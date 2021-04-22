Myrtle Beach man sentenced for Grande Dunes burglaries
A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of burglarizing homes in the Grande Dunes area.
Charles Everett Adams, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree burglary, and one count each of grand larceny greater than $10,000, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for a blue light, according to Nancy Livesay and Christopher D. Helms, the assistant solicitors who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Adams pleaded guilty to the charges just before a jury was sworn in and his trial on the charges was about to begin.
Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John, who was set to preside over the trial, sentenced Adams to serve 25 years in prison following the guilty plea, according to information provided by the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s office.
According to authorities, multiple Grande Dunes residents called police in the summer of 2018 to report someone breaking into their homes during the nighttime hours while they were present. The defendant was seen in the area later that same night by law enforcement in a stolen vehicle when he attempted to flee the area.
A high-speed chase ensued when Adams began discarding clothing items, which he tried to use to conceal his identity, according to Myrtle Beach police. He was later identified as the perpetrator using DNA comparisons, witness identification as well as video surveillance footage.
Judge John delivered the sentence of the court Tuesday morning after hearing from the victims who were present, as well as a synopsis from prosecutors. Helms informed the court that Adams had a previous criminal history, which included a prior conviction for second-degree burglary.
According to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the cases would have been brought to trial much sooner had it not been for the lengthy delays imposed on the courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite the many delays and obstacles we faced in trying getting this case to court, justice has finally been served for the people of the Grande Dunes community,” Livesay said.
Horry County man sentenced to five years for child sexual abuse material
Antwon Nasir McCoy, 25, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty in Horry County Monday to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and three counts of dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.
In December of 2018, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office received four CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A social media site reported that a user uploaded files of what appeared to be child sexual abuse material. Investigators discovered that three minor female victims were sending nude images of themselves to Antwon McCoy. McCoy also sent all three minor females nude images of himself, according to information provided by the Attorney General’s Office. Sgt.
Tim Troxell with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office composed three search warrants that were served on the social media site and obtained the chat threads between the minor victims and the defendant. On the morning of April 30, 2019, Sgt. Troxell located McCoy, who was then interviewed and confessed to the allegations, according to information provided by Wilson’s office.
Judge Kristi F. Curtis in Horry County sentenced McCoy to five years in prison with credit for 720 days he has already served. McCoy will be required to register as a sex offender and will forfeit the device that contained the files of children being sexually exploited.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General R. Quentin Gaddy.
Loris man dies in burn center
Thomas Grissett died on Saturday at a burn center in Augusta, Ga., from complications of injuries sustained in a fire on Zeek Road in Loris earlier this month.
Grissett was 82-years-old and from Loris.
The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue are the investigating agencies.
Conway man pleads guilty to reckless homicide
A Conway man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to three counts of reckless homicide.
Garth James Treadway, 54, was involved in a crash he caused on May 4, 2018, at the intersection of Robert Grissom Parkway and Executive Drive in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County. Killed in that crash were Kevin Nicholas Norris, 25, Kristie Dewes, 24, and Gulnoza Tashmatova, 34. A small child was also injured.
Treadway sped through the intersection across Grissom Parkway without stopping at the posted stop sign, according to information provided by the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He first struck a motorcycle being driven by Norris with Dewes as a passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. After striking the motorcycle, Treadway struck an SUV, in which Tashmatova and the child were back seat passengers. Tashmatova was later pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center as the result of internal injuries suffered in the crash.
Circuit Court Judge Kristi Curtis sentenced Treadway, who has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1983, to the maximum 10 years in prison on each count. Those sentences will run concurrently.
“This was a senseless act that claimed the lives of three truly innocent victims. The Myrtle Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue worked tirelessly the day of the crash in an effort to save the victims. The continued work of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, including the assigned investigator Cpl. Joseph Lardino, helped bring a bit of justice for the victims in this case. While no sentence will compensate for the lives lost that day, the State is thankful that Treadway was sentenced to the maximum,” said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior solicitor who prosecuted this case along with Liz Smith, an assistant solicitor.
Conway woman dies in car crash
A Conway woman died Wednesday of this past week in a vehicle crash on U.S. 501 near Four Mile Road, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
Judith Benton, 59, died from her injuries sustained in the crash, according to Bellamy.
The collision occurred on Wednesday morning of this past week in the northbound lane of U.S. 501 toward Aynor. Traffic was shut down for nearly four hours. Benton was transported to Conway Medical Center where she later died.
Conway Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
The Conway Police Department is the investigating agency
DUI crash brings 10–year sentence
A Loris woman pleaded guilty this past week to charges related to a fatal DUI crash that involved the death of her 3-year-old daughter.
Heather Boyd, 24, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence resulting in death and felony DUI with great bodily injury before Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John, according to O’Bryan Martin, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Boyd was sentenced to four years on the felony DUI with death and 12 years suspended to six years in prison and four years of probation on the felony DUI with great bodily injury, Martin said. The sentences will run consecutively and she must serve 85 percent because the felony DUI with death is a violent and most serious offense that carries a sentence of one to 25 years in prison.
Martin recommended a four-year sentence on the felony DUI with death and no more than 12 years on the great bodily injury charge, which carries a penalty of between 30 days and 15 years in prison. Also, any further violations while Boyd is on supervised release could cause her sentence to be revoked and she could face serving the remaining six years.
The crash occurred Jan. 9, 2020, on Secondary Highway 66 near Loris, when a vehicle driven by Boyd crashed head-on into another vehicle. Boyd’s 3-year-old daughter died in the crash and two people in the other vehicle were seriously injured. The girl’s father wrote a letter to the judge, and the other victims of the crash appeared before the judge during the hearing.
Loris man gets 13 years for burglary
A Loris man pleaded guilty to burglarizing a 94-year-old woman’s Horry County home.
Kendall Elliott, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary violent and was sentenced to 13 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran Jr., according to James D. Stanko, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The charge stemmed from Aug. 16, 2019, when Elliott and a co-defendant burglarized the home of a 94-year-old woman in the Green Sea area. They held the woman on the ground by her neck and stole her television from the wall along with some cash.
“Because of excellent police work by the Horry County Police Department, specifically Officer Terry Elliott, this defendant was identified and tied to the scene of the crime,” Stanko said. “DNA also showed that the defendant was at the scene.”
Vehicle incidents
■ A McQueen Street man forgot to lock his vehicle before he went to sleep Saturday. The next morning he found that someone had taken two, $5 bills from the center console.
■ A resident of Mimosa Court in the City of Conway told police that at about midnight on a recent night he heard the chain link fence in his yard begin to rattle. He said it sounded like something heavy was moving through the fence, but he discounted it because of cats and other wildlife in the area.
The next day he found that someone had been in his car, but nothing appeared to be missing. He called police to report the incident.
■ When a young Conway man headed out to work Saturday at shortly after noon he found that someone had taken his $27,295 Dodge Charger that he had parked in front of his house at about 3:30 a.m. The owner told police the vehicle was locked and he still had the key, according to a Conway police report.
He provided the necessary information for police to enter the vehicle into NCIC.
■ A resident of Gale Avenue in the Conway area told police that she noticed on a recent morning that her glove box and center console were open with some things left on her car’s seat, but she didn’t worry about it until her fiance’ got home from work and told her he had not been in her car.
The Horry County police report says the woman then went to take a closer look and found that her pocketbook was missing, along with $150, her social security card and her daughter’s birth certificate that were in it.
The vehicle was left unlocked.
■ A Conway man says someone told him he saw the person who took his 2006 pickup truck, according to an Horry County police report.
The owner said the person who took the truck did not have his permission. The witness told the owner that someone had given the suspect his spare key.
The policeman says he was at the location when the suspect returned with the truck. The policeman says the suspect ran into the woods when he returned.
■ A resident of Still Pond Road in the Conway section told an Horry County policeman that sometime between 6:30 p.m. one evening and 9 a.m. the next morning, someone took the lock off of a shed in his backyard, stole his golf cart and its charger. He valued the golf cart at $3,000 and the charger at $400.
The key was in the golf cart, but the owner pointed out that the shed was locked.
The victim said he didn’t hear or see anything during the night and had no idea who might have taken the golf cart.
■ A North Carolina man went to Surfrider Boulevard where his 2011 E350 Freedom Elite CRV had been stored for about one month, according to an Horry County police report.
The vehicle owner said a month earlier the vehicle was in working condition. On this day, he went to get the vehicle to take it for an inspection, but it wouldn’t start. Instead it made a weird sound.
He checked then and found that the catalytic converter was missing from the rear of the vehicle. The police report says it appeared to have been cut with a saw.
He estimated that it would take about $1,200 to replace it.
■ About $50 in change was missing from an unlocked 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche truck parked at Unadilla Drive. The Horry County police report says a similar incident happened about two miles north of this location on Blue Pride Drive in Loris.
■ After a man who had been borrowing a trailer from another man in the Loris area didn’t return it, the owner became frustrated, according to an Horry County police report.
The victim told Horry County police that he allowed the suspect to borrow the trailer, but he was tired of the suspect not returning it in a timely manner, according to the Horry County police report.
The victim told police when he asked about the trailer, the suspect jumped up as if he was going to hit the victim. The victim says he told the suspect to hit him, but the suspect pushed him instead. The victim said the suspect helped him get up from the ground after pushing him. The victim was transported by emergency medical workers. While the victim was being transported, the suspect drove the victim’s vehicle back to his residence.
■ A resident of Siwel Road told Horry County police that he noticed through a window that a light appeared to be on inside a vehicle parked in his driveway. He said he went through his door leading into an enclosed garage to see why the light was on.
At that point he told the Horry County officer that when he opened the door, a man was standing on the second step leading up into the house. He said he told the suspect he better run or he was going to get him, according to an Horry County police report.
He said his daughter’s Honda vehicle that was inside the garage was running and the driver’s door was open. He said the suspect tried to “play it off” that someone else was trying to break into the home and he was able to scare him off. He gave police a description of the suspect. The victim said the suspect took off running and disappeared into nearby woods. He said he tried to follow, but lost him.
He said he wasn’t sure how the man got into his garage, but thought he might have come through an unlocked door leading into the garage from outside. The officer said he didn’t see any forced entry.
Man with a gun
A young Conway man was charged with domestic violence high and aggravated and kidnapping after an Horry County police officer was called to a home in the Conway section to check on a disturbance with a gun, according to an Horry County police report and jail records.
The officer was able to get all of the residents out of the house and check everyone for weapons.
The suspect would not come out of the house and locked himself inside instead.
The Horry County police officer talked with the suspect for more than an hour and was able to eventually get him to the porch. A backup officer was able to get a clear Taser deployment on the suspect. He was placed into custody and domestic violence detectives took over the case.
Shot fired
A victim wanted to pursue criminal charges against a suspect who rode his bicycle to his home where he asked him for a ride, according to an Horry County police report
The victim told the suspect he was not a taxi and sent him to a neighbor. The victim said when the suspect was about 20 feet from him he pulled a handgun, pointed it at him and fired in his direction. The victim said the suspect was near the rear door of the neighbor’s home while he was near the entrance of his camper that was parked behind his home.
The victim said the suspect looked like he was scared and asked the victim if he was okay after the incident.
After the shot was fired the neighbor came out and told the suspect to leave. A police officer collected one spent shell casing and one live round from the neighbor, who had picked it up after the shooting. The officer tried unsuccessfully to find the suspect.
Hit with a board and choked
An Horry County officer responded to Inlet Lane in the Conway section where he found a woman lying in the road after a man called police saying his friend was hurt and he needed help. When a dispatcher started asking him questions, he became angry and said he was going to leave the woman hoping to find water and bandages, according to an Horry County police report.
The responding officer said he found a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 with a smashed windshield and various things scattered around the ground.
The officer found the woman near the river bleeding from her head. She told police she was hit in the head with a board that had nails in it, according to the police report.
When the officer asked who did it, she said he was gone and that another person knew who he was, but that person was not there. When the officer tried again to contact the suspect, the suspect turned his phone off. An officer then contacted the owner of the truck, who told him that his truck was stolen and the plate on it belonged to another one of their trucks.
The person who had spoken with police earlier said the victim and suspect came to Inlet Lane that day. The victim said she left the area and did not come back until she saw blue lights.
She told the officer the suspect punched her in the face repeatedly and began to choke her until she lost consciousness. She said when she came to she fought the suspect off of her, and he hit her in the head with a board that had nails in it causing an open wound to the left side of her head. She refused to tell officers much about her attacker saying he told her he would kill her if she spoke to police.
Police planned to ask for a warrant for domestic violence, first-degree.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ A Myrtle Beach man was charged with driving under the influence after Conway police were called to the Food Lion Shopping Center on Fourth Avenue at about 7 a.m. Saturday to check on a vehicle collision, according to a Conway police report.
Police say a man was passed out in the driver’s seat of a Toyota truck with an out-of-state license plate. The report says the man had agonal breathing and was unresponsive. Multiple sternum rubs were applied to the suspect to awaken him, but without success. After one dose of Narcan, the suspect was not responding so he was given a second dose. By that time, Conway fire personnel had arrived and they were able to waken the man.
When the suspect woke up his pupils were pinpoint and his speech was extremely slurred. The report says the man did not know where he was and after he got out of his vehicle he was unsteady on his feet, swaying uncontrollably.
Due to his condition, police decided it was not possible for him to try field sobriety tests. He was taken to Conway Medical Center where it was too late to require a urine sample and the man refused a request to give a sample.
The police report says the suspect admitted to snorting heroin just before his collision in the store’s parking lot. After the medical staff cleared the man he was taken to jail.
■ Horry County police were called to S.C. 544 in the Conway section at about 6 p.m. on a recent evening to check on a complaint of a man being under the influence of something and refusing to leave the property after being asked to, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer says when he approached the suspect he saw that he was crawling and his shorts were soiled. The officer said when the man tried several times to stand he fell back onto the ground.
The officer helped him to his feet and transported him, but the report has redacted the location where he was taken. At the registration desk the suspect began to curse and yell vulgarities. He was taken to jail where he was issued a citation for public disorderly conduct and was given a date to appear before a Conway magistrate.
■ A young North Carolina driver and his passenger were both taken to jail after an Horry County policeman heard the driver racing his engine after pulling into the University Commons parking lot.
Police used field sobriety tests to determine that the man might be under the influence, according to an Horry County police report.
He was charged and taken in for a breath test. He registered .21 on the breath test. The passenger, who was also intoxicated, got out of the vehicle and became very disorderly, according to the report. He was charged with disorderly conduct. The driver and passenger were both taken to jail.
Woman charged with taking tips
A Conway police report says a young Myrtle Beach woman was charged with larceny after she took $200 out of a restaurant’s tip jar where she worked, according to a Conway police report.
The report says the woman had been employed at the restaurant until the night before when she quit and took the money.
The person who reported the issue to police said the woman left a note in the tip jar saying she had taken the money and the business could take it out of her check if they wanted the money back. The report says the tip jar is to be manipulated only by the general manager, who called police when she saw the note. The officer presented this information to Conway City Associate Judge Sanford Graves who found probable cause to issue a warrant for larceny.
