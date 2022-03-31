After 43 years in law enforcement, 30 of them with the Conway Police Department, Tim Chapman will take a nice long vacation heading on a train to Boston, Mass., then on to Maine and back again.
After his trip and some rest, he’ll head back to the Conway Police Department on a part-time basis.
At his retirement gathering Thursday, several present and past officers, who worked with Chapman, said they see him almost like a brother and a great role model.
Chapman told the group that there are three things that he truly believes in.
First is Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior.
Second is his family: “I love my family. I’ll fight anybody for my family.”
Third is being a police officer: “I love being a police officer.”
He smiled as he said that he thinks there’s a special place in heaven for police officers.
Chapman also touted his wife saying that he worked trough ten hurricanes during his policing years and each time she was left to take care of their family by herself. It also wasn’t unusual for her to be without him on holidays, birthdays and other special occasions.
Conway Police Chief Dale Long presented Chapman with a shadow box filled with memorabilia of his time at the department, including badges, handcuffs, patches, a flag, a dress band for a hat, pins and more.
Long said Chapman spent many years cleaning and refinishing floors in his off-hours, a business that other officers helped with over the years.
He described Chapman as easy-going and said, “Nothing ever rouses him.”
Long said the retiring lieutenant brings his best day, everyday.
“Everybody here has learned something from him,” he said.
Chapman is the police employee, who put together things and personnel to go to the Shepherd’s Table, and always worked the intersection of Twelfth Avenue and Main Street during the Christmas parade.
About Chapman, he said, “He’s leaving big shoes to fill.”
As to Chapman’s retirement, Long said philosophically, “When it’s time, you know it’s time.”
Chapman began his police service in Biloxi, Miss., in 1978 before coming to the Conway Police Department in 1992. Over the years, he worked with ten chiefs, five of them in Conway. They include Sam Hendrick, Larry Barnhill, Reggie Gosnell, Gary Michell and Long. He pronounced Long the best.
He claimed Tom DelPercio as one officer who became part of his family. He said his kids love him.
“He was always there to protect me. He would protect me and my family today,” he said.
He pointed to many other officers and employees who had a positive impact on him including Capt. Tammy Carter, Ida Howard, Sgt. Charlie Johnson, Eddie Scott, Kathy Thompson, Don Parker, Richard West and Theresa Tyler, the chief’s secretary.
“She’s your best friend in the department,” he said of Tyler.
Steve Causey, who works now with the Horry County Sheriff’s Department, said he started working with the CPD in 1994 and Chapman was always by his side.
“I never had to worry about my back,” he said.
He called Chapman one of the best family men and best officers he’s ever known.
Tom DelPercio said when he moved to South Carolina in 1995 with no family here, Tim and his family took him in.
“He’s family and I love him,” he said.
Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick, who once worked with the CPD, told the group gathered to honor Chapman, “If you want a good role model, look to him.”
Sgt. Johnathon McAllister has been promoted to lieutenant and will step into Chapman’s position as an overseer of the department’s patrol division.
