The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle of interest following the theft of an excavator last month.
On July 30, officers responded to the area of Kingston Street and Fourth Avenue after a larceny was reported, according to a city news release.
Police on Thursday released photos of a vehicle that was in the area the excavator was parked.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 843-248-1790.
