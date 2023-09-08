The largest development in the city of Conway’s history is one step closer to becoming a reality.
The city’s planning commission voted Thursday night to recommend the annexation and rezoning of a more than 1,700-acre property off U.S. 701 South that could bring roughly 3,200 residential units to the city over the next 25 years.
The commission voted 6-2 in favor of the annexation and rezoning, with changes based on staff’s and the commission’s recommendations. Those changes include sidewalk additions in some areas, the completion of the spine road throughout the development and requiring the developer to pay 100% for road improvements.
Planning commission also voted 6-2 to approve the development agreement between the city and developer.
The proposed project, also known as the Warden Station Tract, could bring 1,763 acres of property into the city near Highway 701 South and Pitch Landing Road. Developers have proposed 3,200 units that include houses, townhouses and multifamily dwellings.
City documents state the property includes nearly 724 acres of wetlands and 507 acres within a flood zone. Some of these overlap. A portion of the wetlands would later be deeded to the city.
In recent months, residents have expressed concerns about flooding and infrastructure that may not be able to handle more traffic and public safety.
They worry about the cost of fire and police services and personnel, that the development would change the culture of Conway and that building around wetlands would create further flooding issues. Some have shared concerns about the wildlife not having anywhere to go. And some asked the annexation be delayed until the public could get more information about public safety and infrastructure.
Dana Natale, who lives near Conway Middle School, praised the work of Conway’s public works staff for their professionalism and friendliness, but fears more homes, inevitably bringing more work, could tarnish that exceptional service.
“Board members, you take the time to work for us, and I must assume that you love Conway and its charm and friendliness the way I do,” she said to the planning commission. “Please understand that it’s all these little things that will keep Conway this way.
“Our incredibly hard working and helpful city employees do not deserve to be handed a new Carolina Forest. And our neighbors don’t deserve the resulting change in quality of their service.”
During the meeting, city staff and the developer maintained they have worked together for the better part of the last six months, going back and forth almost daily to make changes based on the public and staff’s concerns.
City planning director Jessica Hucks addressed those concerns during her presentation, and said she had created a list of staff’s comments. And a representative of the developer assured the planning commission that those concerns had been taken into consideration, with proper changes made.
Shep Guyton, the attorney representing the developer, said they are aware of the concerns and doing everything they can to address them.
“We don’t think this will be the end of the road, regardless of what your recommendation might be,” he said to the planning commission ahead of the recommendation Thursday.
Guyton said the city’s stringent development requirements will make the project more appealing than if it were in the county’s limits.
“We occupied a lot of your time,” he said during Thursday’s meeting. “And I think it’ll be a better project because of that.”
As the project moves through the city’s formal process, the development agreement is being drafted, which could include enhancement and impact fees. These fees could pay for public safety, parks and recreation, and planning and development. City council will make the final decision on those fees.
Commissioner David Sligh said it’s important that the project pays for itself so other citizens do not have to take on that burden.
“I think this is a tough call with a lot of the information that was provided,” said Sligh, who made the motion to approve the annexation and rezoning.
Sligh said the project would be a higher-end development that would look different if it wasn’t within city limits. He added this would help attract higher-end retail and grocery stores.
“Now we are going to have to pick between evils,” he said, adding he would rather the property remain wooded, but believes that will not happen.
Planning commission’s recommendation will now go to city council for a final determination. Council must give it two favorable readings before it is approved.
City staff said the developer would begin developing the property 25 months after final approval.
The public may speak about the development agreement during the city’s next meeting Sept. 18. The public hearing is limited to the development agreement, not the rezoning and annexation item.
