Motorcycle death
An area teen died Tuesday at about 7:35 a.m. after he was involved in a traffic collision on S.C. 707 at Hidden Woods Drive Ext., according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Evan Shifflett,19, died at the scene with injuries he received when the motorcycle he was driving struck a truck. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the S.C. Highway Patrol reported that Shifflett was driving a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle headed north when he hit a 2019 Nissan pickup truck that was turning left onto S.C. 707 from Hidden Wood Drive Extension. Shifflett was wearing a helmet and the driver of the truck, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
The SCHP’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating, according to Trooper Lee.
Loris man charged with child sexual abuse material
A Loris man was charged recently with three counts connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to information provided by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Harry Herman Henry III, 36, was taken in by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Investigators with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.
Investigators say the suspect solicited a minor for sex and encouraged a minor to appear in a state of sexually explicit nudity.
He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Vehicle incidents
■ A Conway man left his vehicle at Conway Wrestling on U.S. 378 over a recent night. The next morning a nearby business employee called to let him know that the window on his truck had been broken out, according to a Conway police report. Police found that someone had thrown a rock through the window and it was still inside the vehicle on the passenger-side seat.
Things that had been inside of the glove compartment were scattered all over the inside and outside of the truck. Police covered the window with plastic to keep rain from getting into the truck.
■ A young Nichols man told Conway police that he went to Planet Fitness on Church Street in Conway at 6:30 a.m. on a recent morning and went into the gym without securing his vehicle, according to a Conway police report. When he came out at 7:30 a.m., he found that his doors had been opened. The Conway police report says the driver’s seat was left pushed forward and hid Kicker amplifier and speaker were missing. He estimated the value at $300, according to the report.
There was video of a car parking close to the vehicle at about 6:45 a.m. and staying there for about 20 minutes before driving away; however, the policeman says the video did not show any identifying information about the suspect.
■ A young Conway man was charged recently with domestic violence, third degree, and theft of an automobile after he and his girlfriend had a quarrel recently and he took her car, according to a Conway police report.
The young woman told police that her boyfriend physically assaulted her, stole the keys to her vehicle and fled. One officer got the phone number of the suspect and called him while the responding officer got more information from the young woman, who told him that when she got home, they argued about his needing to leave because he had something to do. She said he pushed her into the wall in the dining room and then forcibly removed her car keys from her. She said he ran out of the back door of the apartment while she ran out of the front to her vehicle. She said when she got outside he pushed her back inside the apartment. He then grabbed some clothes and ran to the vehicle. She called police as he backed out of the driveway. The police report says the woman said she was not injured.
She told police she did not want to go to his bond hearing when they found him. She did want to know what the conditions of the bond would be.
The woman called police later to tell them her vehicle was parked across the street, that the suspect knocked on the door, but she didn’t let him in. The officer went to the apartment and when he arrived he found the suspect sitting on the porch next door. He refused to give the key to the officer. The man eventually gave him the key and he gave it to the victim. The suspect was taken to jail.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ Friday night at about 11 p.m., Conway police officers and SLED agents went to the Crooked Floor Tavern on S.C. 544 where they reported finding underage men and women drinking alcohol, according to a Conway police report. A 22-year-old, out-of-town man, was charged with furnishing alcohol to minors. A New Jersey teen was found in possession of a beer. Ten other young people, males and females, were found to be consuming and in possession of liquor inside the business. Eleven of them were found to 18 to 20 years-old. They were issued citations and released.
The young people cited were from New Jersey, Hartsville, New York, Conway, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Arkansas, Ohio and Virginia.
■ Seven underage young people were issued courtesy summons citations for being in possession of liquor mixed drinks or beer at The Coop on S.C. 544, according a Conway police report.
■ Conway police stopped a Longs man after they say he was clocked traveling 47 mph in a 35 mph zone on U.S. 378, according to a Conway police report.
Police say the driver turned left onto Church Street and left again onto Racepath Avenue. The driver then made a U-turn and came to a stop on Racepath Avenue. The officer says when he spoke with the man he smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A second officer then said he found a firearm on the ground beside where the driver made his U-turn. The suspect told the officer that the gun had been on his seat and he threw it out because he is a felon. The gun, that had six rounds in the magazine, was seized, according to the Conway police report.
Police searched the vehicle and reported finding a clear bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. He was charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of a pistol by person unlawful. He was also given a ticket for speeding.
■ As Conway police were on the lookout on Hiland Avenue Saturday at about 10 p.m. they found a young Conway man sitting in a Jeep, according to a Conway police report. Police said as they spoke with the young man they smelled the overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle.
Police detained the man after finding 6.5 grams of marijuana. When they checked the man’s name they found that he was wanted by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Myrtle Bach Police Department.
Police searched he vehicle and found a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm firearm. The suspect does not have a concealed weapons permit, according to the Conway police report.
He was charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a firearm, third-degree domestic violence and third-degree assault/assault and battery, according to jail records. He was released on bond three days later.
■ A young Loris man drew the attention of a Conway policeman in the area of Mill Pond Road and Main Street because, the Conway police report says, the man’s tag light was out and the officer could smell the odor of marijuana.
The policeman says the young man told police that he doesn’t own the vehicle, so he decided to give him a warning for not having the proper equipment, according to the police report.
The two men inside the vehicle told police they were coming from Loris so the suspect could visit his girlfriend. He told police the girl lives on U.S. 501, but he didn’t know where. He just knew how to get there, he told the officer, the police report says.
When the officer said he smelled marijuana, the suspect handed him a half-smoked marijuana cigar saying it was all they had in he vehicle. When the officer explained that he planned to search the vehicle, he said the suspect became fidgety and the officer heard metal drop.
At that time, he said he drew his gun and kept it at the low ready giving instructions for the two men to keep their hands up and not move due to the possibility that the noise he heard might be a firearm.
When the officer tried to handcuff the young man he says he looked across the hood of the vehicle and saw a black handgun in the offender’s waistband. One of the officers was able to get the gun. The officers got the suspect to sit down on the sidewalk while they waited for more backup units to arrive. While the suspect was seated there he began to utter about how he could not catch another gun charge and he was unsure if he could possess a firearm because he just came off of a gun charge, the police report says. When two more officers arrived and helped the young man up from the sidewalk he immediately complained about a shoulder injury.
The police report says the suspect then began to utter about how he “does a lot of drugs and he does all kinds of drugs,” the report says.
He then admitted to the officer that he had drugs in a black bag. The officer reported finding $1,489 in the suspect’s pocket. He also reported finding 95.1 grams of marijuana, two cellphones, a bullet, 3 grams of cocaine. The suspect was taken to Conway Medical Center to have his shoulder checked before being taken to the Horry County Detention Center. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana; manufacture, distribution or possession of cocaine, second offense, and unlawful carry of a firearm. The vehicle’s other occupant was charged with simple possession of marijuana and was released.
■ An Horry County police officer says he stopped a Galivants Ferry man when he says he saw him go through the intersection of Rush Road and Long Avenue Extension at about 9 p.m. on a recent night without using a turn signal, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer says after he stopped the man he learned that there was an active warrant for charging him with a probation violation. When the officer searched the car he found several bags holding white powder residue and hypodermic needles, both things he believes are used in illegal street narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia.
At the jail, the officer says he found a bag of a white powder substance in a pink bag at the man’s feet. The bag had been torn open and powder was on the floorboard. The officer believes it was heroin/fentanyl, according to the police report.
The man was charged with manufacture, distribution or possession of Schedule I and II narcotics.
Robbery
A Conway police officer went to a Tinkertown Avenue apartment at about 10 minutes after midnight Saturday after they had gotten a report of a robbery in progress, according to a Conway police report.
The woman told police that two suspects on bicycles robbed her at gunpoint. Police say there was evidence that a robbery had occurred. The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigative Division for more investigation.
A bystander wants the dog
Conway police were called at just after noon Saturday to the Conway Dog Park where they got a report of a woman dropping off a black German Shepherd mix and leaving the dog at the park unattended, according to a Conway police report.
The officer said when he arrived the person who called police was not there, but others there were able to identify the dog. As they were about to load the dog into the dog truck, a young woman told them she would take the dog to keep it from going to the shelter.
Aggravated assault and kidnapping
Horry County police were called to the Gallivants Ferry area to check on a report of shots fired, according to an Horry County police report.
The officer says he found a woman there who told him that a man, she had been living with for only several weeks, had fired shots and she had been held by him against her will.
The woman told police she had been physically abused by the man and tried to leave three days earlier, but the man stopped her and wouldn’t let her leave.
She said on the day police were called, the man fell asleep to she was able to sneak out and call a family member to come get her. She left, but she says when the suspect awakened he discovered her gone so he called her asking where she was. When she told him she was in North Carolina he called her a liar and, shortly afterward, showed up at the location where the victim was.
The suspect tried to make her leave so someone went out and told him she was not going with him. The Horry County police report says they exchanged words, but when he began to walk toward the vehicle he pulled a gun and started shooting. The person who was targeted then told his family to get down and he returned fire hitting the ground in front of the suspect’s car in the area of the radiator. The suspect then sped away continuing to shoot into the residence and the victim’s vehicle. The report says police found multiple shell casings on the driveway and road near where the suspect had fired and where the victim was firing.
Police reported finding several bullet holes in the residence’s siding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.