Conway City Council put a pause on a $1 million project Monday that would bring improvements to Collins Park and the Billy Gardner Recreation Complex so council could further discuss the plans for the project.

The city received a bid from Black Water Paving, LLC, for the two projects at both sites, which totals just over $1 million. The Collins Park project would cost just over $736,400 and the rec complex project would cost about $277,225.

City officials discussed potential additions to these areas during council’s budget retreat earlier this year, which included adding tennis and pickleball courts at Collins Park and expanding the rec complex.

During Monday’s meeting Councilwoman Beth Helms made a motion to table accepting the bid until council could have a workshop to give further input to the plans. Helms also suggested the plans should have more pickleball courts.

“Everybody wants pickleball courts,” Helms said.

Using the tennis courts at Conway High School would be beneficial and allow for more pickleball courts on city property, Parks and Recreation Director Ashley Smith said.

“I wanted tennis courts more than anybody,” he said. “But we may be better served doing two pickleball courts than the two extra [tennis] courts, in my opinion.”

Smith said building tennis courts now would be more expensive than ever.

“I think we could actually make money with pickleball courts, and the tennis courts, of course,” he said. “But pickleball right now seems to be hot and I don’t think it’s a fad. I didn’t like pickleball a couple years ago. I was probably one of the ones that wanted to take it down, but my eyes have seen the glory.”

The Collins Park proposed improvements include the following: