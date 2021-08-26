Alcohol/drug incidents
■ A Conway man driving a BMW crossed the double yellow line on U.S. 701 South without signaling at about 3 a.m. Friday, so a Conway police officer stopped and questioned him, according to a Conway police report.
The man told the officer that he had two concealed handguns “on his person”, but that he has a concealed weapons permit. Police later found that his CWP had been canceled, according to the police report.
The man told police he was “going to the boat landing to take some notes.”
The police officer says the man was visibly nervous, avoided eye contact with the officer, his carotid artery was pulsating in his neck ad his hands were shaking.
In a search of the vehicle the officer found two handguns, two knives and what appeared to be a large amount of money, but the report doesn’t say how much.
The man told the officer that he is unemployed and said he had borrowed the money and had been “putting it together” because he had planned to move away.
He also referred to a pending criminal charge that he had for a prior weapons incident when he hit a person with a handgun.
When the officer asked the man if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, he said, “There shouldn’t be.”
He also said that there was someone in the vehicle earlier in the day that uses illegal narcotics, according to the report.
The policeman then found a small clear plastic vile holding crystal methamphetamine. The suspect was charged with carrying an illegal gun and manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotics and taken to jail, according to the police report.
■ A Darlington man caught the attention of a Conway police officer when he sat through a green light at the intersection of U.S. 501 and University Drive. After sitting at the red light for a little while, he began heading through the intersection while the light was still red, according to a Conway police report.
The police officer says the man was stumbling when he got out of his vehicle, smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words.
The report says the man told him he was driving to Darlington from the Masters Gentleman’s Club.
He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken in for a breath test, which he refused.
He was taken to jail after being charged with driving under the influence, first offense; failure to obey traffic control device; and driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the police report.
The officer says the incident was captured on his in-car camera.
■ Horry County police were called at about 8:45 p.m. Friday to a complaint about a young man swinging a shovel at people and setting off fireworks, according to an Horry County police report.
An Horry County officer says the suspect told him that he threw all of his things out of a shed and onto the ground “in a fit of rage” and didn’t care if police knew it because the things all belonged to him, according to the Horry County police report.
A witness told police some of the things belonged to her, and said the suspect was drunk and belligerent. The officer says she tried repeatedly to deescalate the situation and get the suspect to calm down, but due to his severe intoxication, the officer said, he had no choice but to charge the young man with breach of peace and take him to jail.
Vehicle incidents
■ A Yamaha R6 motorcycle was reported stolen from the Cove Apartments on S.C. 544 Tuesday at sometime after about 1 a.m. The Conway police report says it was last seen in a parking spot outside of the young Conway owner’s apartment. Police took the paperwork needed to place the $7,000 vehicle on NCIC; however, as the victim was filling out paperwork a Conway officer found the vehicle in the same parking lot it was taken from.
The motorcycle was found leaning on another vehicle, but the other vehicle did not appear to have any damage, according to the police report.
The motorcycle had damaged ignition wires in what looked like an attempt to hotwire it.
Pictures were taken of the bike and its location, along with fingerprints on the vehicle where the motorcycle was found.
A door hanger was placed on the car with contact information for Conway police.
No security footage was available when the police report was written.
■ A resident of Russ Road told Horry County police that when she went to her vehicle on a recent morning she found that someone had gone through her glove box, but she didn’t worry about it thinking that her husband had done it, according to an Horry County police report.
When she asked him about it later he said he had not been in her vehicle. She checked then and found that her pistol was gone, according to the police report. Police planned to enter the gun in NCIC.
■ A young Youpon Drive resident, in the Conway section, told Horry County police that over a recent night someone went into his vehicle, leaving the driver’s door open, and taking a wallet holding two credit cards, about $180, a driver’s license and miscellaneous registration cards, according to the Horry County police report. Also missing were keys for a truck, a home and a boat.
The Horry County police officer says there was no forced entry into the vehicle.
■ A Conway police officer got a call Friday at about 10 p.m. to be on the lookout for a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Myrtle Beach, according to a Conway police report.
The vehicle then approached the red light at El Bethel Road and Church Street. The officer then conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle.
The officer then told the suspect, who is listed as being from Sellers, to walk toward him with his hands in the air, according to the police report.
Police checked and found that the driver has an active warrant for burglary with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, according to the police report.
He was taken into custody before Conway’s K-9, Roko, performed a free air sniff on the vehicle and alerted positive for the odor of narcotics.
The suspect then admitted to having marijuana inside a jar in the vehicle on the passenger floorboard. Police also reported finding what they believe to be 18.6 grams of marijuana and a digital scale commonly used to weigh narcotics, according to the police report.
A charge of simple possession of marijuana was added to the man’s charges, and he was taken to jail.
Animal cruelty
A Conway police officer says he went to the Crabtree Greenway Trail just beyond the Sherwood Drive parking area to check on a report of several dead dogs, according to a Conway police report.
The officer reported finding the dogs in a wooded area on the trail. The case is pending.
Checking the mail?
A young Conway man told Conway police that he saw a Conway man going through a mailbox at Conway Heating and Air.
According to a Conway police report, the suspect was wearing army camouflage pants. The man says he yelled at the suspect to stop so he got into a Mountaineer and drove off toward S.C. 905.
While talking with the person who saw the man, an officer spotted the vehicle on Country Club Drive.
An officer stopped the vehicle and handcuffed the suspect. The suspect told the officer he was there getting food from the pantry beside the mailbox. He admitted that he was opening the mailbox and looking at a magazine, but didn’t take any mail, according to the police report.
Officers searched the vehicle and found three identifications and eleven credit/debit cards that did not belong to the suspect, who was charged with petit larceny and financial transaction card theft, according to jail records.
Burglary
A resident of Warf Drive told Horry County police that she left her home Friday morning at about 5 a.m. to take her daughter to school and her son to work, according to an Horry County police report.
When she retuned at about 7:30 a.m., she found her bathroom window broken with pieces of glass shattered onto the bathroom and countertop of the sink.
She then noticed that her two “jerseys” that had been on the living room walls were gone. She also said she found the backdoor unlocked, but it was locked before she left home.
The woman told the officer that her brother was home at the time, but he was sleeping in the back bedroom and didn’t hear anything, according to the police report.
Another burglary
An Horry County police report says Friday at 4:30 a.m., someone took an assortment of tools from the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority. They were valued at about $2,798.
The report says someone pried open a padlock latch on a door to enable his entry into the building.
The police report says an officer saw a power tool on the ground, possibly used to pry the door.
Still another burglary
An Horry County officer was called to Accomp Drive in the Conway section Sunday morning after a resident noticed that his handgun was missing, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim told police the doors and windows of his home were secure when he left and when he returned. He said nothing inside the residence, other than the gun, was missing. He told the officer that no one else lives in the residence and no on else has a key.
The police report says there were no noticeable signs of forced entry.
The victim said he had no idea who might have taken his gun or the black nylon holster that the gun was in.
Caught on camera
A Conway police report says a Conway man threw a rock through a window at the Good Service Mini Mart on Wright Boulevard Sunday at about 5:45 a.m., went inside and took about 40 packs of Newport cigarettes, put them in a white plastic bag and left.
The officer says he watched a video and saw a man wearing a black knit cap and a t-shirt with the number 30 on the back. Shortly after the picture was sent to all units the suspect was spotted at Whittemore Park Middle School on Rhue Street wearing the same clothing as the person in the store’s video, according to the police report.
The man was handcuffed and searched. Police reported finding a needle and other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.
The man was charged with second-degree burglary and taken to jail.
■ Conway police were called to the parking lot of Rascal’s on Sixteenth Avenue at about 6 p.m. where they found a young North Carolina man unconscious and slumped over his automobile’s steering wheel, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says fire staff and emergency medical workers awakened the man. The report says the policeman detected the odor of alcohol when he spoke with the man. He also says the suspect was lethargic, his eyes were watery and his speech was slurred.
He was charged with public drunkenness and taken to jail, according to the police report.
■ A Conway policeman was called to Conway Medical Center recently where a Myrtle Beach woman and her newborn baby had both tested positive for illegal drugs.
The police report says the policeman planned to contact the S.C. Department of Social Services to create a safety plan.
Driving without permission
A North Carolina man told Conway police that sometime between 6:30 p.m. one evening this past week and 4:30 a.m. the next morning that a young Conway man took his $5,000 Ford F-150 truck without his permission, according to a Conway police report.
He also took $1,336 of equipment including a Milwaukee drill, battery and charger, Milwaukee Sawzall, Dewalt drywall screwdriver, aluminum platforms, Dewalt radio, compressor with hoses, large shop vacuum and truck jack from a residence on Sherwood Drive. The suspect was doing work on the property and had access to the keys to the house and vehicle, according to the police report.
Police secured warrants for use of vehicle without owner’s permission and petit larceny.
Breach of trust
A Conway lending institution alerted Conway police to a problem with an employee, according to a Conway police report. They said the young woman was responsible for creating fictitious payday loans to “deprive the company of $11,682.”
Police referred the case to a detective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.