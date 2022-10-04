Conway City Council put a pause on a $1 million project Monday that would bring improvements to Collins Park and the Billy Gardner Recreation Complex so council could further discuss the plans for the project.
The city received a bid from Black Water Paving, LLC, for the two projects at both sites, which totals just over $1 million. The Collins Park project would cost just over $736,400 and the rec complex project would cost about $277,225.
City officials discussed potential additions to these areas during council’s budget retreat earlier this year, which included adding tennis and pickleball courts at Collins Park and expanding the rec complex.
During Monday’s meeting Councilwoman Beth Helms made a motion to table accepting the bid until council could have a workshop to give further input to the plans. Helms also suggested the plans should have more pickleball courts.
“Everybody wants pickleball courts,” Helms said.
Using the tennis courts at Conway High School would be beneficial and allow for more pickleball courts on city property, Parks and Recreation Director Ashley Smith said.
“I wanted tennis courts more than anybody,” he said. “But we may be better served doing two pickleball courts than the two extra [tennis] courts, in my opinion.”
Smith said building tennis courts now would be more expensive than ever.
“I think we could actually make money with pickleball courts, and the tennis courts, of course,” he said. “But pickleball right now seems to be hot and I don’t think it’s a fad. I didn’t like pickleball a couple years ago. I was probably one of the ones that wanted to take it down, but my eyes have seen the glory.”
The Collins Park proposed improvements include the following:
- site preparation and grading
- tree removal
- pavement removal
- asphalt paving
- parking expansion
- concrete sidewalks
- asphalt tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a basketball court construction
- court surfacing
- seeding and restoration
These are the proposed upgrades to the Billy Gardner Recreation Complex:
- site preparation and grading
- concrete sidewalks
- concrete trench curb
- clay tennis court construction
In April, council voted to spend $46,500 for engineering services at the sports center off Mill Pond Road and Collins Park. The funds for Collins Park paid for a topographic and tree survey, site construction plans, construction staking and construction administration.
The engineering plans at the Sports & Fitness Center on Mill Pond Road were for three clay tennis courts.
Conway has allocated $450,000 in state parks, recreation and tourism funding for the Collins Park project and $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Mill Pond Project, according to city documents. About $270,000 would be needed from the hospitality fund in order to pay for the project.
The city will now have a workshop at a future meeting before moving forward with upgrades.
Other council business
After Conway fared well through Hurricane Ian, the city offered its services to other coastal communities that were flooded with storm surge and left disheveled from the storm Friday.
Conway’s building inspectors were sent to coastal areas to help with assessments, said Adam Emrick, Conway administrator.
“We’re at the ready if anybody else needs assistance,” he said.
The City of Conway saw 14 downed trees and about 10% of the city’s roughly 2,000 pumpkins hanging on downtown trees were recovered and replaced.
Amphitheater project coming along
A new amphitheater is still under construction behind the Conway Planning Department building.
“We don’t have a date for completion or unveiling yet,” said June Wood, city spokesperson. “We have metal arch work and some other items still to be done.”
The city will host a movie night at the amphitheater Saturday.
