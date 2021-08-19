Road rage, maybe?
An Horry County police report says police were called to a possible road rage in progress at about 11 a.m. Monday.
A young Hemingway woman, who is listed as both a victim and suspect was behind the other suspect.
A complainant told police that she was on U.S. 378 leaving the Palmetto Bay School where she saw a suspect behind them. She said the suspect almost ran into the back of her vehicle twice, so she changed lanes.
The suspect then went around her in the median, got in front of her and slammed on her brakes.
She said she switched back into the left lane.
When she was driving down the road, the suspect then got back behind her vehicle again and tried to pass into oncoming traffic.
When the two women were at the light at the intersection of U.S. 378 and U.S. 501, the suspect presented a firearm and pointed it at the other woman.
The woman saw the gun and yelled gun and that is when the woman looked at her and saw her holding a silver revolver. The complainant said she followed the suspect to give updated directions to an Horry County Emergency dispatcher. She said when she reached Eddy Drive she blocked the suspect from leaving the dead-end street. The suspect presented the firearm a second time.
The suspect was parked halfway down the street. She said the victim had been chasing her since Conway.
The suspect was shaking and crying when the officer contacted her. She told the officer that there was a gun in her glove box.
It was fully loaded. Police then detained her. The woman who was being followed said she did not want to press charges. Dispatch told the officer that woman has an active warrant with Conway police.
She was taken in for the active warrant.
The young woman with the gun was charged with pointing and presenting a gun. She was still in jail Wednesday.
Stealing from a church
Conway police went to Freedom Ministries on McDermott Street Monday where they were told that a number of items had been missing since Aug. 8, according to a Conway police report.
The missing things included a $500 laptop, an HP laptop valued at $300, a Canon video camera with tripod, valued at $300 and a Samsung Galaxy Job E.
Car followed her
A woman driving in the Loris section told Horry County police that someone was following her on Cedar Branch Road and Zero Lane in the Loris section, according to a Horry County police report.
She said when she sped up to get away from whomever was following her, the vehicle behind her sped up. She said she was scared and when she turned to get to a family member’s house she went into a ditch. She said when she went into the ditch the person following her turned around and left, the police report says.
She could not tell police the color of the vehicle or who was driving it. She told police she wanted the next tow company on rotation to pick up her car.
Alcohol/drug incidents
n Conway police went to the Crooked Floor Tavern on S.C. 544 Saturday at about 10:30 p.m. where they found minors in possession of alcoholic liquors or minors in possession of beer. The Conway police report says all suspects were seen possessing liquor, mixed drinks or a glass open beer bottle inside the bar, but it doesn’t say how minors were there.
The minors were all written citations for violating the alcohol law, the police report says.
n A Conway police officer stopped a driver after he spotted him traveling 51 mph in an area posted 30 mph. The Conway police report said the young Conway man was headed toward the Palmetto Street and Ninth Avenue intersection.
While speaking with the suspect, the officer says he smelled an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
When the officer asked the driver if he had anything illegal inside the car, he said there might be some drugs in the vehicle’s door. He also said there was a gun in his backpack on the passenger floorboard.
The officer searched the vehicle and found a black GAME cigar package that held a clear baggie of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, the police report said.
In the driver’s door the officer found a black GAME cigar package that held a clear bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
He also saw the butt of a handgun tucked between the driver’s seat and center console. He took the gun, checked and found out that it had not been reported stolen.
The officer then found on the passenger floorboard a backpack holding an extra magazine for the handgun.
The driver was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana. He was also issued a warning for speeding.
n Horry County police were called Monday at about 9:30 a.m. to Bonnie Lane in the Conway section of Horry County to check on a man who was passed out inside a vehicle, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer said he found the vehicle parked in front of a residence that isn’t where the man lives.
The report says the officer tried multiple times to awaken the Georgetown man by knocking on the window, but the man remained unresponsive, so the officer opened the door to try to awaken him.
When he did he saw a gun in the driver’s side door he secured the gun and asked the man to get out of the vehicle. When police asked the man if there were any drugs in the vehicle, he said if there were any, they were not his, according to the police report.
When the officer searched the car he found a black plastic bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana under the driver’s seat.
A second officer found a purple Crown Royal bag in the passenger side backseat holding three individually-bagged crystal rock-like substances believed to be crystal meth, an individual plastic bag holding a brown powder substance believed to be heroin, a small plastic bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and multiple weighing scales.
The officer also found a small crystal rock substance believed to be crystal meth in the front center console.
He also seized six additional cell phones.
Police then learned from Horry County Dispatch that the suspect had an active warrant out of probation, parole.
He was taken to jail on charges of two counts of failure to appear; manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotics in Schedule I and II; possession of cocaine, second offense; felon in possession of a firearm; trafficking in heroin, meth, etc., 4G-14G; unlawful carry of a pistol; driving under suspension, not for DUI.
He was still in jail yesterday without bail having been set, according to Horry County jail records.
n A Conway man was charged with public disorderly conduct after an Horry County policeman was called to U.S. 501 West to check on a impaired driver of a motorcycle, according to an Horry County police report.
The responding officer said when he arrived he found the man trying to straighten up his motorcycle that was lying on its side at a stop sign. The report says he was not able to get the vehicle upright.
The officer said he smelled alcohol coming from the man and an odor that also suggested that he had “soiled” himself.
The report says the man was very unsteady on his feet and he told the officer he had drunk a 24-ounce “tall boy”. When the officer suggested that the man try tests to see if he was okay to drive, the suspect said he would fail the tests, the report says.
The officer took him into custody. The report says the man was bleeding from his forearms. After the man was taken into custody he was treated by emergency medical workers.
The suspect then told the medical workers that he had downed a couple of beers. He was taken to jail.
Two bystanders helped to move the motorcycle out of the road and into a church parking lot.
Just checking
A Conway woman went to the Horry County Police Department to report a problem with her checking account.
She told police when she reviewed her account she noticed that a $600 check had been cashed.
She had no idea who might have written the check that was made out to cash.
Vehicle incidents
n An employee of Meyer Enterprises LLC on S.C. 905 in the Conway section of Horry County told police that when he got to work Monday at about 8 a.m. he tried to move a box truck to the front of the property, according to an Horry County police report.
He told police that when he started the truck it made a loud noise. He checked and discovered that the catalytic converter was gone.
He then instructed other employees to check all of the trucks. They learned that eight catalytic converters had been removed from their trucks. He estimated their value at about $2,500.
n A Forest Lake Drive resident told Horry County police that when he went outside to start working on his yard at about 7 a.m. on a recent morning he saw that his $2,500 Cadillac was missing from the spot where he always parks it.
He said he uses the vehicle to haul away debris and yard waste, and it doesn’t have a backseat.
The Horry County police report says the man told police he left the car unlocked and the keys on the front seat where he always leaves them.
n Sometime over a recent night, a resident of Castlewood Drive told Horry County police that someone took the license tag from her vehicle.
n A resident of Wild Wing Boulevard told Conway police that sometime between 6 p.m. one night and 6 a.m. the next morning someone took some things from his vehicle, according to a Conway police report.
He said when he went to his vehicle that morning he saw that the lid of his center console was up and his wallet was missing. Inside were a BB&T debit card, two credit cards, $50 and two pairs of sunglasses. The police report says there were no signs of forced entry.
n Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church officials called police when they saw that the catalytic converter had been cut from a Chevy transport bus in the parking lot. They said the bus wasn’t used much so they didn’t know when the converter was taken. The report says it appeared that the converter was cut with a power tool because both cuts on the exhaust were smooth.
The vehicles on either side of the bus were untouched and their converters were intact.
n According to a Conway police report, a Conway man told police he left his car in the Food Lion parking lot on Main Street while he was inside getting his hair cut. He says someone went into his vehicle and took $12 from the ashtray.
He said he’s been having problems with the locks on the vehicle’s doors for the past two weeks.
n A resident of Singleton Street told Conway police that he left his Honda Ridgeline pickup truck unlocked in the driveway of his residence on a recent night and someone went through his belongings, according to the Conway police report.
He said his Wells Fargo debit card and Discover credit card were stolen along with his driver’s license and insurance card. He said his personal laptop and work laptop, that belong to the school where he works, were taken out of the vehicle.
He told police his Wells Fargo card was used multiple times and his Discover card was used once. The Wells Fargo card had two charges to Stadium Goods, an online store. Each charge was for $1,140. The card was also used for a cash app deposit for $100 to a second suspect and two $500 cash app deposits and two $1,000 cash app deposits to the first suspect. The Discover card was used once at the same online Stadium Goods for $332. A young woman said her Social Security card was also taken from the vehicle.
Police planned to follow up.
Unwanted and inflammatory texts
An Horry County resident told police that they had been getting unwanted texts from an unknown text app number. Several of the texts contained obscenities. An officer tried to call the number that sent the messages, but it was a text app number and he was not able to speak with anyone.
The male victim said he and his daughter have received the unwanted and inflammatory texts and they have caused unwanted stress.
The Horry County police report says the suspects used some personal information that only someone who knew him and his situation would know. The woman said her Facebook account was hacked and unknown persons are still accessing and using the account.
The woman said the unknown persons are creating their online accounts with her information and attaching unknown credit cards to them, according to the Horry County police report.
The victims reached out to the security teams for online accounts and they advised them to file a report with local police.
The policeman advised the victims to freeze their credit accounts and promised to try to contact the suspects.
Burglary reported
An Aynor complainant told police someone broke into her home while she was gone from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. that same day, according to an Horry County police report.
The woman told police that when she returned to her home she saw that a small television was missing and all of the clothes had been cleaned out of one closet.
She also said several paintings had been taken from the wall and mantel in the living room.
The policeman told the woman that when he was there three days earlier he didn’t see any paintings on the wall. The woman then changed her statement saying they were on the floor on the opposite side of the room. Then she said a chess table had been taken from the kitchen along with a man’s clothing.
She went on to say a vase had been taken from the master bathroom and a small box from the bedroom, but the report says the policeman noted that dust on the surfaces indicated nothing was where she said it had been in those two rooms.
After looking around the residence the woman said all of the windows and the front door were screwed shut and the only way an intruder could get in was through the back door.
She pointed out damage to the back door, but the officer says he noticed the same damage three days before this incident.
The officer called the woman whose things were reportedly stolen, but she said she did not remove her things from the home, according to the police report. The officer decided to close the case until more information could be found.
Teen with a knife
An Horry County dispatcher told Conway police that a disturbance involving a knife was going on at about 5:30 p.m. on a recent evening, according to a Conway police report.
The dispatcher said a teen had stabbed his brother’s leg before throwing the knife at his mom.
Two officers went to the home where they found the teen and took him to their patrol vehicle to keep the boys apart, according to a Conway police report.
The two victims told police they were arguing about the teen neglecting his household chores.
They said the boy then pushed his mom, got a knife from the kitchen and began to swing it.
The other victim said he tried to break up the altercation and that’s when he was stabbed in his left thigh, according to the police report.
The brother was able to break the knife blade from its handle while it was still in the suspect’s hand.
The boy then threw the handle at his mom, hitting her in her lower abdomen, according to the report.
The broken knife was found in the trashcan and was collected by the police officer.
The victims wrote statements, but didn’t want to bring any charges.
However, officers decided to issue the teen two juvenile summonses for second-degree assault and battery.
