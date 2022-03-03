A proposed development could bring dozens of homes to the north side of Conway if an annexation and rezoning request is approved by city council.
Conway Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a nearly 36-acre annexation and rezoning request. The planning commission’s recommendation will now go to Conway City Council for a discussion later this month.
The property, made up of two parcels, is located between S.C. 65 and Collins Jollie Road (S.C. 813). It is accessible from Lite Road, S.C. 65 and Collins Jollie.
The applicant, Jamie McLain, is requesting the property be annexed into Conway city limits and rezoned from Horry County Commercial Forest Agriculture to City of Conway High-Density Residential (R1). The R1 district allows for five homes per acre, with lots measuring as small as 7,500 square feet.
Jordan Rodes, a representative of the property with Venture Engineering, said the engineering firm first approached the county about rezoning and was told the request needed to go to the city.
The development is planning for 10,000-square-foot lots, Rodes said, and would have multiple access points.
A traffic study was done in 2019 for another, much larger development along Collins Jollie and found the surrounding roads were adequate for an increase in traffic, said Allison Hardin, the city’s planning and development director. She added traffic at the proposed development on Lite Road would not be that significant of an impact.
City water is available and accessible to the property and police and fire have a driving time of less than six minutes to the proposed development, though traffic and time of day could impact this, Hardin said.
The city’s comprehensive plan identifies the property as rural residential, which typically has two units per acre, and R1 would be a higher density than what the comprehensive plans are for that area. However, many of the homes in the area are R1.
Hardin said the Lite Road property being rezoned to R1 would not be out of character with the surrounding properties, and could likely be a conservation subdivision.
Within city limits, there are currently 224 properties within a 1-mile radius of the Lite Road property that are zoned R1, according to city planning documents.
The property is not in a flood zone, but there are wetlands on the property, which is currently vacant.
“Wetlands on the property means that they will have to be delicate in how they design it,” Hardin said. “It doesn’t prevent us from going forward.”
Hardin added the developer could have smaller lots in a conservation subdivision, but that does not mean more lots.
City council will discuss the request during a March 21 meeting. After that, the item will go to council again for a public hearing and first reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.