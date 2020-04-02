Shoreline plans tobacco study
Shoreline Behavioral Health Services will be completing the annual SYNAR tobacco study for Horry County throughout the months of April and May.
This study is conducted in each county throughout South Carolina to collect data on how easy it is for youth to purchase tobacco. SYNAR helps enforce the tobacco laws and educate tobacco outlets. If there is a violation, the merchant will receive a letter stating the time and date of the violation.
The merchant will also be recommended for a merchant education class that covers the different alcohol/tobacco laws and importance of properly checking IDs.
Alcohol/drug incidents
■ A Conway policeman says while driving on U.S. 501 he saw a young Delaware man swerving from one lane to another Saturday at about 8:30 p.m. When he stopped him he noticed that he had pinpoint pupils. After the driver performed poorly on field sobriety tests, he was charged with driving under the influence.
Police then searched the vehicle and found a small black backpack on the rear seat on the driver’s side directly beside where a young Conway woman had been sitting, according to the police report.
The policeman says he found several glass pipes with burn marks on one and burnt brass Brillo pad on the same end. The report says that type of pipe with those types of markings and burnt objects are commonly used for ingesting crack cocaine. Also in the backpack were several hypodermic needles commonly used for ingesting illegal liquidized narcotics. Along with those objects was an orange pill bottle without any proper labeling or prescription information and 16 orange oval tablets identified as Alprazolam, a Schedule IV narcotic. The woman told the policeman she didn’t know anything about the backpack or its contents.
The man also said he didn’t know anything about the bag and said it must belong to the girl, who was a family member.
The policeman went back to the girl, who said the backpack was hers, but not the contents and she had let a friend borrow the bag. The girl was then charged with possession of Schedule IV narcotics and taken to jail.
The police report says officials began to think that perhaps the girl had ingested something after jail staff found a ripped plastic bag in her mouth and another glass pipe “on her person.”
The policeman took the girl to Conway Medical Center for treatment before taking her back to jail. She was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The driver then registered 0.0 on a breath test. Police asked for a urine sample and the suspect agreed. At Conway Medical Center, the suspect did not give a sample.
■ Horry County police were called to a residence in the Longs section in regard to a larceny, according to an Horry County police report.
A policeman said someone he didn’t know flagged him down when he arrived at the residence. A young woman, with a North Carolina address, told police she and a man there were married and trying to work things out. They had been arguing and he was accusing her of taking his handguns.
The man told the cop that the young woman texted him that morning saying she was headed his way. They argued, using texts, for a while before she arrived. He said he found that three of his handguns were missing and asked her where they were because she had previously taken an I-Phone from him. He said she had a prescription bottle with pills inside that she took outside with her when she walked out and that she probably had warrants, according to the police report.
The man said the young woman walked around the building several times while they were waiting for police to arrive.
Police checked with dispatch and learned that she had two active warrants for larceny.
Two officers stood with the young woman while she made a phone call, and a third walked around the building. The police report says the officer found a metal grinder that had a green leafy substance inside, a pink and white pill container that had a rolled up piece of cardboard inside it. They were both on the side of the building near a gutter/downspout.
He also found a white and pink tin under an air-conditioning unit. Inside of the tin he found a CVS prescription bottle with 34 round pills and two white pills. He said the woman’s prescription was on the bottle. Also in the tin were several off-white rock-like substances that were later found to be Ecstasy, and several white rock-like substances that tests showed were crack cocaine, and half of an orange pill that tested positive for amphetamine base. There was also a clear plastic bag that contained a plant material, later determined to be mushrooms.
The woman was taken to jail on charges of simple possession of marijuana; two counts of petit larceny, under $1,000; two counts of possession of controlled substance, I-V; manufacture/distribution/possession of narcotics and possession of less than one gram of ice, crack or crack.
She was released from jail two days later.
■ Horry County police were called to the Loris section this past week where they found Horry County Fire Rescue workers treating a man.
The report says the victim regained consciousness and refused transport to a hospital. The policeman says he didn’t see any drug paraphernalia on or around the victim.
He said he spoke with the man, who told him that he was using heroin with a friend. He said the friend must have taken off with the drugs and needle.
Again, the policeman asked the man if he wanted to go for medical treatment, but again he refused.
■ Horry County police were called to three cases of drug overdoses in only two days, Friday and Saturday.
At one call in the Longs section, police found a man who said he had used heroin and began to overdose in the parking lot of Food Lion at S.C. 9 and S.C. 905. A woman called 911, medics came and gave the victim Narcan. He agreed to be transported by EMS.
Horry County police were called to Highway 67 in the Loris section to assist Horry County Fire Rescue with a possible overdose.
When police arrived, the woman was already on a stretcher and was being treated by the paramedics, according to the Horry County police report.
She was given Narcan and was transported. The report says there was evidence of drug use on the scene and paramedics told the policeman that the woman had regained consciousness and was going to be fine.
Also in the Loris section, Horry County police went to assist Horry County Fire Rescue. Police found a teenage boy lying on the floor with a paramedic doing CPR. The teen was given Narcan and was transported. The paramedic told police the boy had regained consciousness and would be fine.
The report says there was evidence of drug use at the scene.
■ Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 90 in the Conway section to check on a suspicious person. A caller told dispatchers that as they drove through the area they saw a man wearing a brightly-colored “roadwork” type of vest, waving his arms around.
The police officer found the Conway man lying on the side of S.C. 90 between Old Altman Road and Hickory Hill Circle. The police report says the man was grossly intoxicated, slurring his speech and unsteady on his feet, had beer bottles protruding from his pockets and appeared to have urinated on himself. He told police he was trying to get home. He was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
■ A Conway policeman driving on S.C. 544 near University Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday says he saw a vehicle in front of him cross over to the left into the center median two times, according to a Conway police report.
After that the driver tried to come back, but straddled the two lanes. The policeman says when he spoke with the Myrtle Beach woman he smelled alcohol. The woman told the policeman she was driving that way because the vehicle belongs to a friend and she was not accustomed to driving it. The friend was in the passenger seat.
She also told the policeman that she had drunk one mixed vodka drink about 90 minutes before he stopped her, according to the police report.
The report also says the woman told the officer she would have trouble with field sobriety tests because she has trouble with her feet and legs that give her balancing problems and that she had experienced problems with the tests in the past.
She performed poorly on the tests and was taken in for a breath test, which she refused.
She was charged with driving under the influence, second offense, and taken to jail.
■ Conway police were flagged down by a shopper at the Conway Walmart at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night to check on a possibly intoxicated person, according to the Conway police report.
The officer said when he arrived he saw two men leaving the building. One of them appeared to be heavily intoxicated. An Horry County policeman had already told the duo to leave because the North Carolina man was being loud and bothering shoppers.
One man told police that he and the suspect were staying at a sober living house in the area and were trying to get a ride, according to the police report.
The policeman told the man to find a way to remove his friend or his friend would be arrested. The man agreed.
A short time later, the intoxicated suspect walked back into Walmart and refused to leave. He was handcuffed, searched and taken to jail after being charged with public drunkenness.
Police respond to fires
■ Horry County police responded to a report of a burned vehicle within the Aynor section at just before midnight Saturday. Police say they found a fully-burned “semi”. Horry County Fire Rescue was already there, and a fire investigator responded.
The report says no one had been seen near or around the vehicle. Police were not able to recover any identifying information from the vehicle. Squeaky’s Towing brought heavy equipment to remove the vehicle from the side of the road.
■ Owners of a home on Pee Dee Road were staying in Conway Sunday at about 6:30 a.m. when police were called to their unoccupied home where they found it fully engulfed in flames.
Obscene film
Horry County police were called about a possible distribution of obscene material.
The caller told police a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy had broken up and he sent out a video of them having sex via Snapchat.
The policeman got the needed information and referred the case for the appropriate follow up.
Suspicious fire
Horry County police were called to a Conway area home to check on a suspicious fire of a singlewide mobile home, according to an Horry County police report, that says the home was severely burned at about midnight one night this past week.
The department’s K9 officer said when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the home’s rear door open, but no one was inside.
The police report says the door’s damage was consistent with forced entry.
The female victim told police she was at a relative’s house, about ten minutes away, when a caller alerted her to the fire.
She told police when she left she had locked the front and back doors. When the fire was out and the building was determined to be safe, the policeman and the victim went in.
As the woman looked through her home she determined that two televisions were missing.
The woman told police a neighbor’s camera might have caught the incident. The woman, who called 911, told police she saw a vehicle drive away quickly, but it was too dark then for her to get a description of the vehicle.
Attempted murder
A young Tabor City woman was charged with attempted murder after a woman sleeping in a car in the driveway of a Loris area home was awakened by a stabbing pain, according to an Horry County police report.
Another person, who was also sleeping in the car at about 1:15 a.m. one morning this past week, took the knife from the suspect before taking the injured woman to a hospital. Another person left in a Jeep headed toward Tabor City with the suspect, the report says.
The report says the victim appeared to have an injury to her left shoulder and the right side of her forehead.
Several people at the site told police they heard screams and saw two women fighting before someone threw a knife into the yard.
One of the witnesses said she called for another witness to break up the fight.
The policeman says he found the knife and took it into evidence. The police report describes it as being about six-inches long with a red handle. The suspect was released from jail at about 5 p.m. that same day on a $30,000 bond.
Attempted murder charged
One person has been charged in connection with a January shooting in Green Sea that left a pregnant woman gravely injured, according to information provided by Horry County.
Dustin Anthony Butler, 34, of Myrtle Beach has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Butler was taken into custody by Laurinburg Police Department in North Carolina several hours after the shooting occurred on Jan. 13. He was extradited to Horry County and formally charged in the Bay View Road case on March 25.
Evidence collected over the course of the investigation suggests that, on Jan. 13, Butler shot the pregnant victim in the head, according to information provided by police.
At the time of the incident, Butler was wanted for a first domestic violence incident that occurred in November 2019 involving the same victim.
HCPD would like to thank all those who contributed to the investigation and apprehension of Butler in connection with this case. Police also want to acknowledge the EMS personnel and medical staff who worked to save the victim.
The victim was recently released from the hospital and is doing well, according to information provided by the county. Her unborn child was unaffected by the incident and is expected to be born later this year.
Assault by a mob
A young Conway man was taken for medical attention after he was attacked by three members of the same family, according to a Conway police report.
The report says the young man might have had internal injuries. He was found behind the residence where the attack happened.
At the hospital, the young man told police the incident was his fault because he went to the residence looking for a fight. He told police he didn’t want to file a report because everything was his fault.
Police told the young man the incident would be documented in case he changed his mind.
Vehicle incidents
■ A Conway man worked on a truck on Juniper Bay Road for most of a day before he realized that an ATV, valued at about $2,500, was missing from the building. He told Horry County police he was sure he vehicle had been there the night before.
Horry County police planned to list it as stolen on a national crime computer.
■ When a resident of McNabb Shortcut Road arrived home at about 7 p.m. on a recent evening, she noticed that the door to her shed was open. She called her brother who came to investigate and learned that her Suzuki motorcycle was missing.
■ A woman told Horry County police that she parked her vehicle beside a building on S.C. 9 at about 7 p.m. one evening this past week and left it for about 10 minutes while she went inside to use the rest room.
The Horry County police report says when she returned she found that someone had taken her LG cellphone, $80 in cash and a clutch purse. There was no camera on that side of the building.
■ Someone took a license tag from a woman’s car on Harris Road in the Longs section.
The owner said the tag was taken sometime between 3 a.m. and about 11 a.m.
■ A Conway man and an Aynor woman told Conway police that they were riding on a motorcycle on U.S. 501 near the intersection of East Cox Ferry Road when a car failed to yield the right of way as it headed onto East Cox Ferry Road, according to a Conway police report.
The errant driver did not stop. There was a collision that resulted in multiple injuries to the duo on the motorcycle that the police report says will require physical therapy. They were both taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for evaluation. Police tried to find the car involved in the collision, but did not. The police report says there was a piece of black plastic trim located near the impact point on the motorcycle.
■ A Myrtle Beach woman told Conway police that she parked her vehicle at Khion’s One Stop Shop on Amber Lane in Conway when she saw a man open her car door and go into her vehicle, according to a Conway police report.
She told police when the suspect saw her he climbed over a back fence and ran parallel toward U.S. 501 East.
Horry County police found the man that fit the description given by dispatch at the intersection of U.S. 501 and Causey Road.
The Conway police report says when police detained the Conway man, he admitted going into the vehicle looking for gas money. He was charged with breaking and entering an automobile and taken to jail.
Burglary
Someone broke into the Environmental Cage behind the Tire Lube Express Department beside the loading dock at Walmart, according to a Conway police report that says at least 89 car batteries were taken. The report puts the value of the batteries at $10 each.
The total amount of merchandise stolen from Walmart at about 11 p.m. one night this past week was $480, according to two police reports.
Dangerous animal attack
A Conway woman told Conway police that she was walking her dog on Watson Drive when a pit bull charged toward her, according to a Conway police report.
She told police she picked up her small dog before the pit bull jumped up and grabbed her dog. She fell to the ground and began hitting the pit bull in his head while it was biting her dog, according to the police report.
The woman told police she screamed for help and a neighbor came by, grabbed the pit bull and pulled it away from her. She then saw a Jeep coming down the street and asked the driver if she could get in. The driver said yes and offered to help.
The report says the pit bull got loose from the neighbor and started to charge toward her and her dog when she was getting into the Jeep. The woman completed and signed a written statement and Conway police took pictures of her wounds.
Police went to the house where they thought the dog’s owner lived, but no one answered the door.
Resisting arrest
Conway police say they were called to a fight in the Racepath area Sunday at about 6:30 p.m., according to a Conway police report.
A person there said a teenage suspect had left before police arrived. That same person said the girl came to the house trying to fight her and said as she was leaving she threatened to shoot up the house.
A short time later, police spotted the woman who had been described to them as the suspect near Sixth Avenue. When they tried to talk with her, she began to walk away and said she wasn’t talking to law enforcement. When police tried to apply handcuffs, the suspect became defensively resistant and kneed the policeman in the upper thigh “trying to cause harm to him during the course of the detainment,” the police report says.
The teen was taken to the Conway Police Department where she was released to her mother.
The policeman classified the report as disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, but it doesn’t say if the teen was charged with anything.
