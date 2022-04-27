The Conway Planning Commission on Tuesday reversed its position on a $25 million healthcare facility planned for Fourth Avenue.
The commission originally supported rezoning requests that would clear the way for the facility and the construction of a new Dollar General store across the street. But after a heated council meeting last week that saw council members raise concerns about the long-term plans for that area, the proposal was sent back to the commission, which then recommended that the projects not be approved.
“I have no room left where we are," said Jim Eubanks, CEO of Health Care Partners of South Carolina, the company seeking to build a facility where the current Dollar General is located. "We are losing business. More importantly, we are losing patients.”
The healthcare group currently has a facility on Main Street. A new facility would be constructed where the Conway Shopping Center on Fourth Avenue is located. Healthcare Partners would move its location from Main Street to Fourth Avenue, said Kathryn Sligh, an attorney representing both Healthcare Partners and the Dollar General developer.
During the two-hour discussion Tuesday between the commission, engineers, an attorney and the developer, the group explored how they got into this position and where they will go from here.
When the commission initially voted in favor of the rezonings, commissioners were told by city staff that the project would also go before the Community Appearance Board, meaning the CAB could influence the appearance of these projects.
However, that's not the case. Once a rezoning is approved, there's no additional panel with any oversight of the project's look.
The plans call for bringing a new Health Care Partners of South Carolina facility to the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue. The Dollar General would relocate across the street and a new store would be constructed.
Eubanks clarified Tuesday night that the company had secured funding for the project, though he did not go into detail about the exact amount. He said it was implied at the council meeting that they may not be able to fund the project.
Eubanks also shared he had received a letter from Conway Medical Center in support of the project. He has previously said the healthcare facility could house CMC services, including an imaging center.
Brian Argo, executive vice president and chief operating officer of CMC, said in a letter to Eubanks that he’s encouraged by the company's plans to redevelop the Fourth Avenue area.
“As you are looking to provide primary and preventative care, CMC’s growth into many specialty services (Cardiology, Oncology, CNT, Gastroenterology, etc) allows us to help support your entity in a variety of ways,” Argo wrote. “I think together we can make a bigger impact on the Conway community than individually. The CMC team continues to be supportive of your project on Fourth Avenue.”
Last year, Healthcare Partners saw over 30,000 patients in Conway. Eubanks said the new facility would add 60 new jobs and over $4 million in payroll.
At this point, Eubanks said Healthcare Partners is ready to move forward as soon as they line up a contractor and plans.
Commissioner Danny Hardee, who cast the lone vote in favor of the rezoning, said he has not heard any opposition from the public about the project.
“I’m pulling for you," he said. "I want it to go there."
At last week's city council meeting, city officials revealed that the plans submitted in March for the project did not meet the guidelines for the core commercial zone.
At that same meeting, Dollar General’s developer Tom James said Dollar General is only willing to move locations if it can get better visibility and access. He said the plans for the new store would help revitalize the area.
“It’s a little bit disingenuous to say we just aren’t doing it because we don’t want to do it," he said. "No, we can’t do it."
James said Dollar General will have to decide soon if it will renew its five-year lease, which would start in October.
“You guys want a new Dollar General and these healthcare associates to come in and redevelop this area," James said to city council. "This is it. Otherwise, Dollar General signs its five-year lease."
Councilman William Goldfinch then blasted the company's approach to the project.
“You hired a local engineering firm that understands our rules,” he said during the council meeting. “You ordered the material for a building that would never go there. And now you’re trying to hold us hostage with this healthcare building that everybody wants for the benefit of our community and you want us to make an emotional decision to fix what I think you guys did intentionally from the start. … It’s insulting.”
At the request of planning staff, council voted to send the items back to the planning commission for another review, which happened Tuesday night.
The requests will now go back to city council for a first reading. City council would have to vote in favor of the rezonings twice for the projects to be approved.
If the city council does not approve the projects, the applicants will have to wait a year if they choose to reapply for a rezoning.
About the requests
Both rezonings would change the zoning from core commercial to highway commercial, but the city’s comprehensive plan identifies all three parcels involved as core commercial.
Conway planning staff did not support the zoning changes because of the conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The highway commercial district allows for shopping, entertainment and automobile-oriented businesses and is typically found on or near major highways, according to Conway's zoning code. Core commercial zoning is used to establish a thriving commercial and mixed-use district adjacent to the downtown area, creating a corridor into the central part of the city.
The main difference between core commercial and highway commercial is the proximity of a building to the road. Core commercial requires buildings to be close to the road, while highway commercial allows buildings to sit back off the road and have a parking lot in the front.
City staff have supported keeping this area as core commercial because they hope it will spread the feel of downtown Conway to this part of the city.
Commissioners questioned James — who works with T. Cooper James, a Dollar General “preferred developer” — about the front parking being removed from the plans and only running beside or behind the building.
James said Dollar General wouldn't budge on its plans.
“What they do is a science,” he said, adding that plans are made based on the visibility, accessibility and parking of the store. He also said plans are generated based upon an area’s demographics and population.
Sligh said Conway National Bank, which has a main building on Fourth Avenue, is not in compliance with core commercial, though it is with highway commercial due to its parking being located in the front. Sligh added the bank building was constructed before zoning was put into place.
In speaking with CNB representatives, Sligh said they have no plans to change their property’s appearance.
Commissioner Brian O’Neil said the city and public put their ideas and vision into the comprehensive plan, which is why it needs to be followed.
“The pedestrian traffic, it needs to slow it down there,” he said. “By having the buildings there…it’s going to slow down the traffic. That’s why that core commercial is the way it is. This is the entrance into our city and that’s why we extended it the way we did.”
Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick has said both Dollar General and Healthcare Partners could currently build on the properties without rezoning the parcels — a point planning commissioner Jessica Wise continued to bring up during Tuesday’s special meeting.
“If you can do this in existing zoning, why can’t they do that without rezoning,” Wise said. “You can invest that $25 million dollars in the current zoning.”
