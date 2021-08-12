Drugs draw 10-year sentence
A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to having heroin and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to information provided by the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.
Scott Shepherd, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, before Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Burch, who sentenced him to 10 years in prison, according to David P. Caraker Jr., the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Vehicle incidents
■ A resident of Hampton Road told Horry County police that she left her car unlocked Aug. 2, and when she went outside a day later she saw that her vehicle’s door was open. The Horry County police report says she realized two days later that her checkbook, with a Harley Davidson cover, was missing.
The victim did not see the perpetrator and doesn’t have camera footage, so the police officer closed the case.
■ A license plate was taken from a 2003 Dodge Ram Aug. 5 from a home on Chateau Drive. The tag will be entered on NCIC.
■ A Conway police officer says he went to Temple Street Aug. 4 where he learned that a silver Chevrolet Cruz had been broken into and about $700 of things were taken, according to a Conway police report.
The missing items included a laptop, iPad and cash. The young female owner wrote a statement. The car’s driver side window was broken out and a piece of the glove box that had been broken away was taken for fingerprint identification.
The owner said she didn’t have serial numbers for any of the missing items.
The officer canvassed the area, but was not able to find any surveillance video.
■ A Conway man told police he last saw his 2016 blue and white Honda Aug. 6 at about 6 p.m. in the parking lot of a S.C. 544 apartment, according to a Conway police report.
He said when he got home Aug. 7 at about 9:30 a.m. the $9,000 motorcycle was missing. He said he parked the vehicle in the parking lot at about 6 p.m. the night before.
■ A Loris man told Horry County police that his 2013 Chevrolet Traverse was stolen Friday at sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The car’s owner gave police the name of a person he thought might have taken the $13,000 vehicle.
He offered no evidence other than, “He’s a crackhead.”
■ A resident of the Conway section of Horry County told police that she is responsible for a car that once belonged to a man who has since died, according to an Horry County police report.
She told the officer that she has the power of attorney over the decedent’s affairs and personal property.
She said she is in the process of handling the paperwork and filings with the Probate Court. She became aware that the man’s 1970 Ford Maverick had been sold to Pick-N-Pull.
She also had title to the vehicle that was, at that point, in the possession of Pick-N-Pull.
She contacted Grand Strand Pick-N-Pull and learned that the suspect had sold the vehicle to them.
She said the suspect lived at the residence where the vehicle had been, but the suspect did not own the vehicle or have any rights to it.
The officer went to Pick-N-Pull where he spoke with someone who told him the vehicle had been picked up and towed by Squeaky’s three days earlier and sold to them for $390.
The officer tried unsuccessfully to meet with the suspect, but left a voicemail asking for a call back.
The vehicle was returned to the rightful person.
The officer planned to try again to contact the suspect the next day.
Body camera footage of the incident is available, according to the Horry County police report.
Suspicious person bangs on the door
A resident of Seventh Avenue called police when she heard a suspicious person banging on her glass door, according to a Conway police report.
A Conway police officer says he checked the surrounding area near the victim’s house. He checked the carport and two vehicles that were parked under the carport, the back yard, a shed and laundry room.
The police report says the officer saw a flowerpot on the floor with dirt spread across the floor.
The woman told police she was sleeping Sunday at 4 a.m. when she was awakened by a loud noise coming from the back door that leads to the carport.
She said she went to investigate when she heard it a second time. She walked to the kitchen where she saw a man standing outside under her carport holding her flowerpot.
She believes he was using the flowerpot to try to break her glass door.
The police report says she went back to her bedroom and called police.
While she was on the phone with police she heard a crash coming from her carport.
She went back to the kitchen and the man was gone.
She says she didn’t see anyone coming from the carport. She told police all she knew was the suspect was a tall thin man wearing light clothing.
The officer checked around the house and everything appeared secure including a laundry room.
When the officer told the homeowner that her laundry room door was locked and secured, she immediately told the officer that the door is never locked. The officer called for backup before drawing his service weapon.
The officer then called out the suspect that was inside the laundry room.
He instructed him to come out with his hands up, but no one came out.
The officer then forced the door open enough to see the suspect who was using his feet to keep the door from being opened.
The officer then went into the room and saw the suspect lying on the floor.
The suspect then complained that his back hurt and somebody was chasing him.
He was taken to Conway Medical Center where he was cleared for jail.
The Georgetown man was charged with first-degree burglary. He was still in jail Tuesday without a bond having been set.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A Conway police officer stopped a Georgetown man after he noticed that a headlight on the vehicle he was driving on Fourth Avenue in Conway was defective, according to a Conway police report.
When he spoke with the driver, the officer says he smelled marijuana.
The driver then stepped out of the vehicle and told the officer that the headlight was out because its seal wasn’t good, according to the report.
A front seat passenger told the officer he had a little marijuana, saying he had a “blunt”.
The officer then searched the vehicle and found a black digital scale commonly used to weigh narcotics, a small black and gray bag inside a bag that held black plastic bags that held a green leafy substance and a brown substance believed to be marijuana. Behind the black and gray bag was a clear vacuumed sealed bag containing two bags of a large amount of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
The suspect was then detained and later admitted that the marijuana was his.
The Hemingway man was taken to jail where he was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The marijuana had a total weight of 120.7 grams.
The driver was given a warning for a defective headlight and was released.
■ A Conway man was taken to jail after Horry County police were called to the Four Oaks Motel to check on a disturbance.
The officer said when he arrived he heard a man and woman arguing. He talked with the couple and learned they were not getting along. The Conway man was intoxicated and very uncooperative, according to the Horry County police report.
It was then decided that the woman would leave the room. The officer says the man became more disorderly and the officer tried to detain him, but he would not comply and resisted arrest, according to the Horry County police report.
The officer used pepper spray to subdue him.
More officers were then sent to help the responding officer.
The suspect was taken for an evaluation and cleared for jail where he was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
■ A Myrtle Beach woman was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail after Horry County police were called to the Quick Shop Gas Station on U.S. 701 North.
Conway Fire and Rescue was at the scene with the woman, who was grossly intoxicated and in the road when police arrived, according to the Conway police report.
The suspect was concealing two bottles of alcohol under her shirt and was walking toward the highway so police detained her and took her to jail. Horry County jail records show the woman with multiple jail stays this year.
■ A Conway woman told Horry County police that her sister-in-law took her Nissan Xterra without her permission, according to a Conway police report.
She said when she awakened from a nap at about 7 p.m. on a recent evening she saw that her vehicle was gone.
The officer contacted dispatch and found that the vehicle had been towed by Twilight Towing due to an Horry County police stop.
Missing television
An Horry County resident in the Conway area called police after he went home at about 7 p.m. on a recent evening and found that his front door had been forced open, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer said the front door had been secured with a board across it because it doesn’t close properly, but the board was broken in half and lying on the floor.
The resident told police that an Emerson TV/DVD player combo and an X–Box from his living room were missing.
The victim told police he noticed that his neighbor’s front door was open, so he went over to look.
He said he saw the remote to his television on a bed in the living room so he went inside and looked around, but did not find anyone.
The officer said he saw a broken board on the victim’s floor that had secured the front door and then went to the suspect’s residence to see if anyone was home. The officer said he could see that the front door was open and he could also see the remote described by the victim that had been damaged by his dog.
The officer was not able to make contact with the resident because he was not home, but he told the victim to call back when the suspect returned and he could follow up with him.
Someone’s watching
An Horry County resident called police after receiving a message from a text with a picture, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim told police the picture was of a vehicle traveling on Edwards Road, and after that she got a message that said, “I’m watching you.”
The victim spoke with a neighbor who told her as they drove past the victim’s residence they saw someone run into the field across the road, according to the Horry County police report.
The neighbor couldn’t see who had gone into the field, but the victim thinks it was the person who had been coming to her home unwanted late at night.
The victim said she has also been getting calls from a blocked number. The officer said he looked around, but didn’t see anyone around the residence or any suspicious vehicles in the area.
The officer said he left, but got a call to come back about 15 minutes later. The victim then told the officer the unwanted person was at her bedroom window trying to get in and was talking too quietly to make out what he was saying to her.
When the officer went back he says he could see where someone had touched the bedroom window and he saw footprints leading into the tobacco field.
Officers searched the area, but couldn’t find anyone that time either.
The officer says he did find a can of spray paint and two pieces of cement lying about 20 feet into the field where the footprints led him.
The vehicle that the subject had been driving was found at a residence near the intersection of Nichols Highway and Truluck Johnson Road, but it appeared to have been there for a while, the report says.
Shot fired
A Conway woman told Conway police that her ex-boyfriend fired a shot at her from his vehicle. The shot went into the bedroom of the woman’s apartment on Grainger Road, according to a Conway police report.
Police say the young Conway man went to the woman’s apartment where he began kicking the apartment door.
The woman then told the ex-boyfriend that he wasn’t allowed in the apartment and that’s when he quit kicking the door.
He went back to his vehicle, drove by her window, leaned out of the passenger window from the driver’s side and fired one shot. The woman said when she saw the flame and heard the glass of the window break she got on the floor.
The door was damaged during the incident and the bedroom window was shattered with a path of the projectile located on the ceiling.
The area was canvassed for the shell casing, but it was not found.
However, the projectile was found on the woman’s bed.
The victim’s brother was also in the apartment during the incident, so he was added to the report for informational purposes, according to the police report.
Early morning light
A resident of Lakeside Drive told Conway police that he had seen a suspicious person who had what appeared to be a flashlight outside at about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to a Conway police report.
The witness said he went outside to check and saw a person walking down the street carrying a large item, the report says.
The witness said he thought the man saw him because he set the item down near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Lakeside Drive and left walking toward Main Street on Fourteen Avenue.
A Conway officer went to the area and found a 55-inch Hisense LED LCD television on the edge of the road with an Angel blanket draped over it.
The officer checked a home and garage in the area, but didn’t see any signs of entry.
He took the television and the blanket to the CPD where both items were put into evidence.
Earlier that night, a resident of Lakeside Drive told police that his house is vacant at the moment because it is being renovated, according to Conway police report.
The man said he hadn’t been to the house since Aug. 3 and when he went back Saturday at 1 a.m. he found that a 55-inch Hisense television was missing from the back bedroom.
He believes the suspect got in through the kitchen window because it was unlocked and left open.
The victim went to the CPD and recovered his television.
Kentucky man drowns in Myrtle Beach
At about 10 p.m. this past Thursday, a distressed Andrew Smith, 44, was pulled from the ocean near 22nd Ave South in Myrtle Beach, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
He was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where, at 11:20 p.m., he was pronounced dead of asphyxiation due to drowning. He was visiting the area from Lawrenceburg, Ky., with his family, several of whom were swimming in the ocean with him.
Second drowning
Monday at approximately 1:45 p.m., Wilber Guerra, was pulled from the ocean near 39th Ave North in Myrtle Beach and transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
He was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. of asphyxiation due to drowning. He was visiting with his family from Maryland.
Conway man charged with
child sexual abuse material
A 73-year-old Conway man has been charged with one count connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to information provided by S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.
William Kennealy was taken to jail Aug. 4. He was released from jail the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Kennealy is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. Investigators say Kennealy distributed child sexual abuse material.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Conway Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office and Horry County Sheriff's Office, both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that led them to Kennealy, according to the Attorney General’s Office, whose staff will prosecute the case.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.