officer told Horry County police that the vehicle had extensive damage, and no one was there.
■ A resident of Pee Dee Road in the Galivants Ferry community told police that someone had stolen his four wheeler about nine days earlier. He explained his lateness in reporting the theft by saying that he works out of town a lot, according to an Horry County police report.
The man also told police that he had gotten a call from a Marion County detective saying they had recovered the four wheeler and had tracked him down with help from the Honda dealership in Florence.
Horry County police planned to list the vehicle on NCIC so Marion police could recover it.
■ A Conway area man told Horry County police that after running errands, stopping at several different places and returning home on a recent day, he discovered that his handgun had been taken from his vehicle.
Police planned to list the gun, valued at about $400, on NCIC.
■ Conway police were called to Tractor Supply on the day before Thanksgiving where store officials told them that someone had cut a half-inch cable in front of the store that was securing several vehicles and had taken a Coleman youth ATV, valued at $1,403, and a Coleman mini bike, valued at $755.
■ Horry County police received multiple reports of thefts from automobiles in a Longs neighborhood Sunday. They happened on Silverbelle Boulevard, Coco Plum Court and Corkwood Court.
Missing items included a radar detector, checkbook, a bag holding multiple identification cards, a handgun, two loaded 10-round magazines and a holster, a Bauer 12.5 AMP SDS Max Pro demolition hammer kit.
In one case, a community member captured a possible suspect on his home surveillance at about 4 a.m. pulling on the door handles of a vehicle.
n At a few minutes after midnight Saturday at Canteen Vending on Wetlands Industrial Drive, someone took about $150 of food and drinks. A video showed a suspect coming out of a U-Haul truck and entering the victim’s vehicle.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A North Carolina man called 911 telling dispatchers that there had been an assault in the area of Altman and Williams streets on Thanksgiving evening.
When police arrived, they found the caller walking down Boundary Street. When police spoke with him, they reported smelling alcohol. He told police he called them because his friend didn’t come outside to take him home, according to the police report.
He was charged with drunkenness and taken to jail.
■ A Columbia teen was charged with first offense of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after a Conway policeman stopped him for having an obstructed tag, according to a Conway police report.
The reporting officer said there were three people inside the vehicle and the driver was a Conway teen.
The policeman says he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle so he called another officer to help with a search of the vehicle.
The suspect told police he had “2 zips” of marijuana, which is street talk for 2 ounces, according to the report. He also told the policeman that he had a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle
The policeman says he found a bookbag on the vehicle’s floor holding air-sealed bags of a green leafy substance that he believed to be marijuana. The report says the teen confirmed that it was marijuana. Also inside the bookbag were small plastic zip-lock bags consistent with street-level drugs, plus a digital scale. Inside one of the sealed bags was marijuana shake and nuggets. The teen claimed everything in the bag and said he was selling “bud” to make money. He was cited for not having a valid registration, was charged with PWID marijuana and taken to jail.
The Conway police report says before the traffic stop, the policeman saw the vehicle parked and running at the corner of Grainger Road and Wright Boulevard. While it was parked, the policeman says he saw “multiple people” go to and from the vehicle for about 20 minutes, according to the police report that also says the marijuana weighed 54 grams.
Road rage
A Texas man was charged with aggravated assault after police were called to the area of U.S. 701 North and Long Road in reference to a weapons violation complaint, according to a Conway police report.
According to the report, the suspect was driving beside a Galivants Ferry man and woman when they became involved in a road rage incident and the Texas man pulled a black handgun and pointed it toward the couple’s vehicle. Police located the suspect across the street from the victims. Police found inside of his black bag a 9mm gun. The Galivants Ferry woman described a black handgun matching the description of the firearm that the policeman found.
The suspect was charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and was taken to jail. He was released the next day.
It’s a scam
A Conway man called Conway police recently after he began to think he had been scammed in his effort to buy a 2011 Kubota tractor with a front loader and backhoe for $1,700, according to a Conway police report.
The victim said he answered an ad on Facebook Marketplace about the heavy equipment. He told police he contacted eBay motors with what appeared to be official documentation concerning the purchase. He printed off a copy of the ad showing that the tractor had been listed in a makeshift invoice from eBay with seller information listed in Great Falls, Mont. The victim said he paid the seller by purchasing three OneVanilla cards at $500 each and a fourth OneVanilla card for $200. He became suspicious when the seller didn’t contact him after he made the transaction. He called the telephone number provided on the invoice and learned that it had been disconnected. He contacted OneVanilla and learned that the money had been used at various stores including Nordstrom and Tony Burch. He was advised to seek help through ic3.gov, according to the police report.
Angry customer
A Galivants Ferry woman told Conway police that while she was waiting to enter the drive-thru at Taco Bell, she allowed a truck to go ahead of her before she headed into the drive-thru. According to a Conway police report, the woman who was behind the truck followed in behind the courteous woman, got out and went to her car where she yelled at her. The victim said the woman threatened to beat her up and call police, so she also called police.
Gun leads to charges
Conway police stopped a Loris man in the area of Church Street and Mill Pond Road on Thanksgiving Day after they say one of his taillights was emitting a white light and one was out, according to a Conway police report.
One policeman went to the driver’s side of the car and a second officer went to the passenger’s side.
When the officer went to the driver, he introduced himself and asked for his driver’s license, registration and insurance on the vehicle.
The man sighed and began to say, “I don’t” as he reached to open his glove box. The officer says he then heard his fellow officer yell, “Gun”. At this point, the reporting officer drew his weapon, pointed it at the suspect and told him not to move. The other officer then drew his gun and the reporting officer instructed the suspect to keep his hands in the air while they waited for another officer. After the third officer got the man into handcuffs, the reporting officer returned his gun to his holster.
A watch commander was called.
When the reporting officer explained to the suspect why he pointed his weapon at him, the suspect uttered, “That gun is registered.”
The policeman checked and learned that the gun had not been reported stolen. A license check showed that the suspect has a suspended license for failure to pay traffic tickets. A criminal history check showed that he is prohibited from possessing a firearm in South Carolina. The handgun, magazine and ammunition were placed into a property and evidence locker. The man was given a warning for the equipment violation and citations for DUS, not for DUI, and possession of a firearm by a person unlawful. He was taken to jail.
Vehicle fire
Conway police went to Spivey Avenue at 4 a.m. this past Wednesday to check on a report of a vehicle fire. When police arrived, the fire was out. The owner told police a neighbor alerted him to the fire.
Suspected shoplifter Tased
A young Galivants Ferry man was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of solicitation at about 10 p.m. one night this past week after police found him in the candy aisle at Walgreens begging customers and employees for money, according to a Conway police port.
A Conway policeman says he had spoken with the same man at a different place earlier where he was behaving disorderly. The police report says the man also had a warrant from the Horry County Police Department.
The policeman says the suspect began to behave disorderly when he tried to detain him. One officer deployed his Taser trying to detain the suspect, who the report says was actively resisting.
The Taser had no effect on the suspect, who ran with an officer chasing him. He was able to catch the suspect, who continued to refuse to follow instructions from the officer. He was able to subdue the young man after taking him to the ground.
The young man was taken to jail and the “used” Taser cartridge was placed into evidence.
Man shot
Horry County police were called to Dilmar Drive in the Conway section of Horry County to check on a shooting, according to a Conway police report.
A female witness told police she was in a back bedroom when she heard what she thought were gunshots, but she was not able to provide any description of the suspects. The policeman went through the house and when he returned a male witness told him he saw two men wrestling with the victim in the front room before hearing the two gunshots at about 2:30 p.m. one afternoon this past week.
The victim was taken to a hospital, according to the police report.
Out-of-state fraud
A young Conway man contacted Horry County police to report a fraud that happened in El Paso, Texas.
The man said when he contacted the El Paso Police Department he was told that they needed a courtesy report from the Horry County Police Department, the report says.
The victim told Horry County police that someone opened a PayPal credit card and two other credit cards in his name. The suspect made three purchases from Amazon. The purchases included a laptop computer, valued at $1,500; a vacuum cleaner, valued at $900; and an armoire, valued at $3,000. All of the items were delivered to an El Paso address.
Improper use of PayPal
An employee of the Circle K on U.S. 501 East told Horry County police that on Friday at about 7 p.m. a woman used an Apple Pay to purchase a Green Dot card for $450 and Apple Pay to buy three Money Grams for $500 each, for a total of $1,953, according to the police report.
For the Green Dot card purchase, the report says the purchase was processing when the woman told the employee that he had to hit the button on the cash register for the transaction to go through. When he did that the door opened on the cash register and the employee believed the transaction was approved.
The suspect then used her Apple Pay card to buy the Money Grams. The woman assured the employee that the payment would go through telling him that another employee allowed her to do it before giving him her name.
The money orders were printed, the employee gave them to the woman and she left.
When the employee checked his balance on his drawer, he found that none of the transactions had been approved and his drawer was short 1,953. That’s when he called police.
The employee called the Circle K corporate office to have the money orders stopped, but at the time the report was written no contact had been made.
The police report says police have a picture of the suspect. They plan to follow up when the money orders are cashed.
Disturbance involves knife
Horry County police were called to U.S. 378 where they were told there was a disturbance with a knife. On the way, police learned that the victim was chasing the suspect through the neighborhood as he spoke with a dispatcher on his telephone, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman found the victim, a Conway man, in front of a U.S. 378 residence, but the suspect was already gone.
Police got a brief description of the suspect and passed it on to officers headed to the scene. They also gave a direction of travel.
The victim told police he first saw the suspect inside of his carport at his residence leaning against the wall at about 4 p.m. on a recent day.
The police report says he texted a screen shot of a photo to a girl and asked her who the person in the photo is and told her that was why he didn’t trust her. She texted back that she didn’t know who it was, but the victim said he saw her vehicle turn around in front of his work which is directly down the street, and he thought she might have been cheating so he walked down the street to the house and found the suspect sitting in his unlocked Jeep that was parked in the driveway. He confronted the suspect who got out of the vehicle and allegedly produced a knife and threatened to kill him, the police report says.
The confrontation continued with the victim asking the suspect why he was there, but the suspect just kept asking for the girl. After threatening to beat the victim, the suspect ran away with the victim chasing him until he lost sight of him.
The police report says the victim’s story changed several times.
The policeman says nothing appeared to be missing from the home or the area, there were no more witnesses and the suspect could not be found.
The victim later told the responding officer that he thinks the girl might not have told the truth and that she probably had asked the suspect to come there because he was sure he saw her car in front of his at a time that he thought she should have been at a funeral.
When police talked with the girl, she told them she did know the suspect from school, but hadn’t seen him in a while. She said he had recently tried to message her, but she blocked him because she didn’t want to be part of his drug problem.
She denied asking the suspect to come to her house or knowing why he was there or even where he lives. The officers also learned that the suspect had gone to the girl’s house where he was asked to leave.
The police report says the officers were unable to find the suspect.
Failed robbery attempt
An employee at a Family Dollar on S.C. 90 in the Longs sections told Horry County police that she was checking out a customer when the suspect, who was dressed in all black with a hooded sweatshirt and black jeans and a blue bandana on his face, entered the store. She said the suspect had his hands in the pocket of his sweatshirt. He told the clerk to give him everything she had, according to the Horry County police report.
He also told her not to move. The man ran away when the clerk told him police were in the area.
The police report says a video showed the suspect walk up to the registers and leave after a brief time.
Nothing was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.