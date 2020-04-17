15th Circuit Alcohol Enforcement Team works to keep alcohol away from youths
The Alcohol Enforcement Team is reminding business owners, clerks, vendors and servers that the legal age to purchase, possess or consume alcohol is 21-years-old.
All personnel working to sell alcohol and tobacco should check the identification of all customers, according to the AET team.
According to information provided by the AET, COVID-19 is causing heightened levels of stress and emotions for many individuals and encourages people to reach out and check on their loved ones and other community members. People with preexisting mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new and/or worsening symptoms. People undergoing substance use treatment should continue with their treatment. Support and treatment is available for substance abuse and mental health.
Usually at this time there is a campaign taking place called Out Of Their Hands (OOTH). In an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of area youth, the group is asking that adults ensure that alcohol is kept away from the young.
Possible trespassing at the hospital
Conway Medical Center officials called police after a woman, who had been trespassed from the hospital earlier, returned. A member of the security staff told police the woman had also been pulling on the door handles of cars that belong to hospital employees.
The Conway police report says the policeman found the woman looking into a parked SUV, and when the woman saw the officer she walked away from the car and toward the cop.
The policeman told her to drop her belongings and put her hands behind her back. She began to comply, but then began to try to pull away. The policeman secured her arms and escorted her to the front of his patrol vehicle to gain better control. The woman started to pull away again and turned toward the officer’s direction. That’s when he forced her to the ground using a straight-arm takedown.
When the woman was on the ground, the policeman gained control and handcuffed the woman. While the woman was resisting, the policeman called dispatch reporting that he had used force. A second officer came to help get the woman up and to the front of the car. The woman was put into the car and secured with a seatbelt, according to the police report.
When the policeman later opened the car door, he found that the woman had released her seatbelt and was trying to put her feet out of the vehicle.
The policeman told her to stay in the car before putting her back in the seatbelt.
When the door was opened, she tried again to release her seatbelt and flee.
Three officers secured her again and put her legs in cuffs. Emergency medical workers were called to check on a minor scrape on the side of the woman’s head caused by the pavement.
After she was treated, the policeman took her to jail. She was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.
Leaving the scene
Conway police went to Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street to a motor vehicle accident Friday where they learned that the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident had walked away, according to a Conway police report.
A young Conway woman told the policeman she had been involved in the accident and the driver of the other vehicle had gotten out of his vehicle and left. She also gave a description of the young man.
Shortly after that, the owner of the vehicle came to the scene and gave police the name of the suspect who was driving the car. He was the boyfriend of the owner’s daughter.
Pushing a mower
Conway police were called to Lowe’s to check on a man who was pushing a lawn mower away from the store, according to a Conway police report.
When the policeman asked him for a bill of sale, the suspect ran away. The policeman called to him to stop, but he kept going. The policeman chased him and caught him at the intersection of U.S. 501 and Century Circle. When the policeman searched the Murrells Inlet man he found a clear glass pipe used for smoking narcotics. The lawn mower was recovered and the man was taken to jail.
The man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer and shoplifting, $2,000 or less enhanced, third or subsequent charge.
Drug investigation nets three
The Horry County Police Department Narcotics & Vice Unit conducted two drug investigations recently at the Surestay Motel, located at 1004 Waccamaw Drive, Conway. These investigations resulted in three arrests, as well as a number of drug and cash seizures.
Suspects and their charges are:
■ BJ Thomas Frazier, known as “Showtime”, 36, of Conway, four counts of distribution of heroin, second offense; and trafficking heroin, second offense;
■ Kevin McCray, 53, of Conway, two counts of distribution of heroin, second offense; distribution of methamphetamine, second offense; and distribution of crack cocaine, second offense; and
■ Rachel Taimuty, 39, of Conway, two counts of distribution of heroin, distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of crack cocaine.
Police seized 10.2 grams of heroin, 12 grams of methamphetamine, 4.08 grams of crack cocaine and $8,026 in cash.
Swimmer’s body found
Christian Ortega Jimenez, 17, was recovered Friday shortly after 3 p.m. by North Myrtle Beach Public Safety near 46th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach, according to information provided by the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The victim entered the ocean near 14th Ave South before traveling about 4.5 mile north. The drowning has been ruled accidental. The victim lived in the North Myrtle Beach/Little River area. NMBPS is also investigating this incident.
Conway teen charged
A Conway teen has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death that happened on Ida Lane.
Jerome Tyler Evans, 19, was taken to jail Thursday of this past week.
Tybius Owens, 20, was fatally shot and died from his injuries at his home on Ida Lane in Conway, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Patrol officers, detectives, crime scene investigators and police dogs were called to the scene.
An Horry County police report says police were called at about 1 a.m. on April 7 to a possible home invasion on Ida Lane in the Conway section of Horry County.
A responding officer reported finding the victim lying on the floor in a bedroom with someone sitting on the floor crying hysterically. The report says a second person was also there crying hysterically.
One of the people on the scene said she heard gunshots before finding the victim on the floor.
Drug-alcohol incidents
■ Horry County police were called to Cedar Branch Road in the Loris area to check on an overdose, according to an Horry County police report.
An officer said he found the man lying on the ground. He waited for emergency medical workers to arrive and administer Narcan. The victim was taken for treatment. According to the police report, he told police he took cocaine, but he didn’t know how much or where he got it from. He told police he paid $20 for about one bag.
■ At about 11 a.m. on a recent morning, Conway police were called to a woman who was sitting at a table outside of a restaurant at the Food Lion shopping center on Main Street in Conway.
They reported finding the woman smelling of alcohol, slurring her speech and with multiple bottles of alcohol, including a half empty beer.
She was taken to jail.
Several days later, the same woman was found at the Conway Dog Park where Horry County Fire Rescue had her seated on the ground for treatment, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman said when he made contact with the woman he smelled the strong odor of alcohol. He said the woman was slurring her speech and had an open bottle of liquor. The medical workers helped the woman get to her feet and keep her there.
She told police she didn’t want to go to the hospital so the policeman charged and handcuffed her. When the policeman searched the woman he found three open bottles of liquor. She then told the policeman she needed to go to the hospital to check on a pain in her leg. She was cleared for jail and charged with open container and public drunkenness.
Accidental shooting
A woman told Horry County police that she went to a friend’s house to color Easter eggs Saturday at about 10 p.m. when she was accidentally shot, according to an Horry County police report.
The woman said the suspect was cleaning his gun or showing it to another person when it accidentally fired and she was struck in her left side near her armpit. She was adamant that the shooting was an accident, according to the Horry County police report.
She was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center because she did not think her injury was severe enough to call an ambulance.
The hospital staff was able to extract a bullet fragment from the woman’s body.
The police report says the woman’s injury was not life-threatening, and the accounts of the incidents told by everyone there were consistent.
It's not party time!
■ Horry County police were called a residence near Coastal Carolina University to check on a noise complainant at about 7 p.m. Saturday, according to an Horry County police report.
The officers found a gathering of about 20 people in a back yard. They spoke with two 21-year-olds, who live there with two more roommates.
Police told the guests to leave if they did not live there and checked the identifications of the two residents who were there. A second officer told the responding officer that police had been called there the previous night when they broke up another party, and the residents were warned of the unlawful assembly violation.
The two young men were issued tickets for unlawful assembly and were told not to have any more gatherings at the residence until the Governor’s stay-in-place order has been lifted.
■ Horry County police responded to a call about an unlawful assembly at about 9 p.m. Friday in the Myrtle Beach area, according to an Horry County police report.
The report says police found people firing weapons and told them to disperse because it was a violation of the Governor’s order. The officer went back later when he found that multiple visitors were still there, drinking alcohol and enjoying a fire. Police told the group to put out the fire.
A Myrtle Beach man was charged with loitering/violation of curfew, congregation, failure to disperse in emergency area, but he was not taken to jail. He sent all of the partiers, except those who were intoxicated, to their “respective places”
Attack results in broken jaw
When a man took his daughter to her boyfriend’s home to spend the weekend, he had a “verbal disagreement” with the boyfriend.
The Horry County police report says the boyfriend pushed the victim before punching him in his face. The victim told police the boyfriend’s father then came from behind a vehicle and punched him the face several more times.
He told police he did not retaliate, but left after being assaulted.
Several days later, the victim said he decided to seek medical attention when the pain in his face became worse. That’s when he learned he had a broken jaw.
More than a month later, the victim went to the Horry County Police Department to report the incident. He and his girlfriend, who was a witness to the incident, gave written statements.
The police report says the victim’s girlfriend had reported the incident to police a few weeks earlier, but the victim was unable to speak clearly due to his surgery, so he was advised to contact the officer later with his medical documentation and written statements.
Home burglarized
A representative of Flagship Construction contacted Horry County police after someone went into a home on Palmetto Green Drive in the Longs section to report about $1,500 of damage.
The Horry County police report says several doors were forced open and their handles and knobs were broken. The garage door was also forced open and damaged, and paint was spilled all over the house.
Nothing missing in this burglary
Horry County police went to 544 Hair and More on S.C. 544 on a recent afternoon after a woman told them she went to the business and found damage, according to an Horry County police report.
The woman said the building had been completely secure and when she arrived she found a damaged padlock on the rear door. She thought it appeared that someone had tried to either push or pry it open. Also a side glass door had signs of forced entry and was open when police arrived, but nothing appeared to be missing.
Police think they might be able to get a video of the incident.
Dropped wallet tempts masked duo
A customer at a U.S. 701 South business made a purchase before dropping his wallet from his pocket near the front door, according to an Horry County police report.
A video of the incident shows several people walk past the wallet before two women, wearing masks over their faces, stopped to pick it up.
The police report says the manager told police the suspects did not look familiar. The wallet contained several bankcards, but the victim had already dropped his limit on the cards to $50 before he called police in case the duo tried to use them.
The wallet also held a driver’s license, hunting license, about $1,000 of gift cards and $2,000 in cash.
Vehicle break-in
■ A young Conway man says someone went into the backseat of his truck while it was parked on Barons Bluff Drive at about 11 p.m. on a recent night and took firearms, a new machete and a bowie knife, but left other valuables, according to an Horry County police report. He estimated his loss at about $2,100.
A pizza for you
A Loris man called Horry County police after several members of his family received pictures, some of them indecent, on their phones from someone they didn’t know, according to an Horry County police report.
The man said his sister, who lives in Conway, was also getting some of the text messages from the same person.
The Loris family and the sister received pizzas at their homes with notes on the receipts with a man’s name on them.
The recipient’s brother told him that the man, that he knew by name only, had done this type of thing before. Police looked up the man on Linked In and found that he is in his 30s and lives out-of-town.
Police have closed the case until they get more information.
