Conway Police investigate trailer thefts
The Conway Police Department has opened larceny investigations into the thefts of two trailers.
The first report of a stolen trailer happened March 3 at Pawn South on Church Street. The trailer is described as a white enclosed trailer.
The second report of a stolen trailer happened March 26 at Rivertown Pharmacy located on Main Street. The trailer is described as a black, single axle, 7’x12’ enclosed trailer. Items belonging to the pharmacy were also reported stolen from inside the trailer.
Surveillance from the investigation showed what appears to be a two/tone white on gray Dodge Ram pickup truck. The vehicle has what appears to be a toolbox in its bed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.
Burglar enters shed
A Green Sea woman called Horry County police this past week to report that someone had entered a shed in her yard and taken more than $1,000 worth of her deceased husband’s things. She told the Horry County police officer that her things were in the shed about a month earlier.
The policeman says the shed was in extreme disarray with the door open and what appeared to be damage to the wood that had kept it secured
The reporting officer said his check did not lead to any visible evidence for a suspect due to the dust and pollen that had settled on the things still inside caused by the door having been left open.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ An Horry County officer says he clocked a vehicle traveling on U.S. 501 and S.C. 319 exceeding the speed limit of 30 mph by about 27 mph, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer says the man pulled over at KJ’s Market where he gave him the reason for his stop.
When he checked the young Marion man’s license he learned that he was wanted in Marion County on a charge of dangerous drugs, according to the Horry County police report.
When the officer spoke with the suspect, he says he saw in plain view a black handgun lying on the seat. The driver also had two small bags holding a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana.
One of the officers checked and learned that the gun had been reported stolen from Maxton, N.C.
The suspect was charged with speeding and possession of a handgun by person unlawful.
■ Horry County police were called to check on a possibly intoxicated young Aynor man Saturday at 10:45 p.m., according to a Horry County police report.
An officer says he found the man at Gerald’s Convenience Store where he appeared unstable on his feet and was slurring his words. He was disoriented and not making much sense when police tried to speak with him, the report said.
Emergency medical workers were called to check the man’s injuries. The Horry County police report says the suspect was bleeding from his nose and right foot.
While the officer was speaking with the suspect an employee from the nearby Dollar General came over and said the suspect had tried to get into the store. When he realized it was closed, he began to bang his head against the glass door, according to the police report.
When police asked if he wanted to go for medical attention, he became belligerent and agitated. When he was advised to calm down, he cursed the officers, the report says.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
■ A Conway area woman told Horry County police that an intoxicated man had come to her home looking for more alcohol, but she didn’t have any in her home. She then told him that he needed to leave. He went outside, but then wanted to go back in. when she wouldn’t let him in he threw an object at the bedroom window and broke it.
That’s when she called 911 and the suspect took off on foot.
When the officer arrived he found a red Ford truck in the yard with the interior lights on, but no one was inside the vehicle, according to the Horry County police report.
The woman who called police told them she didn’t want to press charges, she just wanted the man to leave.
Police searched the area, but couldn’t find the man.
An officer who looked inside the truck reported seeing a Mason jar holding a green leafy substance.
Because the woman didn’t want to press charges, police closed the case.
■ A Myrtle Beach man was charged with drunkenness after Horry County police were called to U.S. 701 North at about 2:50 p.m. Sunday to check on an intoxicated man, according to an Horry County police report.
The responding officer decided the suspect was a danger to himself and others. He was taken to jail.
■ A Conway policeman says he noticed a red sedan on U.S. 501 because it did not have a license plate. He pulled in behind the vehicle and saw a piece of cardboard in the rear window, but couldn’t read what it said, according to the Conway police report.
The officer initiated a stop, but the female driver kept goin “frantically moving around in the vehicle,” according to the report.
When the woman finally stopped, the officer says she had a cigarette in her mouth and there was an overpowering fragrant smell coming from the vehicle, which he believed was a spray commonly used to mask the odor of marijuana.
When he asked if there were any narcotics in the vehicle, she denied it.
When he said he wanted to search the vehicle, she told him there was a very small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. He found a blunt in a cigarette pack. He then radioed for backup and asked the woman and her son, who was a passenger in the vehicle, to step out.
The police searched and found a blue jar holding two clear plastic bags with additional green leafy substance inside. Under the bag of what he believed to be marijuana was another clear plastic bag holding 14 multicolored pills with a bull on one side and Red Bull on the other side. The police report says the officer identified the pills as MDMA, better know as Ecstasy.
The suspect then told the officer that other members of her family had used her car the night before.
Because her family was beginning to arrive, he explained to a family member that he intended to charge the woman and he could take her son with him so he wouldn’t see it.
She was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics in Schedule I to V, and was taken to jail.
Shots fired
Conway police were called to Lincoln Park Drive Sunday at about 10 p.m. to check on a report of shots fired, according to a Conway police report.
The officer says he and other Conway officers determined that shots had been fired. The victims are listed as a Loris man and Conway woman. The case was still being investigated when the report was written.
Vehicle incidents
■ A resident of Main Street in Conway told police that someone had taken his 2009 Buick Enclave from his driveway sometime over the night of Saturday to Sunday, according to an Horry County police report.
He said the last time he saw it was at about 7 p.m. Saturday and he still had the key.
■ An employee at a S.C. 90 business in the Conway section of Horry County told Horry County police that two suspects came in this past Thursday at about 1 p.m. The duo told the shop’s owner they were looking for a motor they had left there after being allowed to use the shop.
He told police that the woman began to distract him, and during that time two men loaded up a mini bike on a trailer and fled.
The employee said the mini bike was camouflage with a set of “ape hangers” on it. He did not have a VIN or serial number. He promised to contact police if he found the vehicle.
No threats
Horry County police say they were called to a residence on Hucks Road in the Longs section at about 8:30 p.m. this past Thursday to check on a report of harassment and threats, according to a Horry County police report.
The officer said the victim told him that an unknown man called her from a number that showed up as “unknown” on her caller ID. She says the man called her by name and made vague comments before telling her that he liked the fact that she was verbally aggressive with him and said, “this is gonna be fun,” according to the police report.
Them the call was disconnected.
Because there were no specific threats, the case was closed as unfounded. The police report says no crime had been confirmed.
