UPDATE: The missing person has been located.
The Conway Police Department is looking for help in finding a missing person, 39-year-old Ricky Lowery of Conway.
Lowery is a White male, six-feet tall and 180 pounds, and was last seen in the area of Rosehaven Drive and S.C. 701 South in Conway around 10:30 Sunday night, Sept. 6.
He was driving a gray Suzuki motorcycle.
Anyone with information on Lowery's location or has had contact with him is asked to contact their law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.
