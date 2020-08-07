Illinois man found unresponsive in the ocean
At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a call came in about an older man found unresponsive in the ocean in Garden City. The man was taken to Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Initial reports indicate that the decedent was attempting to rescue another swimmer in distress at the time of his drowning.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the decedent as Anthony McAleenan, 76, of Willowbrook, Ill.
N.C. man sentenced to 10 years in jail
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to his first-offense cocaine charge this past week and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.
Chad Leroy Harris, 44, of Red Springs pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine before Circuit Judge Steven H. John, who sentenced Harris to 10 years in prison, according to Ryan M. Waller, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
“Special thanks goes to the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit for their diligent and tireless work in making this case, and bringing this defendant to justice,” Waller said.
N.C. man killed in automobile accident
An 89-year-old man from Winston-Salem, N.C., died this past week in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in an accident.
James A. King was involved in a head-on collision on Burcale Road near its intersection with Ryan Lane July 30 at about 8 a.m., according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The vehicle King was driving was struck when another vehicle crossed the centerline, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The S.C. Highway Patrol also investigated the accident.
Police search for attempted murder suspect
The Horry County Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder following a shooting that took place in unincorporated Horry County near the Conway area Saturday afternoon, according to the agency's Facebook page.
HCPD has identified the suspect in the shooting that happened near Faulk Landing Road outside of Conway Saturday around 3 p.m. as Jante Eaddy, 44, of Williamsburg.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person with multiple injuries, according to the Facebook post. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
An Horry County police report says an officer spoke with the victim Sunday at about 7:15 a.m. The report doesn’t say where he spoke with him or what he said. The report also gives the possibility of a second suspect, but all information about that person is redacted.
HCPD says Eaddy may be driving a gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with S.C. plate RKM-890.
Police say Eaddy is considered armed and dangerous.
Eaddy is approximately 5’4” and 145 pounds, with black and brown hair, according to the department.
HCPD asks anyone with information about Eaddy’s whereabouts to call HCPD at (843) 248-1520, or to reach out to local authorities.
Vehicle incidents
■ Someone took $750 in cash from a vehicle parked in a garage on Denali Drive, according to a Conway police report. The owner told police he left the garage open and the vehicle was not locked. The person who took the money left the man’s wallet behind.
■ A Conway man told police that someone took his handgun out of his truck, according to an Horry County police report.
The man told police that he thinks the gun was taken while his truck was being serviced, but he isn’t sure.
People at the dealership checked their security cameras, but did not see any unauthorized entry into the vehicle, according to the Conway police report.
■ Conway police are hoping to learn who took a $70,000 Caterpillar excavator from 401 Kingston St. between noon on Wednesday of this past week and 7 a.m. the next morning.
The Conway police report says the owner, Benton Concrete & Utilities, went to the Conway Police Department to report that the piece of heavy equipment was missing. Police listed it on NCIC.
■ A Conway policeman says he spotted a car that had a license plate that didn’t match the car it was on, so he decided to make a traffic stop, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says he found the vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Country Club Drive, but when he tried to stop the driver, he sped through the Food Lion parking lot, headed back to Main Street and traveled north. The policeman then decided to abort the traffic stop. However, he did give the information about the car to dispatch and also gave them information about the direction it was traveling.
Later that day, a second officer spotted the car and tried to stop it on Church Street near the Taco Bell. The driver then headed toward Walmart. The policeman later spotted the car with no one inside behind the Dollar Tree. He had it towed.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ Horry County police were called to a home in the Galivants Ferry section of Horry County to check on a possible overdose, according to an Horry County police report.
Someone there told police that the victim showed up at his home at about 4 a.m. or 4:30 a.m. Friday. He told police he saw the victim in a field down the road from their home shortly after and was able to talk him into getting into a vehicle so he could take him home. He said when they got back to the victim’s house he appeared to be very hot and sweaty and shortly after that he passed out in the living room.
He said some other family members did CPR on the victim until emergency medical workers arrived and took over. He said he had never seen the victim use drugs but thinks that he might, according to the police report. He said the way the victim was acting that night was very out of character.
The policeman called the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Coroner’s Office to investigate.
■ A New Hampshire man was approached by police after someone reported that he was sleeping on the side of S.C. 544, according to a Conway police report.
The officers said the man was slurring his words, smelled of alcohol and was having trouble keeping his eyes open. A Conway policeman said he had trouble getting information from the man because he was struggling to stay focused and was slurring. Emergency medical workers were summoned, but the man said he didn’t want medical help.
He was charged with public drunkenness and taken to jail.
■ A boater on the Waccamaw River called Horry County police after he saw a man and woman engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct on the riverbank Friday at about 8 p.m., according to an Horry County police report.
A third party told police he had seen two men assaulting a woman near the S.C. 905 and S.C. 22 interchange.
The responding officer said the two Loris men were grossly intoxicated and had been driving personal watercraft on the river when one of them picked up the female friend and took her to the spot to drink and hang out, according to the police report.
One of the men was detained due to his behavior and the second man then tried to get on his watercraft and leave in his intoxicated state. The man refused to follow the officer’s instructions to stop, so the officer went into the water and grabbed the suspect’s watercraft. When the officer detained him for public disorderly conduct, he began to resist, according to the police report.
A female officer then used her Taser to incapacitate the suspect. The other man then became disorderly and began cursing and threatening the officers. One of the men then got in the way of police trying to detain the other man and charged him with disorderly conduct.
State game wardens then assisted the officers in detaining the suspects and took them to the closest public boat landing. There they learned that where the suspects had been was private property that was clearly marked with a “No Trespassing” sign. Both men were charged with trespassing and public drunkenness. Resisting arrest was added to one of the suspect’s charges.
Pointing a gun
Horry County police were called to a Conway area home where witnesses and a victim said two men, who have had trouble with each other in the past, got into an argument, according to an Horry County police report.
The man reportedly told police there was an argument because the suspect didn’t want them at his house.
The victim says during the argument the suspect pushed a witness down the stairs.
He reportedly started cursing and yelling that he wanted them out of his house. The report says the argument spilled out into the yard when the suspect went to his truck, got a gun and said, “Hey I got something for you right here.” The suspect then got back into his truck and left.
n A Conway man, who was improperly using a traffic lane, was stopped by a Conway policeman, according to a Conway police report.
The man stopped in the median. When the policeman tried to speak with the man, the policeman says he was struggling to put the windows down, had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. When the policeman asked the man to move his vehicle into a parking lot away from the road where he would be safer, the man put his gear in reverse and almost ran into the front of the policeman’s patrol vehicle.
When the man couldn’t put his vehicle into drive, the policeman asked him to step out of his vehicle.
The policeman says the man did not speak or understand English, so a second officer called dispatch to get a translator to help with field sobriety tests.
The man performed poorly on the tests and was taken in for a breath test. He registered .20 and was taken to jail where he was booked on charges of driving without a license and driving under the influence .16 or higher, both first offenses.
n Conway police went to the Quality Inn on U.S. 501 Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. where they found an Andrews teen on the second floor in the hallway wearing a t-shirt and underwear, according to the Conway police report.
The manager told police the girl had urinated on herself in the lobby and was knocking on guests’ doors waking people up.
She had just thrown up and smelled of alcohol, according to the report.
Police made an effort to find someone to come get the girl, but when all of their efforts were exhausted, they charged her with public drunkenness and took her to jail.
Screaming and cursing
Conway police were called to CVS Pharmacy Sunday morning where they found a Conway woman screaming and cursing loudly, disrupting the store’s normal activities. She was taken to jail on charges of disorderly conduct.
Leave him alone
A Conway man told Conway police that a woman, nine years older than he, has been harassing him, according to a Conway police report.
The man told police he has told the woman that he wants no contact with her, but she keeps calling him. Saturday she threatened to “bust out” the windows of his vehicle and flatten his tires. He also says she posted items on social media about him without his approval.
It’s a nuisance
Conway police were called at least four times to a residence at 1512 Forest View Road that they say was issued a citation for being a public nuisance as early as May 11, according to a Conway police report.
Police say they had received numerous complaints of drug and prostitution at the house. They reported finding the residence filled with people, but they were not living there. They were just staying there for a few days, according to the Conway police report.
On June 5, they were called back to the house for a domestic incident with two people who do not live there, but were just staying there.
On June 22, police went back to the house to check on an assault involving three people. Police say one of them had a broken arm. None of them lived there and they refused to cooperate.
On July 31, they went there twice. Once was for a welfare check where several children were found living in an uninhabitable structure and then they went back to help code enforcement because the owner had not come into compliance with the structure and trash in the yard. The report said the residence continued to be a nuisance.
On the July 31 visit, code enforcement personnel told police they had found a man in the house that had been posted for no occupancy, according to a Conway police report.
Police said a short time later the man was seen walking into a yard on Cherokee Street. Two police officers said because the man had glassy eyes, pinpoint pupils, involuntary muscle movement and was unsteady on his feet, they believed he was under the influence of narcotics.
Dispatch then confirmed for the officers that the man is wanted in North Myrtle Beach for burglary. He was charged with being under the influence of narcotics and was taken to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.