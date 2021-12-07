After a lengthy discussion Monday night, the city of Conway is one step closer to exempting a developer from paying fines for cutting down protected trees — which would be the first time the city would waive its tree protection ordinance for a developer.

The subject property is a planned development near the Wild Wing neighborhood off U.S. 501. The developer has said there are plans to construct senior living apartments on one of the parcels. A 25-foot buffer will be required.

Monday’s council meeting brought multiple people who spoke in opposition of the development, many of whom live in Wild Wing and some whose properties back up to the planned development.

Residents expressed concerns over flooding becoming worse if more trees are cut down, infrastructure and more traffic, and general opposition to more development. However, city council ultimately passed first reading of the request that would allow the developer to be exempt from following the tree preservation ordinance. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy and councilman Larry White voted against the request.

The property fell under the planned development zoning code prior to the city combining zoning with subdivision regulations to create a unified development ordinance in 2011. The applicant is Jimmy Jordan with Canolina Properties, which owns three parcels, and JP Jordan and Associates, which owns two parcels —all making up about 50 acres.

Following the first reading and public hearing Monday, councilman William Goldfinch made a motion to hold another meeting before the end of the year to vote on the second reading, which would be required to ultimately pass the request. The city did not have a second meeting planned for the month.

But during an October meeting, Goldfinch made a motion to defer the item.

Goldfinch on Tuesday said he requested the meeting for multiple reasons. The first reason was to pass the request before two new council members join in January. He added that the current council members have more background and have been following the request for years. Another reason is that a senior living facility is needed in Conway, he said.