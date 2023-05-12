Chickens are still on the table for the city of Conway.
(Not literally.)
Conway Planning Commission has asked city staff to go back to the drawing board for further research about a proposed ordinance that would allow chickens in some residential zones.
After requests about chickens at residences, city officials have proposed an ordinance that would allow people living in some residential districts (R1 and R) to have five or less chickens.
Conway resident Erma Dunmore said citizens should be able to have chickens.
“If that person moves to the city, they are going to carry some of that with them,” Dunmore said. “[If] I came from the country to the city, I should be able to bring some country with me. So we shouldn’t be banned from that. We should be allowed a little bit to bring the country into the city.”
Current city rules state it’s illegal throughout most of the city to have chickens, except in rural and industrial zoning districts.
Planning commission member Jessica Wise said she supports residents having chickens in their yards, but was vocal about having restrictions on the coop structures.
“It’s actually helping bring more of the country into the city, if you will,” she said.
In 2017, the keeping of chickens was added to the industrial zoning district to allow them at Conway High for its agricultural program, city documents state. Since then, interest has grown in residential areas.
“Through the years, the Planning Department has required families to rid of their chickens, and each time it was a difficult thing for families who treated them like pets,” city documents state. “Additionally, with the recent rising cost of eggs, more citizens are considering raising chickens.”
No roosters would be allowed and breeding would be prohibited. And all areas must be kept in “a clean and healthy condition,” records state.
The chickens must be kept in a coop at all times. Chicken coops could be considered an accessory structure, so residents building a coop must follow city rules pertaining to accessory structures.
Some council members have said they didn’t see the upside of having chickens and want to keep the same city-like feel without the animals.
The proposed ordinance will likely be discussed at next month’s planning commission meeting. In order for the ordinance to be passed, it must go to city council and receive two favorable readings.
