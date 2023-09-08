The largest development in the city of Conway’s history is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The city’s planning commission voted Thursday night to recommend the annexation and rezoning of a more than 1,700-acre property off U.S. 701 South that could bring roughly 3,200 residential units to the city over the next 25 years.

The commission voted 6-2 in favor of the annexation and rezoning, with changes based on staff’s and the commission’s recommendations. Those changes include sidewalk additions in some areas, the completion of the spine road throughout the development and requiring the developer to pay 100% for road improvements.

Planning commission also voted 6-2 to approve the development agreement between the city and developer.

The proposed project, also known as the Warden Station Tract, could bring 1,763 acres of property into the city near Highway 701 South and Pitch Landing Road. Developers have proposed 3,200 units that include houses, townhouses and multifamily dwellings.

City documents state the property includes nearly 724 acres of wetlands and 507 acres within a flood zone. Some of these overlap. A portion of the wetlands would later be deeded to the city.

In recent months, residents have expressed concerns about flooding and infrastructure that may not be able to handle more traffic and public safety.

They worry about the cost of fire and police services and personnel, that the development would change the culture of Conway and that building around wetlands would create further flooding issues. Some have shared concerns about the wildlife not having anywhere to go. And some asked the annexation be delayed until the public could get more information about public safety and infrastructure.

Dana Natale, who lives near Conway Middle School, praised the work of Conway’s public works staff for their professionalism and friendliness, but fears more homes, inevitably bringing more work, could tarnish that exceptional service.