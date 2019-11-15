Conwayite dies in wreck
A 35-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a Thursday night wreck off Depot Road in Conway, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Allan Cunningham of Conway died in the crash.
Authorities responded to the area of Depot Road and U.S. 501 Business shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Crews found a vehicle overturned in a swamp with two occupants trapped.
The driver, Cunningham, suffered fatal injuries. A passenger was taken to the hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed.
The Conway Police Department is investigating the accident.
Aynorite dies in wreck
The person died at Conwy Medical Center ER ref the Aynor crash is
Zorrein McClary, 50, from the Aynor area died from mass hemorrhage due to the impact of a motor vehicle accident.
The victim died in the Conway Medical Center emergency room Friday at about 9 a.m.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
Galivants Ferry man sentenced to 20 years
A Galivants Ferry man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison this past week.
Deniz B. Lobo, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor before the Circuit Judge Steven H. John, according to Leigh Andrew, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
John sentenced Lobo to 20 years in prison for the second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor with no possibility of parole, Andrew said. For the third-degree charges, John sentenced Lobo to 15 years on each charge. The sentences will run concurrently and he must register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor for life.
The three minor children were sexually assaulted in Horry County during 2016 and 2017, Andrew said.
“These children can move on with their lives and not worry about this defendant hurting them again,” Andrew said.
Cool urine isn’t cool
A young Loris woman was charged with trying to defraud a drug test at about noon on a recent day when she provided a sample that was cool to the touch and didn’t register on temperature strips, according to a Conway police report.
The young woman was instructed to give a second sample with an employee observing her. The second sample tested positive for Suboxone, fentanyl and opiates, according to a Conway police report.
The report said when a policeman questioned the young Loris woman she admitted that she tried to defraud the test.
Sexual assault
A 17-year-old girl told Conway police that a 17-year-old boy assaulted her on West Cox Ferry Road.
The policeman said that after talking with the complainant he determined that an assault had taken place.
After he spoke with the victim, he changed the charge to third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Drug/alcohol incidents
■ A Conway man was charged with public drunkenness after Conway police were called to Coast RTA where a man was sleeping on a bench at about 4 p.m. on a recent day, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman says the man smelled of alcohol, was having trouble standing and had bloodshot, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. He was taken to jail.
■ A Conway policeman stopped a Conway man at about 9:30 p.m. on a recent night because the tag light on his vehicle was defective, according to a Conway police report.
When the policeman asked the driver for his driver’s license, he told him he didn’t have it with him, but he could give him the information. He first told the policeman that he was born in 1973, but when the policeman asked a second time he gave 1974 as his birthdate. That made the policeman suspicious that he was giving a false name.
The policeman also reported seeing a case of Bud Light in the vehicle’s back seat with one can missing.
When he searched the vehicle, the policeman reported finding a small amount of a green leafy substance that he believed to be marijuana.
After the driver told the policeman that there was a firearm in the glove compartment, the policeman found a Taurus Millennium G2. The policeman checked and learned that the gun had not been reported stolen, but neither the driver nor his passenger is allowed to possess a gun, and the passenger had a warrant in Georgia, according to the Conway police report.
The driver was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and the passenger was charged with his Georgia warrant.
At the jail, the booking staff learned that the driver had given the policeman his brother’s name, not his.
He was charged with driving under the suspension, second offense; providing false information to police; unlawful carry of a firearm; possession of .10 grams of cocaine;
■ A Conway policeman went to Mill Pond Road and Church Street after Conway’s chief of police reported that the man, who was stumbling as he walked, might be intoxicated.
Police found the young Galivants Ferry man in the parking lot of the Circle K on U.S. 501 at about 2:30 p.m. on a recent day. The man was charged with public drunkenness and taken to jail.
■ Conway police were called to McDonald’s on Church Street at about 7:30 p.m. on a recent night where a man told them that a Conway woman had rear-ended him in the drive thru, according to a Conway police report.
He also told the policeman that he suspected that the woman was intoxicated because she was slurring her speech and moving sluggishly.
The policeman spoke with the woman and also saw the signs that the victim had seen.
The woman told the policeman that before retiring she had been a highway trooper for 20 years and her husband had also been a trooper.
The police stopped the field sobriety test after only one test because she almost fell when she tried it.
She woman agreed to give a breath sample, but failed multiple times to give an appropriate sample. The policeman charged her with driving under the influence and turned her over to jailers.
■ When a Conway policeman went to check on a report of a fight on Oak Street, he found the Virginia suspect fleeing in his vehicle, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman stopped the man at the intersection of Adeline Drive and Oak Street at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The driver had his window down and began to drive away again. The policeman told the man to stop, but instead he drove through a yard on Oak Street.
As the policeman walked toward the vehicle, he told the man to stop, he stopped but rolled up his window.
The policeman then learned that the man was driving without a valid driver’s license. He was charged with the license violation and disobeying a police officer.
The staff at the jail searched the man and reported finding .5 grams of a white powdery substance and possession of cocaine was added to his charges.
■ A Conway man and a Kansas man were charged after police went to the bus station to check on a report of a man waving a gun, according to a Conway police report.
Police talked to one of the suspects, who told them the gun was a BB gun. He began to dig in his backpack, but police told him to stop.
The Conway man said he was trying to buy the gun from the Kansas man to help him with some money.
He also told police that he wanted to make sure the gun worked so he shot it into mulch.
The policeman searched the suspect and reported finding what he believed was two wrappers holding marijuana and a marijuana cigarette and .177 pellets. The policeman described the gun as a pellet gun. The Conway man was charged with discharging a firearm in the city, carrying a concealed weapon and simple possession of marijuana. The Kansas man was charged with possession of a concealed weapon, and they were both released.
■ Conway police stopped a vehicle with four people inside at the intersection of Victory Lane and Technology Boulevard because it was traveling too fast at about 11 p.m. Saturday night, according to a Conway police report.
Police detained the passengers in the vehicle after one of the officers said he smelled alcohol. The driver was an Uber or Lyft driver and was not detained.
Police spoke with two backseat passengers and decided they were okay to be released.
Police reported that the front seat passenger was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. It was also determined that the man was only 19-years-old. Police checked his bag and found one Natural Light Seltzer, one White Claw Hard Seltzer and one Cape Hard Strawberry. Under the seat, the policeman found a Mike’s Harder Strawberry drink that was about two-thirds gone.
He was charged with public intoxication and taken to jail. The driver was given a citation for speeding and the two back seat passengers were allowed to walk home.
■ A Conway man drew the attention of a policeman at about midnight Sunday because he was driving without his lights on.
The Conway police report says the man made a number of turns, but eventually stopped at the corner of Church Street and Mill Pond Road.
The policeman called for the department’s K9, who alerted on the vehicle. In a search of the vehicle, a policeman reported finding a bag holding what he believed was cocaine, a pipe and a gun. In a strip search, jail officials found more of the white substance believed to be crack.
He was charged with operating a vehicle without lights, driving under suspension, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a weapon by certain person and trafficking in cocaine base.
Motor vehicle collision
A young Conway man was charged after Conway police went to the Food Lion parking lot to check on a report of a vehicle collision.
At the site at about 8 p.m. Sunday, police found the two vehicles with no one inside.
A Conway man told police that the suspect, a young Conway man, got into the passenger side of his car without his permission and demanded that he leave the scene.
The victim told police that he took this as a threat that he might harm him, so he drove away.
Three policemen saw the duo leaving and stopped them. The young Conway man was taken to Conway Medical Center for clearance for jail.
Police checked his record and found that he had two previous charges for driving under suspension. He was charged with driving under the influence, not for DUI, third offense; use of the wrong license and kidnapping. Bond was set at $22,255 and he was released Tuesday.
Bullying reported
The father of an 11-year-old boy told Conway police that a 12-year-old boy had been harassing his son and he and his mother had threatened the child, according to a Conway police report.
The Conway police report says the older boy came to his home, banged on the door and tried to get the 11-year-old to come out and fight.
The father said the next day, the boy came back and grabbed his son with the intention of slamming him; however, the father intervened and told the kid to get his hands off of his son.
The father also said that the next day, the child’s mother came to the bus stop and threatened the child. The father didn’t know the full name of the child and didn’t know the mother’s name. When the policeman talked with Sgt. Alston about the situation, he said he knew about the issues between the boys and planned to address them the next morning at Conway Middle School.
Gunshot wound
A Conway man went to Conway Medical Center at about 2:30 p.m. on a recent afternoon with a gunshot wound, according to a Conway police report.
The policeman said when he went to the hospital he found the victim lying on a bed with a wound to the bottom right of his left palm. Police are continuing to investigate the incident that happened on Ninth Avenue, according to the report.
Hit and run
A Conway man was charged with hit and run of an unattended vehicle Saturday at about 10:30 p.m. after an Aynor man driving on Main Street told police that the Conway man ran a stoplight at Main Street and Cultra Road and ran into his vehicle causing “functional damage”, according to a Conway police report.
The suspect left the scene and was found later in a ditch beside Long Road. The driver had called dispatch telling them he hit a deer, according to the report. He later told police he was involved in the collision, but said he had the green light. Police charged him with leaving the scene of an accident and took him to jail.
Murder conviction draws life sentence
An Horry County jury convicted a Myrtle Beach man Friday in a double shooting, and a judge sentenced him to life in prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Calvin Durrell Ford, 32, of Myrtle Beach was found guilty of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor, who, along with senior assistant solicitor Josh Holford, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Circuit Judge Paul Burch, who presided over the trial that began with testimony Tuesday and ended with the jury’s verdict on Friday, sentenced Ford to serve life in prison.
“This prosecution would not have been possible if a few brave community members had not had the courage to speak up. I truly appreciate the courage they showed,” Walter said. “I am also thankful for the hard work by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, especially Det. Tiffany Whitmire.”
Another man, Aliga Campbell, also of Myrtle Beach, was tried with Ford, but jurors found him not guilty in the 2016 fatal shooting incident.
Ford was convicted of killing 27-year-old Marquis Jamal Burgess during a birthday celebration in July 2016 in the 1000 block of Warren Street in Myrtle Beach. Dameion Hakeem Alston, 26, was also shot and killed during the incident. Evidence showed Burgess was the intended target of the shooting.
Woman reports assault
A Conway area woman told Horry County police that two nights earlier she was awakened by a man on top of her who was assaulting her, according to an Horry County police report.
She refused to go to the hospital to have evidence collected, saying if she couldn’t take her dog, the suspect would return and take her pet.
When the policeman asked her to describe her attackers, she told him she hadn’t seen him in a while.
She reported that after the man assaulted her he put something in her air vents that caused her to have headaches, her eyes to burn and her to fall asleep, according to the police report.
She told police the man lives under her house and comes into her home through the floorboards. She said he has built stairs under the house and slides the floorboards in another bedroom over and comes inside. She said he goes under the house through black marks that are on the underpinning of the home.
The policeman said he checked the floorboard, but didn’t see anything suspicious. He also checked the underpinning and didn’t find any holes or black marks.
The woman asked for emergency medical workers to come to her home to check her blood pressure, but she declined the offer to go to the hospital.
The report says the woman has called police multiple times saying the suspect is living under her house and she smells a strange smell inside; however, the police report says police keep checking but never find anything. She says the smell is like rotten eggs. The policeman says he smelled an odor, but didn’t smell it inside the house.
He thinks the odor is more like sewage.
The woman was given a case number, but the policeman found that due to her extensive call history and lack of cooperation there is not sufficient probable cause to believe that a crime occurred.
The policeman did not know if the woman had been diagnosed with any mental illnesses.
School threat
Horry County police were called to Green Sea Floyds High School on a recent morning after receiving a report of a student making threats, according to an Horry County police report.
The policeman reported that an assistant principal said the problem supposedly occurred when the juvenile and another student got into an argument about a damaged laptop.
The assistant principal told the policeman that the classroom teacher said she heard the statement about shooting up the school.
The police report says the student and his mom were there to hear the conversation. The student denied making the statement about shooting up the school, but said he did use profanity. He said he didn’t plan to shoot up the school or harm anyone.
The assistant principal said the school had addressed the issue and he was in the process of getting written statements from the teacher and students who heard the comment.
The student had already been suspended and the school needed a police report. The police report says the person the student was arguing with was not identified at the time of his report. The boy was not charged.
Huge loss
An Horry County police report says someone took $16,200 of things from a Church Farms Court property in the Green Sea area.
A complainant told police that the property owner was out of town and he was checking on the property. He said when he went there Friday he found a gate that had been chained and locked was no longer secure.
He then saw that a utility trailer that had been locked and that doesn’t have wheels was missing from the property. Then he saw that an outside building’s door was ajar, so he went in and found that a 1976 Harley Davidson was missing. He said the motorcycle, yellow and blue with red flames on the gas tank and fender, couldn’t be driven because the front end was locked.
Inside the home he found that two flat screen televisions were missing. A neighbor told him that he had seen two suspicious vehicles at the residence about a month earlier.
The policeman planned to list the motorcycle and trailer on a national crime computer.
An intended prank wasn’t a prank
Horry County police were called to the Academy of Technology and Academics on U.S. 701 North in the Conway section to check on a report of a student exposing his bottom to multiple people, according to an Horry County police report.
The assistant principal told police that the teenage student dropped his pants and showed his backside to students in one of his classes. The report says a teacher who saw the incident reported it.
The report says the teen admitted to “committing such action” thinking it was a prank.
The report says the teen told him he exposed his bottom to a group of guys who are his friends. He said the idea came from a new prank called, “Do it for Kofe” and it was only a joke.
His fellow students said the teacher just happened to look in his direction when the incident happened.
After the teen’s mother arrived at the school, the policeman explained to him that he had committed a serious offense that could easily result in serious consequences.
He also explained to the student that his actions could pose a negative impact on his career if he was charged.
The boy had never been in trouble at school before. The officer decided not to charge the boy because the school was planning to handle the incident.
Man scares residents
A Conway area woman locked herself and her grandchild in a bathroom on a recent morning because a man was outside ringing their doorbell, continuously knocking and breaking the windows of their home, according to an Horry County police report. She says while they hid, the man was trying to get into the locked residence.
The police officer says he saw the man outside the residence on the front porch demanding that the officer search the area. The man told the policeman that he broke the window and said, “I am the president, U.S. marshal, a judge and I’m sentencing you to five years.”
The man reportedly told the policeman that he lived at the house and claimed that someone took his children, and that President Obama had assaulted one of the children.
When the officers tried to put handcuffs on him, he told the officer that the handcuffs were out of order. He refused emergency medical service, but they came to assist the officer.
One officer asked a woman at the site to quit yelling and to remain calm to avoid stirring up the man, but she said she was frustrated and upset because he scared the woman and the grandchild when he broke the window. She said the man doesn’t have a residence and she let him spend a recent night at the house before dropping him off in Downtown Conway. She said he is homeless and she can do nothing with him. Officers took the man into emergency protective custody and took him in to be evaluated by a doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.