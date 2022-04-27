The Conway Planning Commission on Tuesday reversed its position on a $25 million healthcare facility planned for Fourth Avenue.

The commission originally supported rezoning requests that would clear the way for the facility and the construction of a new Dollar General store across the street. But after a heated council meeting last week that saw council members raise concerns about the long-term plans for that area, the proposal was sent back to the commission, which then recommended that the projects not be approved.

“I have no room left where we are," said Jim Eubanks, CEO of Health Care Partners of South Carolina, the company seeking to build a facility where the current Dollar General is located. "We are losing business. More importantly, we are losing patients.”

The healthcare group currently has a facility on Main Street. A new facility would be constructed where the Conway Shopping Center on Fourth Avenue is located. Healthcare Partners would move its location from Main Street to Fourth Avenue, said Kathryn Sligh, an attorney representing both Healthcare Partners and the Dollar General developer.

During the two-hour discussion Tuesday between the commission, engineers, an attorney and the developer, the group explored how they got into this position and where they will go from here.

When the commission initially voted in favor of the rezonings, commissioners were told by city staff that the project would also go before the Community Appearance Board, meaning the CAB could influence the appearance of these projects.

However, that's not the case. Once a rezoning is approved, there's no additional panel with any oversight of the project's look.

The plans call for bringing a new Health Care Partners of South Carolina facility to the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue. The Dollar General would relocate across the street and a new store would be constructed.

Eubanks clarified Tuesday night that the company had secured funding for the project, though he did not go into detail about the exact amount. He said it was implied at the council meeting that they may not be able to fund the project.