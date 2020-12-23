Longs man sentenced to 15 years
A Longs man pleaded guilty in four separate criminal cases and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to information provided by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Jeremy Clark, 21, of Longs pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct; armed robbery, second-degree burglary (violent); attempted armed robbery; and escape, according to Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the cases.
The crimes were committed beginning May 5, 2019, when Clark sexually assaulted a female at a beach access in North Myrtle Beach. He was released on bond with GPS monitoring. He was still wearing this monitor on April 30, 2020, when he committed the burglary and attempted armed robbery incident in the Little River section of Horry County, as well as an armed robbery in North Myrtle Beach.
As investigators from both the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department and the Horry County Police Department were working to arrest him for those crimes, Clark removed his GPS ankle monitor. He was arrested on June 10, 2020. Clark had no prior criminal history before these arrests.
“Were it not for the hard work and dedication of investigators from both the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department and the Horry County Police Department, these convictions would not be possible. Their investigations were detailed and thorough,” Walter said. “Because of their work, Clark will be in prison for a substantial period of time. When he eventually gets out, if he commits another serious or violent crime, he will face life without the possibility of parole.”
Myrtle Beach man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges
A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with 16 counts connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to information provided by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Anthony Carlo Colarusso, 31, was taken into custody by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff's Office. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that led them to Colarusso. Investigators believe Colarusso distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
He was taken in on charged of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
He was released from jail the next day. Jail records show his address as Surfside.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Vehicle incidents
■ A Conway woman told Conway police that a friend had borrowed her vehicle at 11 a.m. that morning to move things from one place to another. She said the young woman was supposed to return her vehicle after moving, but at 11 p.m. the borrower contacted her saying she left the vehicle at a “place”, but would not give her the address. She also reportedly said she would not be bringing the vehicle back.
Police planned to seek a warrant for breach of trust.
■ A Conway area man told Horry County police that someone went into his work truck, that belongs to Air Mechanical Industries. The truck was left unlocked over night on Palm Terrace Loop, according to an Horry County police report.
He said his wallet was missing. Inside of it were his driver’s license, numerous credit cards and $600 in cash. Also missing were his personal and work cellphones. Police then talked with the victim’s wife, who checked and learned that her wallet was missing from her unlocked vehicle. The wallet held numerous credit cards, her driver’s license and about $32.
The victim told police he planned to review the videos in his two outdoor cameras, and promised to call police if he found something significant.
■ A resident of Fairway Lane told Conway police that sometime, over the night of Dec. 15 and the morning of Dec. 16, someone took her 2015 KIA Soul with a Maryland tag. The vehicle was left unlocked.
■ A resident of Wayside Road told Horry County police that sometime over Friday night and Saturday, someone went into her Jeep Grand Cherokee and took three Social Security cards, her passport and about $10 in various bills. She told police she forgot to lock the vehicle so there were no signs of forced entry.
■ A Conway teen told police she had been working from about 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, according to a Conway police report.
When she was leaving work she saw that the passenger window of her vehicle was broken, and the glove compartment had been searched. The teen didn’t think anything was missing, but the window was broken and there were things on the floor as if someone had been going through the vehicle.
■ A young Myrtle Beach man told Conway police that while he was at the Coop Bar Friday from about 10 p.m. until 11 p.m., someone took a socket set and toolbox with tools from his truck. He said he left the bar at about 11 p.m. and went home, but didn’t notice his things missing until the next morning. Police did not see any forced entry. The victim estimated his loss at about $2,130.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ An Horry County police officer says he saw a red Toyota driving on S.C. 65 with several equipment and temporary registration violations Saturday at about 11:20 a.m., so he stopped him at the intersection on S.C. 65 and Long Avenue Extension.
The policeman says he found that the driver’s license is suspended.
A search of the car turned up a small plastic bag with a powder residue and a black backpack in the trunk of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, the policeman found a handgun and two bags of a white powder. The policeman then learned that the man is prohibited from possessing a gun due to a past conviction of a crime of violence.
The man was taken to jail and was charged with possession of a gun by person unlawful and driving under suspension, not for DUI. He had been out of jail only one day on a charge of third-degree assault when the policeman stopped him and took him back to jail, according to jail records.
■ Conway police took note of a vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. one night this past week when the driver failed to use a turn signal while turning left onto Racepath Avenue from Church Street, according to a Conway police report.
The officer said while he spoke with the driver, he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. He called for the department’s K-9 Roko, who responded positively to the search. The policeman then searched the vehicle and found two scales commonly used for weighing narcotics inside the center console and inside of a small backpack on the passenger’s front floorboard. The report says during the search the driver became irate and aggressive toward one of the officers, who put her in handcuffs.
Police then turned their attention to a male passenger inside the vehicle. The passenger reportedly disobeyed police when they told him to put his hands behind his back, but they were able to handcuff him and place him under arrest, according to the report.
Police say they found two small bags of a green leafy substance in his possession. Because the boy is a juvenile, police called his mother to the CPD where they issued him a juvenile summons for simple possession of marijuana and disobeying a police officer. He was released into the custody of his mother.
Police then learned that the female driver has a warrant with Conway police. She was taken to jail.
■ A Conway man was charged with disorderly conduct Thursday morning at just before 1 a.m. after a Conway officer says the man fled behind a house when he tried to make a traffic stop. When the Conway officer got to the man he found him in the front yard arguing with another officer who was already on the scene.
The Conway police report says the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, he smelled of alcohol and his speech seemed slurred.
He was being loud, boisterous and profane. The report says the man was asked numerous times to lower his voice and stop cursing. Police decided to stop the investigation. As the suspect walked onto Hiland Avenue, he continued to act in a loud, boisterous and profane manner, according to the report.
He was asked again to control his behavior. As a policeman walked away from Hiland Avenue toward U.S. 378, he says he was about 50 yards from the suspect when he saw him again walk onto Hiland Avenue. The policeman says the suspect loudly yelled profanities, the report says. The policeman then headed toward the man who headed toward the front door of a residence .He was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
■ An Aynor woman and a Loris man were found by Conway police Friday at about 11 a.m. sleeping in a car in the parking lot of the Conway Walmart after someone called police reporting a drug overdose, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman said when he looked into the vehicle he saw narcotic equipment. He also said when he awakened the suspects they both had pinpoint pupils and were slow and lethargic. The suspects were reportedly confused and unaware of what had happened.
Police then found a green bag holding 26 white “rectangular bars” imprinted with GG2 4 6 under one suspect’s shirt. They were identified as Alprasolam (Xanax). When police checked the woman’s history they found a prior conviction for narcotics in the past 10 years.
The Conway police report says the woman was charged with second offense of possession of Schedule IV narcotics, and was issued citations for being under the influence of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Loris man was issued citations for being under the influence of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
■ While a Conway policeman was looking for a suspect of attempted murder, he found a vehicle backed into a side parking lot in the North Oaks Apartments parking lot with three young Conway men inside, according to a Conway police report.
The officer says when he checked the car for the suspect he smelled marijuana. He then learned that the driver had a pistol in his waistband. He searched the vehicle and found 33.6 grams of a green leafy vegetation and a black digital scale in the front seat.
He found another 33.1 grams of the leafy substance in a back passenger’s possession and on the seat beside him
All three were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and the driver was also charged with possessing the handgun, according to the police report. The policeman says the man did not have a valid concealed weapons permit. Police also took a long rifle and 23 rounds.
■ A Conway policeman stopped a Conway teen Friday at about 8:30 p.m. while he was looking for a wanted suspect when he saw that the vehicle he was driving didn’t have its headlights on, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says when he contacted the driver he saw him try to conceal a small glass liquor bottle between his legs and under the seat. The policeman says he asked the teen to hand him the bottle he had just concealed, but the teen pretended that he didn’t know what the policeman was talking about.
When he asked him again to give him the bottle, the policeman says the teen refused. When he told him to step out of the vehicle, the teen again refused, according to the police report.
The policeman says he tried to open the driver’s door through the open window, but the teen grabbed his hand and wouldn’t let him open it.
After the policeman tried a second time to open the door, the teen got out and was charged with having an open container and disobeying a police officer. He was charged with open container; driving under suspension, not for DUI; and disobeying police.
The policeman then found what he thought were marijuana “dabs” in the cup holder. The teen’s mother was contacted to come get the vehicle to avoid having it towed.
■ When Conway police went to check on a report of a loud party at Aspen Heights Friday at about 11:30 p.m., they found that security staff already had a young out-of-town man detained, according to a Conway police report.
The Conway officers found the man on the ground and, due to his slurred speech and smell of alcohol, they believed he was heavily intoxicated.
Security staff told police they saw the man come out of an apartment. He was stumbling and fell in the parking lot. When they tried to help him up, he produced a marijuana cigarette and began to light it.
The Conway policeman says he found the marijuana cigarette on the sidewalk behind where the suspect was seated.
The policeman says when he tried to help the young man get up he found that he was not able to keep his balance without help from two cops.
He was charged with public drunkenness and simple possession of marijuana.
Due to his level of intoxication, he was taken to Conway Medical Center to be cleared for jail. He was taken to jail where he was issued citations for public drunkenness and simple possession of marijuana.
■ A Conway policeman says he clocked a young Aynor man exceeding the speed limit on Church Street at Seventh Avenue Friday at about 1:30 a.m., according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says when he tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped up and abruptly turned right onto Sixteenth Avenue where he continued to drive at an excessive speed. The policeman then called for a second officer to be on the lookout for the man’s vehicle. The policeman then saw that the man had crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Sherwood Drive and Long Avenue.
The policeman says he pulled his gun and had it at the “low ready” giving the driver loud verbal commands as he neared the vehicle.
The driver then got out of the vehicle and was handcuffed.
When the policeman asked the man why he didn’t stop, he just kept saying he was sorry.
The driver was charged with failure to stop for blue lights. The policeman says when he went back to the vehicle he saw a pistol in a holster in the driver’s side door panel.
Also on the floorboard he saw a glass pipe commonly used to smoke drugs. He learned that the man does not have a concealed weapons permit.
The policeman then also found an open container of grape wine on the passenger side.
The passenger was charged with open container, and the driver was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm.
The S.C. Highway Patrol was called to work the accident, and emergency medical workers were called to check the passenger who complained of being injured.
Both young men were taken to jail. The driver was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, speeding and unlawful carry of a pistol. The passenger was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and open container in a motor vehicle.
■ When a Conway policeman stopped a vehicle for a muffler violation Sunday at about 4 p.m., he says he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The two men inside were placed in handcuffs. In a search of the vehicle, the policeman found a black backpack holding a clear crystal-like substance in a clear plastic bag, an off-white powder substance and a clear pipe commonly used to “meth”.
Police then found that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. Both men were taken to jail.
The Myrtle Beach man was charged with simple possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; and manufacture, distribution or possession of Schedule 1B and C and Schedule 2 drugs.
The green leafy substance weighed about 1.5 grams, the off-white powder weighed about 1.4 grams and the clear crystal-like substance weighed about 3 grams.
The Conway man was charged with shoplifting, third or subsequent; and second-degree domestic violence, according to jail records that show his address as Galivants Ferry.
Armed robbery
Horry County police got a report of a robbery Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. at the Dollar General on S.C. 90 in Longs.
The report says the suspect presented a weapon and demanded money from the cashier during a transaction. The suspect was wearing a mask that covered his entire head except for his eyes.
He left on foot with something, that is redacted from the report, in a yellow Dollar General bag. The report says there was also a bag of chips and a box of Black & Mild cigars in the bag. It appears from the report that the man got about $375.
Tablet taken
A resident of Sugar Bush Road told Horry County police that someone took an Android tablet from his home. He thinks it was taken sometime between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. one day this past week.
This makes four!
The owner of a home on Wisteria Avenue told Horry County police that he is moving from this residence, but still has some items left there. A neighbor who was keeping an eye on the home for him called him at about 6:30 a.m. on a recent morning to tell him he had noticed that the door to the house was open.
The owner says when he arrived he saw that the door had been kicked in. He saw inside that someone had taken his son’s coin collection, leaving only pennies behind.
He also said the sheets had been thrown from his bed and candles inside the bathroom were on the ground and appeared as if they had been lit. The owner thought perhaps the intruder had used the candles for light.
The suspect had also taken down a piece of drywall where the water heater is located and had taken a power tool from its box in a closet.
The victim told police the house has been broken into three times before.
Holding up $10
An octogenarian told Horry County police that he was following his granddaughter on U.S. 501 business Friday at about 5:30 p.m. when he noticed a man on Depot Road, according to an Horry County police report. When he stopped to check on the man he agreed to give him a ride back to the area of Dogwood Road, but possibly to Camellia Lane.
The driver told police the suspect got out of his truck, went behind a residence and then came back out.
The police report says the man then asked the driver to take him to his girlfriend’s house. A short time after leaving the residence, the suspect made the driver pull over on Dogwood Road where he retrieved a sawed-off single barrel shotgun from the bed of the truck and robbed him of his wallet and keys.
The man said he didn’t see the shotgun until the suspect got it out of the back of his truck. He thinks that the man must have put the shotgun in the back of the truck when he came from behind the residence.
The suspect then fled down Redbud Lane toward Wisteria Avenue.
The policeman took the driver along two roads, but he couldn’t remember where he took the suspect.
The victim did not have a spare key for his truck so he asked for it to be towed. The man’s granddaughter said the suspect was holding up a $10 bill trying to get a ride.
They all agreed that the man was wearing a green hat.
Another illegal gun
A Conway policeman says he got an alert on a license plate reader that showed a registration had been suspended for cancellation of insurance on a vehicle Friday at close to 2 a.m., according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says he spotted a white BMW on Sixth Avenue in Conway and stopped it at Liz Lane and Fourth Avenue.
The policeman then learned that the female driver’s license had been suspended for cancellation of insurance.
In an inventory prior to towing the vehicle, the policeman found a digital scale and a plastic bag on the floor of the vehicle, along with a semiautomatic handgun between the center console and driver’s seat.
Two occupants of the vehicle were released at the scene.
The driver was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun and was taken to jail. She was also given courtesy citations for driving under suspension, first offense; operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.
