For the last three decades, the Conway Police Department has not been fully staffed with certified police officers.
Until now.
“We’ve done very good attracting some candidates,” said police chief Dale Long, adding it can be a struggle to hire.
The department has recruited locally and Long said he believes the city’s location is an advantage.
“In being the county seat…I think that helped start pushing people here,” he said. “We’re different.”
Long said Conway is not as transient as other jurisdictions may be, which sets it apart from the rest.
“We have more stability, which I think is attractive,” he said. “You actually get to invest in the community that stays consistent here. We’ve got a lot going for us.”
The starting pay range for certified police officers is $37,579 to $56,368, city officials said.
The department consists of 75 employees and is made up of law enforcement officers and administration.
Long said having a fully staffed department helps spread the load, it allows officers more time at scenes and back up, there are more eyes on the streets, and it helps with crime prevention education.
The city is currently hiring a community police officer position. (This position does not fall within the certified police officer category.) That job listing is posted to the city's website.
