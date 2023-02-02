Stephen Stec loved life.
Every aspect of it. His family. His friends. His Catholic faith. His academics.
Stec was an exceptional person in and out of the classroom. He took the time to be the glue that held his friend group together, while also maintaining excellent grades.
Stec, 20, died Jan. 14 in a vehicle crash on his way back to Baylor University. He was making the journey from Conway to Waco, Texas, and was less than two hours away when the crash happened.
Stec’s family celebrated his life during a funeral mass Jan. 23 at St. James Catholic Church in Conway.
Now his family hopes to keep his legacy alive through a math and science scholarship for students at Conway High School.
The Shine Your Light scholarship will be open to students wishing to go in state or out of state, his mother Amanda Stec said. The scholarship is named after the chapel at Baylor that shined a green light.
So far, more than $19,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe account.
Stec attended the Scholars Academy and graduated as salutatorian from Conway High School, Amanda Stec said.
He went to Baylor with 80 credit hours and will receive a degree in May in mathematics, she said, adding he was also working toward an astrophysics degree.
From an early age, his parents knew he loved to learn.
“I would read a page and he would read a page,” Amanda Stec said. “And that’s how we started him reading. Stephen’s always been very intelligent. I’m not trying to brag. He always scored very high on all of his [grades].”
Outside of his academics, Stephen enjoyed traveling, watching football, eating sushi and playing cards.
“He loved being a Conway Tiger, a Gamecock and a Baylor Bear,” Amanda Stec said.
And he was personable. At 6-feet, 2-inches tall, he gave the best bear hugs. Stephen looked for the good in people and never met someone he didn’t consider a friend. When he was younger, he would refer to people as a “mean friend” – but they were still friends, his parents joked.
“It’s amazing that my son touched so many lives in 20 years,” Amanda Stec said.
His father Paul added: “He could morph into anything. He would find interest in other peoples’ interests.”
An only child, Stephen showed support to his mother from college after she was diagnosed with cancer in April.
“He called and he said, ‘Mom is your hair falling out yet?’” she said. “I said, ‘yeah’ … and I went ahead and had my niece just cut it.
“And when he came home, he had shaved his head. He had had his roommate shave his head.”
He once told his parents that if he ever were to get a tattoo, he would get tattooed with a math problem that only he could solve.
“He wanted to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders,” Amanda Stec said.
Stephen remained humble through all of the scholarly accolades he received, his cousin Felicia Colletta said. And he looked for the good in people.
“He was always rooting for the underdog,” Colletta said.
Casey King, who met Stephen in the third grade, said Stephen was larger than life.
“Stephen never approached anything without 100 percent passion or enthusiasm for what he was about to do,” King said.
His friends say he liked to stay in contact, frequently calling during holiday breaks to check in.
“He always stayed in touch, and that was something that was very amazing about him,” King said.
But being with Stephen in person was much more special.
“Seeing Stephen, it was like an event,” King said. “He always left a memorable impression every time you saw him again.
“He was a force of life. Nothing was too big for him. No challenge was too great.”
Sydney Saloman, one of his friends from Baylor, said Stephen confidently introduced himself on their first day of school, and the two were inseparable after that day.
She will never forget the times he helped her when she was homesick or needed a buddy.
“The way he should be remembered is by his kindness and his selflessness,” Salomon said.
Stephen’s impact on others was evident. He made folks want to become better people.
“He should be the reason we try and make someone smile,” Salomon said.
The GoFundMe for the Shine Your Light scholarship can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-expenses-honorary-scholarship-fund.
