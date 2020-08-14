Murder suspect arrested
A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the 2017 murder of 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe.
Sheprell Raquail Strickland, 30, of Conway has been charged with murder. He remains in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Strickland was taken into custody Tuesday, through a coordinated effort involving HCPD Criminal Investigations Division and departmental task force agents with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.
On Dec. 3, 2017, around 1:35 a.m., Horry County Police Department responded to Willow Road near Conway for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers and members of Horry County Fire Rescue found one dead. A homicide investigation was launched.
Three men were arrested in December of 2017 and all three were charged with murder in connection with the case. They are Ces’swaun Lamar Simmons, 24, of Conway, Joshua Dashawn Spain, 27, of Surfside Beach and Rayquan Tyrone Bennett, 21, of Bucksport.
Simmons’ murder charge is pending and he was still in the Horry County jail earlier this week facing a $250,000 bond.
Spain’s murder charge is pending and he was arrested again in June of this year when he was charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol. Judge Steven John revoked Spain’s bond after he was accused of violating his home detention.
He was still in jail earlier this week with bond not having been set on his most recent charges.
Bennett’s murder and obstruction of justice charges are pending. He bonded out of jail with GPS monitoring, according to information by the jail.
N.C. man sentenced to prison for assault
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty recently to the aggravated assault of a woman.
Steven W. Oxendine, 50, of Pembroke, N.C., pleaded guilty to common law assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before Circuit Judge William Seals, according to Mary-Ellen Walter, a senior assistant solicitor, who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Seals sentenced Oxendine to the maximum of 10 years in prison.
On April 21, 1999, the victim was leaving her job in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County when Oxendine attacked her from behind. A struggle ensued and Oxendine strangled the victim into unconsciousness and then fled the scene. After the attack the victim regained consciousness and was able to get inside and call for help. DNA recovered from the victim’s fingernails matched Oxendine’s DNA. The victim appeared at the plea hearing via FaceTime and gave a powerful statement of how the attack had affected her life. Oxendine had been serving prison sentences in Florida and North Carolina since the time of the attack. Once he was released, Horry County charged him in this assault.
“It is unfortunate that the victim had to wait years for justice to be done, but justice has been done,” Walter said after sentencing. “Thank you to the Horry County Police Department for their work in this case.”
Motorcyclists die in collision
A collision involving a motorcycle occurred Friday evening near Sixth Avenue South and U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach.
Both the motorcycle driver and passenger died in a local hospital. John Dixon, 30, and Brittany Kotterman, 33, lived in the Longs/North Myrtle Beach area.
North Myrtle Beach DPS is the investigating agency.
Accident victim identified
There was a fatal accident Friday morning in the 5200 block of S.C. 905 in Conway.
Jessica A. Long, 32, of Conway, was pronounced dead on the
scene after the vehicle she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a truck.
Ms. Long was the only fatality in the accident that occurred at about 8:13 a.m., according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The S.C. Highway Patrol also investigated the accident.
Horry County man charged with possessing child sexual abuse material
Rony Roselina Antunez-Antunez, 39, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with four counts connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to information provided by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that led them to Antunez-Antunez. Investigators believe Antunez-Antunez distributed files of child sexual abuse material.
Antunez-Antunez was arrested recently when he was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Young women charged with burglary
Two young Myrtle Beach women were charged recently with breaking into Conway businesses.
Conway police were called Friday at about 1 a.m. to Trade USA at 2246 E. U.S. 501 C to check on a report of a second-degree burglary.
Police say four officers went to the scene, along with their K-9. They found the glass in the front door smashed, and the business had been entered.
They secured the scene and waited for a keyholder.
At 6 a.m., they went back to the business where they watched a surveillance video that showed two women break the front door’s glass and enter the building. The Conway police report says they took a number of things including a $300 PlayStation 4 Virtual Reality System, a $90 Vtech Children’s Cell phone, a $130 Kobalt Drill Toolset, an $80 Xbox 360 and a $175 JBI Bluetooth speaker.
Both women were charged with second-degree burglary and taken to jail.
At 5:30 that same morning, a commercial alarm summoned Conway police to Dick’s Pawn Shop.
When police arrived, they found Horry County police officers there speaking with two women that they thought had been involved in a prior burglary in the county.
Horry County police told the Conway officers that the women had mail from Dick’s Pawn Shop in their car, so they sent an officer over to check the building.
The store manager checked inside both businesses and nothing had been damaged or stolen.
Video footage showed the same two women charged in connection with the Trade USA burglary. The video showed a broken window and broken glass on the door of the Title Loans shop, but no entry had been made.
The video showed the two women arrive at the scene at about 2 a.m. in a dark sedan, park in front, open the hood and trunk of the vehicle and appear as if they were stalled, according to a Conway police report.
Both women got out of the vehicle and began looking through doors and windows. Both were wearing dark clothing and medical face masks, gloves and gray shoes.
One woman tried unsuccessfully to pick the lock on one of the front doors. The women continued to walk around the business pulling on door handles and looking inside.
They pulled the car around to the side of the business where one woman took mail out of the business’s mailbox. Both women collected blue bags from the vehicle and went back to the Title Loans front door where they removed a large metal item from the pocket of one woman’s jacket. She began to smash the front door to the Title Loans business, but was not able to get in.
At that point, they got back into the vehicle and left. They were taken into custody and were taken to the Horry County police station for interviews.
The Conway police report says the women admitted to the crimes. They were taken to jail where jail records show they were charged with two counts each of second-degree burglary (non-violent), two counts of second degree burglary and criminal conspiracy. One woman also had a charge of unlawful neglect of a child. They were both still in jail Tuesday.
Man injured by gunshot
An Horry County policeman went to Redenbo Drive in the Loris section Friday at about 2:15 a.m. to check on a report of possible shots fired, according to an Horry County police report.
A security company told police that they heard a verbal altercation in front of the club at the end of Redenbo Drive when they heard gunshots. The police report says witnesses said they saw a man leaning over the back of a vehicle and he had what appeared to be a gunshot wound. They said they heard several shots fired all the way down Redenbo Drive to Cedar Branch Road. The victim left in a vehicle and dispatch reported later that he had arrived at a place that the report has redacted. Police went then to secure the man’s vehicle, and they recorded that he had been transferred for treatment.
A second victim contacted police to report that she had damage to her vehicle and above ground swimming pool from the gunshots that came from Cedar Branch Road.
Thinks he’s a burden
Horry County police responded to a 911 hang up call from a man who told a dispatcher he was going to kill himself and for officers to come find the body, according to an Horry County police report.
Two officers said they found the man on the front steps of his house with an unloaded handgun nearby. He told police he couldn’t kill himself, but he wanted to and had been feeling down for years and finally had the opportunity to do it. He said he had thrown his phone into the woods, and a police officer found it for him.
The victim said he wrote a note that was inside the house. The policeman found it and learned that the man thinks he is a burden.
He was placed into emergency protective custody and taken in for treatment.
Man found facedown
An Horry County policeman responded to the Waccamaw Nature Preserve at the end of Waccamaw Lane off of Loop Circle, located in the Longs section to what was originally dispatched as a request to assist another agency.
When the policeman arrived he met with someone who told him he came to the end of the road to look at the river when he noticed a vehicle parked next to the river. He said the passenger side door was open, but he didn’t see anyone at first.
Then he said as he was turning around he saw a man lying facedown on the ground. He went back and saw that the man didn’t appear to be breathing. He called his mom who told him to contact law enforcement immediately.
A second person told police that he owns the house farther back in the woods at the end of the road and he, too, noticed the vehicle with the man lying facedown and not breathing. He headed back to his vehicle to call police.
Police classified the area as a “crime scene.”
Wants a business burned
Someone called Horry County police Friday to tell them about information he had learned earlier in the evening. The person who called told dispatch that a customer of his had called and told him that her mother was approached by a person who asked her to commit arson for $1,000.
The caller told police he owns and operates the business. The man called the customer’s mother and got her to repeat her account of the conversation with the suspect. The woman told police she had gone into the business earlier that day and said the suspect told her she had something to ask. She pulled her aside inside the store and told her she wanted her to burn down the shop and she would pay her $1,000 to do it, and said she wanted it done that night, according to an Horry County police report.
Longs man attacks woman
A Conway woman told police a Longs man kicked in her front door and then one of her bedroom doors where she had fled trying to hide from the suspect, according to a Conway police report.
The man then tried to strangle the woman before she was able to get away from him, and he fled out of the back door, according to the police report.
The police report says the woman has some minor scratches on the right side of her face and on her right hand. Emergency medical workers checked the woman.
The man was gone when police arrived. Police took pictures of the damaged doors and the woman’s injuries. Officers planned to seek a warrant for first-degree burglary.
Not his name
A Conway policeman pulled over a driver at about 8 p.m. on a recent night because she had a tinted license plate cover on her S.C. license plate.
The policeman says the passenger was sweating profusely and was breathing so hard that the policeman could see his diaphragm going in and out at a rapid rate.
After the man gave the policeman his information, the policeman says the information did not come back from dispatch the way the passenger had given it and he could not find him on the DMV. A detective then ran the passenger through his fingerprint scanner and a different name came back other than the one the man had given the officers.
He was charged with giving false information to a police officer. He was taken to jail where he told police he had been arrested for drug violations in the past. When police checked the vehicle, they found marijuana crumbs scattered throughout, but it was not enough to weigh. The driver was released. The policeman says he was not able to find any outstanding warrants for the passenger.
Vehicle crimes
■ A resident of Antioch Road told Horry County police that someone stole a 6x12 dump trailer and Weed Eater from his residence.
■ A resident of Ronald Phillips Avenue told Conway police that someone took his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta over a recent night, according to a Conway police report.
The victim said he parked his vehicle at about 5 p.m. the day before and saw that it was gone the next day at 5 a.m. He told police he did not leave any keys inside the vehicle. Police say they saw no signs of forced entry.
■ The owner of The Flooring Connection on S.C. 905 told Conway police that someone took his $3,800 trailer from behind his business on a recent night, according to a Conway police report.
The man said the trailer was behind a large dumpster and was double locked with tong lock and latch lock. Both were cut off, according to the report.
The trailer was listed in NCIC.
■ A Conway man told police he hit a tree on Kingston Street and kept going toward his workplace on S.C. 905 at about 11:30 one morning this past week, according to a Conway police report.
The man’s vehicle had heavy front-end damage to the passenger side of his vehicle. He told police his tire was damaged and that’s why he pulled over and was trying to use a pry bar to fix the damaged parts.
Police checked the man for warrants and learned that he had two in the City of Conway and one for forgery in Myrtle Beach.
The policeman says he checked the man and found paraphernalia in his pocket. He collected an empty syringe.
The suspect was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and drug paraphernalia. He was also served with a warrant for forgery, $10,000 or less, and was taken to jail.
The property that the man damaged belongs to the City of Conway.
■ A resident of Briarwood Lane called police when he noticed that his vehicle’s door was ajar. He said he thought he had secured it.
Missing items included two filet knives with red rubber handles, two red Craftsman 20-volt cordless drills and a case of Michelob Ultra beer for a total of $314. He thinks the incident happened at about 2 a.m. because that’s when he heard his dogs barking.
■ A resident of Two Pines Drive in the Conway section of Horry County called police after he learned that a number of items missing from his car were found at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Long Avenue, according to an Horry County police report.
He told police a passerby alerted him that the missing items were beside the road. They had been taken from two unlocked cars.
The man told police the only things missing were two pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses, valued at $200 each, personal checks and a broken IPhone 7, valued at $200.
He thought he might be able to track the phone if it was turned on.
■ A Loris man told Horry County police that he left his car at his father’s house when the two went out at about 10 p.m. on a recent night. The next day at 3 p.m., he found the car wrecked on Fairland Road in the Loris section. The Horry County policeman said officials with Horry County Fire Rescue were cleaning the scene and a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper was there investigating the collision, according to the Horry County police report.
The vehicle had gone off of the road into a ditch and hit a utility pole. No one was in the car and no one claimed to be the driver, according to the report.
The owner said he didn’t give anyone permission to drive the vehicle. He told police he had left the keys inside the car the way he normally does.
The police report says a downed wire was still active and workers from Horry Electric were working on a utility pole. The car was valued at about $3,000. There were no suspects.
Domestic violence
A young Conway man was charged with criminal domestic violence high and aggravated at about 30 minutes past midnight on a recent morning when police found him and took him to jai. Police learned that the man has a criminal history and is not allowed to possess a firearm in this state.
He was also charged with resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by certain person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He was taken to jail.
The Conway police report gives no information about the incident.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ Conway police were called to Church Street where they found a woman barricaded inside the bathroom of Goodwill in fear of her fiancé who had gone there with her, according to a Conway police report.
Two officers said they spoke with the man and a second officer spoke with the woman that he recognized from a previous incident.
The woman told police her fiancé was “making her house and car shake.”
When the officer asked what she meant, she said she believed he was using gasoline to make things shake.
Everything the woman said did not make sense, according to the Conway police report.
She agreed to speak with emergency medical workers, saying it was because she had been around gasoline.
The woman also said she believed her fiancé was tampering with her vehicle and requested that the officer look inside the vehicle to make sure there was nothing there that would hurt her. She also suggested that the officer look for a t-shirt that was soaked in gasoline inside the vehicle that had a very strong odor of gasoline, according to the woman. The policeman says he checked the vehicle, but didn’t smell gasoline. However, the officer said he noticed a needle in the center console of the vehicle that appeared to have been used.
Police asked the couple if there were any narcotics in the vehicle. The police report says the woman told an officer that she had heroin with her and her fiancé earlier in the day. The man then said there was some “stuff” inside his backpack and told the officer where to find it.
Inside a backpack, the policeman found a black digital scale that had a small plastic bag inside holding a brown powdery substance that the policeman believed was heroin.
The man and woman told the policeman they had just bought the substance at an Horry County motel.
The man was charged with possession of narcotics and the woman was charged with being under the influence of narcotics, according to the Conway police report.
■ Conway police were sent to check on a Massachusetts man who called dispatch saying he wanted to go to jail, according to a Conway police report.
Police found the man at about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Dollar General.
The man told police he had been kicked out of his sister’s house and he would do anything to go to jail so he would have somewhere to sleep. He also told police he had been drinking and smoking crack.
Police say he was slurring his words, had glassy eyes and was having difficulty understanding instructions that police were giving him.
He was charged with public intoxication and taken to jail.
■ A young Myrtle Beach woman was charged with unlawful neglect of a child after she and her newborn daughter both tested positive for the presence of THC. A Conway police report says a policeman planned to contact the woman asking her to turn herself in.
Storage unit broken into
A Loris man told police that someone broke the lock off of his rental storage unit and removed about $8,200 of his things. The Horry County police report does not say what the missing items were.
The man told police he had seen his things about three weeks earlier, and the property owner told him he had seen the lock on the unit the day before.
(0) comments
