Fatal crash
One person died at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday when the 2015 Jeep Cherokee she was driving hit a tree on Nichols Highway, according to information provided by S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.
Lee and the Horry County Coroner’s Office says Rachael Anne Lopez, 25, who lived in the Aynor area, was headed north, traveling too fast for conditions, when she ran off the road and hit a tree.
She was wearing a seat belt.
The accident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A Myrtle Beach woman drew the attention of a Conway police officer when she was driving 35 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. 701 South. While he was following her, he says her vehicle went left of center, she made a U-turn and headed back north and continued traveling 35 in a 45 mph zone. The policeman says the driver turned on her blinker to change lanes, but never cut it off.
The Conway police report says the woman slowed down to 15 miles per hour, but did not stop after the policeman turned on his lights and siren.
She finally stopped at the intersection of Elm Street and Fourth Avenue at a traffic light, but kept going when the light changed. At Fourth Avenue and Main Street, the vehicle stopped again at a red light. At that time the officer spoke over his PA and told her to put the vehicle into park when the signal turned green. She continued on to Fourth Avenue where she pulled into a parking lot at just after midnight this past Thursday.
The report says the woman opened the door and tried to get out, but was told to stay in. However, she kept trying to get out saying she was trying to check her car. The report says the woman “demonstrated that she was not in a normal state of mind and refused to cooperate with commands given.”
After she performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the woman was charged with driving under the influence and taken to jail. The police report says the woman had a small dog with her and she told police she didn’t have anyone who could come get the dog. A second officer then came, took the dog and turned it over to the day shift.
The report says the woman refused to sit in the vehicle until she was given an opportunity to smoke a cigarette, but she was not allowed to.
At the jail, the woman refused to take a breath test.
■ A Pennsylvania man caught the attention of a Conway policeman when he failed to keep his lane on Ninth Avenue, according to a Conway police report.
The suspect told the policeman that his license is suspended. The policeman says while he was speaking with the man he smelled marijuana and the driver told him there was marijuana in his center console. In the console, the policeman searched and found a glass Mason jar holding marijuana and a black digital scale. There was also a book bag in the passenger seat that contained plastic sandwich bags, a black digital scale and two cell phones.
The report says the equipment in the book bag was consistent with street level narcotics dealing. The suspect was taken to jail.
The report says the marijuana weighed 30 grams. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The driver was also given citations for failure to maintain his lane and for driving under suspension, not for DUI.
■ A Conway policeman decided to stop a driver after he saw his vehicle traveling without its lights at about 10:30 p.m. on a recent night in the area of Mill Pond Road and Church Street.
The policeman says as the vehicle was stopping he heard a loud noise as if something was being thrown from the vehicle into a wooded area from the passenger side of the vehicle.
When a backup officer arrived, the report says, the policeman detained four people including the driver and three passengers. Police searched and found a Walther P22 handgun in the bushes where the policeman heard the noise, according to the Conway police report.
The front seat passenger told police he threw the firearm out of the window and was able to describe the gun and its caliber.
The policeman said inside the vehicle he found a “Dab Kit” that is used for THC oil and powder in a book bag.
Warning citations were issued to two people. The man who admitted throwing the gun out of the window told police he did it because he is not allowed to possess a firearm. Police confiscated ammunition, a magazine, Dab Kit, THC oil and powder. Police checked and learned that the suspect is a felon and is unable to possession a firearm legally.
He was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person unlawful and released the next day on a $5,000 bond.
■ Conway police were called to the Conway Medical Center’s emergency room where there was a woman who was behaving disorderly, according to a Conway police report.
The person who called police said the woman had come from Myrtle Beach and was intoxicated.
Police also learned that the woman had been seen at Grand Strand Medical Center three times and had been released. The woman continued to be loud, boisterous and verbally abusive to medical staff, the report said.
Police also learned that the woman had used foul language that disturbed the rest and comfort of other patients.
The responding officer said the woman was slurring her speech and smelled strongly of alcohol.
She was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
■ At about 11 p.m. on a recent night, a Conway policeman says he saw a truck sitting inside one of the wash stalls of Classic Carwash on Main Street in Conway, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says he began watching the vehicle due to recent thefts from coin-operated machines in the area.
A few minutes later, he saw a car pull into the parking lot and stop beside the stall next to the truck. Then he says he saw a man get out of a truck and walk over to the vehicle where he believes he saw a drug transaction, according to the report.
The policeman then pulled into the parking lot and activated his emergency light, but the vehicle sped off and the driver refused to stop.
The man in the truck started washing his vehicle. The man then told the policeman that he had just bought crack cocaine from the driver of the other vehicle and it was inside one of his pockets.
A search of the suspect turned up two white rock-like pieces consistent with crack cocaine.
He also reported finding a metal pipe used for smoking crack cocaine and copper steel wool also used to smoke crack. The suspect then told the policeman he had another small piece of crack on the driver’s seat of the truck and some marijuana sitting by the gearshift. The policeman says he found a small white rock substance on the seat and next to the gearshift he found a plastic box holding a wooden pipe used to smoke marijuana and a white plastic cylinder holding a green plant material believed to be marijuana.
The suspect was taken to jail where he was charged with simple possession of marijuana and manufacture, distribution or possession of crack cocaine, second offense. He was released the next day with a $5,615 bond.
Shots fired
A Conway teen was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm after Conway police say someone fired and hit a home on the 2700 block of Ladson Street Friday at about 10 p.m., according to a Conway police report.
Police say they were called to the area of Temple Street/Ladson Street to a report of shots fired. They searched the area for shell casings and checked residences. They found about eight shell casings on Ladson Street and noted that a house on the same street had been struck.
No one was home when the shooting happened and no people were impacted, according to the report.
Shortly after that, police went to a house on Sixth Avenue where they located the suspect. Daveon Jahi Irvin Hasty-McCray, 18, of Conway was taken to the Horry County jail on charges of discharging a gun into a dwelling and possession of a gun by certain persons unlawful. He was released about 12 hours later on a $15,000 bond.
■ A Red Springs, N.C., man was stopped by a Conway policeman Saturday at about 2 p.m. after the policeman says he clocked the man’s vehicle traveling 39 mph in a 25 mph zone on 16th Avenue, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says when he spoke with the young man he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The man told the officer that he had smoked inside the vehicle, and a “roach” might still be there.
The policeman says he found two open containers and a cigar wrapping holding a green leafy substance that he believed was marijuana. The policeman issued the driver a warning and released him, after pouring out the fluid in his open containers and confiscating the leafy substance.
■ Conway police were called to Bellamy Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday to check on a possible disturbance with shots fired, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says he found a vehicle left running with no one inside parked in the handicapped parking space in front of 300 Bellamy Avenue.
The responding officer said he saw a young Conway man get into the vehicle. The policeman said as he spoke with the suspect he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. He searched and found a THC vape pen cartridge and .5 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. He was charged with simple possession of marijuana.
■ A young Conway man, believed to be responsible for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury ran away after the collision, but was detained by Coastal Carolina University police. A Conway policeman took him back to the site of the accident.
A victim, hit by the suspect’s truck, was dazed from the impact, but was able to tell police that he was waiting in the median to turn left into The Pier Apartment complex before being hit by the truck. He was taken to Conway Medical Center to check for possible injuries, according to the Conway police report.
Inside the vehicle that police believe was hit by the errant driver, police say they spotted bottles of alcohol in the pocket behind he driver’s seat.
A passenger in his vehicle was also taken to Conway Medical Center to be checked for injuries.
A second policeman was summoned to communicate with the suspect because he speaks Spanish only.
The suspect then told police he had drunk alcohol before the collision.
He refused field sobriety tests and was taken in for a breath test. He registered .17 and was taken to jail.
He was charged with driving under the influence, .16 or higher, first offense; leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury; open container; and driving a motor vehicle without a valid license, even though he does not have a license.
■ An Aynor man and a Conway woman were both taken into custody after a policeman stopped the car they were in on Bell Street headed toward Church Street because he thought a man wanted by Horry County police was inside the car, according to a Conway police report.
The Aynor man was identified as the passenger in the vehicle. Police said when the man stepped out of the vehicle, he dropped a folded up one dollar bill onto the ground. Inside the bill was a pink powder that appeared to be crushed pills. The report says the man told police the powder was crushed up Oxydocodone, a Schedule II controlled substance.
The officer searched the car and found a small purple cloth container. Inside the container was a one-week medication box holding, in its Monday compartment, nine blue tablets identified as Dextroamphetamine, also a Schedule II controlled substance. The young Conway girl told police the tablets were hers. The couple was taken to jail on narcotics charges. The man was charged with failure to appear, petit larceny, possession of Schedule I-V narcotics and second-degree assault and battery.
■ An Aynor area woman called Horry County dispatch screaming that “he was going to kill her.”
The Horry County police report says the man got on the line and said the woman had stabbed him and he was outside.
An Aynor officer was requested to assist. The two officers went to the man who was walking in the back of the property.
As they tried to speak with the man it appeared that he was grossly intoxicated due to his slurred speech, unsteadiness on his feet and strong odor of alcohol. The report says he showed police his hand that had a superficial cut on it. An officer stood by with the man while emergency medical workers attended to him. The Horry County officer then found the woman who told them the man strangled her, broke her glasses and might have broken one of her fingers. She also complained of chest pains.
Emergency medical workers were summoned to tend to her.
■ Horry County police were called to a Scotchman on U.S. 501 in the Conway section to check on a possible assault with a knife, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman said he found two people arguing outside the store before they began to fight.
When a victim stepped up to break it up he was attacked by a suspect, according to the report. He told police he didn’t think the injury was intentional. At that time, the suspect removed a box cutter-type knife from his pocket and began threatening the victim and the person he was sparring with. The suspect went next door. As the policeman began talking to the other two people, the suspect started yelling at the subject. He then began yelling at the policeman and swearing at him from the road. The policeman then charged him with breach of peace. While walking with the suspect, the policeman says he smelled alcohol. He was having trouble walking and became more disorderly before falling to the ground.
He also made a “spontaneous utterance” saying he was drunk. Inside the patrol car, the Loris suspect banged his head on the glass and the plexiglass. He was taken to jail. The victim declined medical treatment and prosecution.
Robbery
A Conway man told Horry County police that he and a suspect met at a gas station where they exchanged contact information.
On Saturday at about 8 p.m., he called the woman, who is a “call girl”, and she told him to meet her at the Sunoco gas station on S.C. 90. The man said at that meeting, they discussed meeting at a church off S.C. 90 near the Sunhouse gas station.
He told police that when he got there, he and the girl both got out of their vehicles and he approached the woman. He said an unknown suspect then came up from behind and struck him in the head, causing him to immediately loose consciousness.
He said the suspects then took his wallet and fled. He drove to a Dollar General where he waited for emergency medical workers before having a family member take him to Conway Medical Center. When police showed the man a picture of a woman asking if that might be the woman he met, he said, “I think that might be her.”
Police planned to check the gas station for possible video surveillance.
Vehicle incidents
■ An Aynor teen contacted Conway police to report that while her vehicle was parked at the Sonic on Rivertown Boulevard someone took her Taurus .44 special handgun. Police say there were no signs of forced entry.
■ A young Conway man told Conway police that he heard the alarm on his vehicle sounding at about 8 p.m. on a recent night, about 90 minutes after he returned to his apartment at The Cove on S.C. 544.
He says he went to the vehicle and found that someone had gone inside and taken his basketball, Jordan shoes and about $250 in cash.
Police say there were no signs of forced entry, but the victim believed he had locked his vehicle before he went into his residence.
■ Conway police were called to Live Oak Street Saturday at about 11 p.m. where the co-owner of a gray four-door Cadillac with a sunroof and chrome mirrors and door handles told them that someone had taken his vehicle. The $8,000 vehicle was listed on NCIC.
■ A resident of Galivants Ferry said he left his Ford Explorer, without a tag, on Ralph Road at about 2 p.m. Dec. 10. When he went back the next day to have it towed it was gone.
He called Allen’s Scrap Yard and Hatcher’s and neither service had it.
■ A young Conway man told Horry County police that he parked his car on Gailard Drive in the Conway section at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and left it with the doors unlocked.
He said at 6 a.m. he saw that someone had gone into his car and taken his EarPods.
He told police he looked at his security camera and saw that at about 2:30 a.m. a white van with four or five people inside who were checking door handles on his and other vehicles. A couple of the males opened his truck doors and went through his things taking his ear pods while others stayed on the street.
The victim told police the ear pods can be tracked, but at the time the report was written there was no update on the location of the Earpods.
■ Horry County police were called Saturday at about 8 a.m. to Drawbrige Drive in the Conway section of Horry County to check on a past auto breaking and entering. The person who called said he found a woman’s purse lying on the ground in a yard at Hawksmoor Drive. Police recovered a teal-colored woman’s pocketbook lying in the yard. They tracked the woman from a license in the pocketbook. The victim told police she had just awakened, but she did leave her pocketbook in her vehicle with the doors unlocked. Nothing was taken from the pocketbook and nothing else was missing from the vehicle. The pocketbook was returned to the victim.
■ Someone took a $5,000 golf cart from Cultra Road in the Conway section of Horry County. He said sometime during the night Friday the cart was taken from the area beside his driveway.
Trespasser has warrant
Conway police responded to Waccamaw Drive in the Conway section of Horry County to check on a suspicious person, according to an Horry County police report.
The Conway officers say they spotted the Myrtle Beach man running toward the river where he was not located.
Police explained the situation to the property owner and left. The property owner then found the man inside of a shed on his property where he did not have permission to be. He held the man there until officers arrived. The suspect then gave police two names, neither of which was his correct name.
Police checked and found that the man has a General Sessions warrant out of Horry County. He was taken to jail on charges of trespassing, failure to appear and giving false information to police.
Ring retrieved
An investigation regarding a missing ring led Conway police to Dick’s Pawn Shop where they found an $8,000 white gold diamond cluster ring that had been pawned by a Conway woman for $375.
A suspect took the ring from its owner without her permission with a plan to pawn it, according to a Conway police report.
Police gave the ring back to its owner and planned to seek a warrant for the suspect.
