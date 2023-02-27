Conway Planning Commission is set to hold public hearings next week for two annexations and rezoning requests of larger properties.

The separate requests are for properties off U.S. 501 and El Bethel Road. Property owners have not said what their plans are for the properties.

The planning commission is scheduled to make a recommendation to council about the requests during its next meeting March 2. From there, the items will go to city council for a first reading. The items will require two favorable readings in order to be passed.

Here’s a look at both of the requests:

El Bethel properties

Four parcels along El Bethel Road which make up about 15.5 acres could be rezoned and two of those could be annexed into the city.

The applicant is asking the city to annex and rezone two of the parcels from Horry County Commercial Forest Agriculture to Conway Institutional. The other two parcels are currently within the city limits and the applicant is asking to rezone those from High-Density Residential to Institutional.

The Institutional zoning is meant for medical, educational and higher-educational facilities in a campus-like setting, according to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO).

Indigo Properties LLC owns three of the parcels, county land records state. The other is owned by Saguaro Holdings LLC.

When reached Tuesday, the applicant said he could not comment on the requests at this time.

Three of the parcels are located on the east side of El Bethel. The city’s comprehensive plan identifies those as High-Density Residential and Highway Commercial. It identifies the other parcel, which is just over 6 acres of the other side of El Bethel, as Neighborhood Commercial. This parcel also abuts Dunn Short Cut Road.

(The comprehensive plan includes a future land use map, which is what the city uses as a guide for future growth and development.)

El Bethel Road is seeing more construction these days as Horry County Schools is building a new Whittemore Middle School on nearly 39 acres.