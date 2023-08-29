After receiving a bomb threat on Church Street Tuesday, Conway Police Department said nothing was found at the scene.
Police and the city's fire department responded to 1101 Church St. after reports of a bomb threat. Horry County Police and the State Law Enforcement Division responded with specialized investigators to assist.
"After a thorough search and investigation, nothing was found and the scene has been released and back to normal operations," the police department said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.