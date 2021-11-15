The city of Conway is one step closer to prohibiting people from openly carrying firearms at city events or into any city-owned buildings.

Conway City Council unanimously passed the first reading of an addition to its public conduct ordinance that would prohibit people from openly carrying firearms to public events.

The addition to the ordinance will require one more favorable vote for a final approval.

The initial proposal stated that event goers would be prohibited from openly carrying firearms to city-permitted events. Since then, the addition to the ordinance has included city-owned buildings.

The proposal now states the following: "It is unlawful for any person to carry a concealed weapon or firearm, whether concealed or open, in any public building owned or operated by the City or at any city-permitted event on public property. Provided, however, the prohibition of carrying firearms set forth herein does not apply to regular salaried law enforcement officers and reserve law enforcement officers of a South Carolina state agency, municipality, county, or law enforcement officers of the federal government or other states when carrying out official duties while in South Carolina, or members of the United States Armed Forces, National Guard, or the South Carolina State Guard when carrying out official duties."

Conway Police Chief Dale Long first presented the addition to city council during a Nov. 1 meeting. Long has said the recommendation came after seeing other municipalities across South Carolina — including the city of Columbia — making changes for city events after the state’s “Open Carry with Training Act” was passed this year. The law states that those who have a concealed weapons permit may openly carry handguns in public places.

Following his presentation to council, Long, who is a supporter of the Second Amendment, said that he wants people to feel safe when gathering at city events. He said seeing people with a gun on their hip could make people feel unsafe.