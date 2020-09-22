Conway police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday night on Boundary Street that left two people hurt.
Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. after shots were fired, city spokeswoman June Wood said. Community members were asked to avoid the area.
Wood said both victims were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Detectives determined those responsible fled the scene on foot, she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
