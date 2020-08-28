Longs woman dies in three-car crash
A 25-year-old woman died in a three-vehicle wreck that happened Tuesday at about 7:50 a.m., according to information provided by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
She was identified as Jessica Hughes from the Longs area, who died from multiple injuries and trauma at the scene, according to information provided by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the Highway Patrol said a Ford Mustang, driven by Hughes, was traveling south on S.C. 905 near Station Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling north.
A northbound Dodge minivan then struck the Mustang, causing it to run off the left side of the road, authorities said.
Several others injured in the accident were taken to a hospital, Lee said. All of the drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
Body found
A body was found at about 7:45 a.m. on Thursday of this past week in the tidal marsh near the 6200 block of Nixon Street in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach.
The woman was identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office as Malinda Smith, 51, of Leesville.
The cause of death appears to be drowning. No foul play was suspected.
North Myrtle Beach Police Department also responded to the death.
NMB spokesman Pat Dowling said there were no missing person reports in the city, and the woman did not have an ID on her. He said the woman did not appear to have been in the water for very long.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ Horry County police went to the Conway section Saturday at about 7 p.m. to check on a man standing in the driveway of a house with a bottle of beer in his hand “speaking to the sky.”
Police talked with neighbors who told them that the suspect’s father found that his son had been standing in the front yard while intoxicated, yelling at passing traffic and banging on neighbors’ doors, according to the Horry County police report.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
■ According to a Conway police report, police were called to a Conway residence Friday at about 6 p.m. where a young woman and her husband had been involved in a domestic violence incident.
The report says there was a child there, but the child was separated from seeing or hearing the incident.
During a search of the residence, police found a green leafy substance, drug paraphernalia and a long-barrel rifle with an “obliterated serial number.”
Police charged both the man and woman with third-degree domestic violence.
The man was also charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of a gun by certain person, according to Horry County jail records.
The woman was also charged with simple possession of marijuana.
They were both released from jail the next day.
■ A Conway woman was charged with public drunkenness after police were called to Forest View Road to check on a complaint of trespassing Saturday at about 3 a.m., according to a Conway police report.
Police reported finding the woman sitting, but slumped over, in the road at the end of a driveway.
A policeman tried to talk with the woman, but said she was sleeping until he awakened her and she had no idea where she was.
The woman said she had been dumped out of a vehicle by a group of men. She was asked many times about what happened, but she was unable to tell them.
Police called the last person she had contact with and he told them she came to his house asking for a ride to Nixon Street.
Police say the woman was impaired by drugs and alcohol, and her story changed several times.
Police were unable to determine if she had been the victim of any crime.
She had an abrasion on her knee so police called for medical service and medics bandaged her knee. She was charged with public drunkenness and taken to jail.
■ Horry County police went to the area of Stillwagon Lane trying to find a Conway man, who was reportedly leaving the scene of a trespassing call wearing only a pair of boxer shorts, according to an Horry County police report.
The first officer to arrive Friday at about 7:30 a.m. learned that the man was walking toward Conway on S.C. 90. While the policeman was trying to find the man, he spoke to a resident on the corner of Bellamy Road who told him the man was at her house before he went across the street where he tried to get into a vehicle. She said he fled south on S.C. 90 toward the church, back toward Conway.
A few minutes later, police got an update that the man was running along S.C. 90 near Lee’s Landing Circle. Two officers went there and talked with the man, and another resident told them she called police because the man was trying to open her back door. Police say the man appeared to be highly intoxicated and was unable to answer questions about where he lived or what he was doing.
He was taken to jail where he was charged with public disorderly conduct.
■ Conway police were called to the parking lot of Rascal’s on Sixteenth Avenue at about 6 p.m. one evening this past week where they found a young unconscious North Carolina man slumped over his automobile’s steering wheel, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says fire staff and emergency medical workers awakened the man. The report says the policeman spoke with the man, detecting the odor of alcohol. He also says he was lethargic, his eyes were watery and his speech was slurred.
He was charged with public drunkenness and taken to jail.
■ A Conway policeman was called to Conway Medical Center recently where a Myrtle Beach woman and her newborn baby had both tested positive for illegal drugs, according to a Conway police report.
The police report says the policeman planned to contact the S.C. Department of Social Services to create a safety plan.
Driving without permission
A North Carolina man told Conway police that sometime between 6:30 p.m. one evening this past week and 4:30 a.m. the next morning a young Conway man took his $5,000 Ford F-150 truck without his permission.
The suspect also took $1,336 of equipment including a Milwaukee drill, battery and charger, Milwaukee Sawzall, Dewalt drywall screwdriver, aluminum platforms, Dewalt radio, compressor with hoses, large shop vacuum and a truck jack from the residence on Sherwood Drive. The suspect was doing work on the property and had access to house and vehicle keys.
Police secured warrants for use of a vehicle without owner’s permission and petit larceny, according to a Conway police report.
Breach of trust
A Conway lending institution alerted Conway police to a problem with an employee. They said the young woman was responsible for creating fictitious payday loans to “deprive the company of $11,682,” according to a Conway police report.
Police referred the case to a detective.
Not so fast
A Conway policeman decided to stop a vehicle on U.S. 501 near Mill Pond Road Saturday at about 3:45 p.m. after he noticed that the license tag had expired, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says after he turned on his lights and siren, the teen driving the car turned into the McDonald’s parking lot with him behind him. He said as the teen drove around the parking lot he thought he was trying to find a place to park, but instead he left the parking lot headed south at a high rate of speed. When the policeman saw that the suspect was running away, he radioed dispatch that he was calling off his traffic stop.
However, he rolled his car enough that he could keep an eye on the vehicle as it fled. When he lost sight of the vehicle, two pedestrians behind Maryland Fried Chicken, near where the suspect had fled, began waving their arms and pointing in the direction of Arby’s.
Fearing that the vehicle had run into another vehicle or object, the policeman raced to where the individuals were. He then realized they were trying to point him in the direction of the fleeing vehicle. The policeman then turned in a different direction to assure the suspect that he was not going to give chase.
However, he did check the tag number and the address that it came back to. Because it was a Hemingway address, the policeman called Georgetown County Dispatch to ask a deputy to go there and talk with the residents. They told the deputy that the vehicle belongs to their granddaughter who lives in Conway, and the driver of the vehicle lives with their daughter. After learning his name, the policeman looked up the teen on the Department of Motor Vehicle records and identified him. Three Conway officials then went to his Conway address and asked if he was home. The Conway police report says he came out almost immediately.
The officer told the man that, given the time that had passed since the incident, that he would be forced to get a warrant for his arrest.
He planned to ask for one for failure to stop for blue lights and driving with an expired vehicle license.
Pull ‘em up
Horry County police were called to a convenience store where a man told them that he went into the store to get something to eat and a man there told him to either pull his sagging pants up or get out of the store. He said the man followed him out, pulled his gun and told him to get off the property.
A witness with the victim told police he saw the man take his gun out of his holster and he asked him what he was going to do – “Shoot me?” He said the man answered yes. The witness said the man did not point the gun at the victim, but just took it out of his holster, according to the Horry County police report.
When the policeman went to talk with the suspect he had already gone for the day.
However, he says he spoke with two witnesses who told him the suspect told the customer to pull his pants up when he came into the store, but instead he went to the food counter and started to order. He said the suspect told the employee at the food counter not to wait on the customer until he pulled up his pants. The witness told the officer, the man refused to pull up his pants and the employee told him to leave. The witness said there was a verbal spat and the employee followed the victim to the door. At the front of the store, the employee pulled his shirt up showing his handgun, but he did not pull it out of his holster.
Still another witness said she saw the incident and the gun was never removed from the suspect’s holster.
And still another witness told the policeman that the suspect put his hand on top of his gun, but when he pulled his shirt up he didn’t take the gun out of the holster.
The man with the saggy pants was issued a trespass notice for the store.
No charges were filed against the employee, according to the report.
Longing for youth
Conway police stopped a Loris man and a Loris woman on Main Street in Conway Saturday at about 8 p.m. after the officer says he saw the man almost cause a collision when he made a left turn onto Twelfth Avenue without yielding to oncoming traffic, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says he stopped the vehicle in a Main Street parking lot where the suspect could not provide any vehicle paperwork or insurance papers on the vehicle he was driving.
A check of his license showed that it was suspended, and he had two prior convictions for driving under suspension within five years and one conviction for operating an uninsured vehicle within five years.
Dispatch confirmed that the man was wanted in Horry County on a contempt of Family Court charge.
The woman, who told police she was visiting from New Jersey, also did not have any identification. The report says she gave the policeman a fake first name, but her correct surname and a date of birth of 1977. When that name and date of birth showed nothing, she said she gave the wrong year of her birth to appear younger than she is, that she was actually born in 1976.
Dispatch again couldn’t find her information. The policeman handcuffed her and again asked for her date of birth. That time she gave the correct one, telling the officer she gave the wrong date because she thought there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Records did not show any warrants for the woman, the report says. She was charged with providing false information to police and was taken to jail.
The man was taken to jail where he was booked on charges of driving under suspension, third or more; uninsured, second charge; and use of the wrong plate. He was also given a courtesy summons for failure to yield the right of way.
A small dog in the car was taken to the Horry County Animal Shelter.
Failed getaway
A young Conway man failed to stop when a Conway policeman tried to stop him for multiple violent felony offenses brought again him by the Conway Police Department.
The report says the young man was spotted at the intersection of Main Street and Cultra Road. The policeman turned on his blue lights and pulled in front of the suspect’s vehicle.
A second officer activated his lights and pulled in behind the suspect. The driver accelerated, disregarded the red light at Cultra Road and Main Street and passed to the right of the officer.
The vehicle continued to accelerate until it was out of the officers’ view.
A DMV check showed that the teen’s driving privilege is suspended. Police planned to ask for charges of failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.
Vehicle incidents
■ Horry County police went to a Conway area residence where they were told there was a stolen ATV. Police went there and found an ATV that they believed had been stolen less than a week earlier and had been seen in the area.
The person who called told police the person who told him about the vehicle had seen it.
The man said he ran into the woman who lives at the residence and she told him to come to the residence to talk with her, but when he went there no one answered the door, the Horry County police report says.
When he headed to the back door, he saw an ATV parked behind the house and he thought it was the one that had been reported stolen. He left and called police.
A policeman knocked on the front door, but didn’t get an answer. He walked around behind the residence and saw an ATV partially covered by a tarp and rug.
The policeman took the owner to the site and allowed him to recover his vehicle.
The wiring to the ignition had been cut and a storage box had been removed. At the time the Horry County police report was written, police had not been able to contact the homeowner.
■ A Conway area resident told Horry County police that while he was in jail one day this past week someone went to his home and took his vehicle that was parked in his driveway. It was unlocked with the keys in the ignition. When he was released from jail Friday evening, he found that his vehicle was gone.
