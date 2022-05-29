Conway police are investigating a homicide following a shooting near Coastal Carolina University Sunday morning, officials said.
Police spokesperson June Wood said police were called to the 600 block of Highway 544 just before 6 a.m. Sunday following reports of shots fired. Just after 6:30, CCU sent out an alert to students to avoid the area of Coastal Club Apartments "due to police activity."
No suspect is in custody at this time, Wood said, adding police believe there is no threat to the community. CCU tweeted out just after 8:15 a.m. there was no threat to the university.
The identity of the victim will be released after next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.