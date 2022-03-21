Another funeral home location will not be coming to the city of Conway, for now.

Conway City Council voted unanimously against a rezoning request on McKeithan Street during its Monday night meeting. The property — .47 of an acre at 1705 McKeithan St. — is currently zoned low density residential. The request was to rezone the property to neighborhood commercial.

About half-a-dozen people showed up to Monday's meeting in opposition of the request.

"We want the neighborhood to remain as is," said Ed McNew, who lives across from the property. "It’s a good neighborhood."

McKeithan Street neighbors also sent letters to the city ahead of the meeting.

McNew and his wife, Gail, collected dozens of signatures of others who also opposed the rezoning request.

"There are plenty of available properties zoned for commercial whereby we do not have the need to encroach into the residential community," reads a letter submitted by Gail McNew.

In another letter sent to the city, McKeithan Street resident Katherine DuPuis also opposed the request.

"This property is located in the middle of a cozy, quiet neighborhood where neighbors are friends," DuPuis wrote. "A funeral home is in direct opposition of this neighborhood's needs and would disrupt this area."

The current owner William Cooper purchased the property in July 2021 for $120,000, according to Horry County online land records. Previously, the property was used as a daycare as well as a residence.

Conway Planning Commission voted in favor of the request during a February meeting, though there were concerns about parking due to the area being residential. There are two nearby properties that are zoned neighborhood commercial, which would allow for businesses like a restaurant without a drive through, a motel or a pet supply store.

Because council denied the request, the applicant cannot seek a rezoning for at least one calendar year, said June Wood, Conway city spokesperson.