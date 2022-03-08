Moving public hearings for planning department items from Conway City Council meetings to the planning commission could be beneficial to both the public and developers, city officials said.

The proposal would shorten the time it takes for an application to make its way through planning commission and city council, as well as give the public an opportunity from the beginning to vocalize support for or opposition to items.

“In the interest of providing the applicants with the best use of time for the review process,” said Allison Hardin, Conway’s director of planning and development. “We’re proposing to change the order of the way we do things to give the applicants and staff input from the public sooner in the process so that the applicant can make any changes that may need to happen based on public input.”

This is how it currently works: the planning commission meets on the first Thursday of every month to make recommendations to city council based on the requests the planning department receives. These requests include annexation and rezoning petitions, amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance, comprehensive planning activities and amendments, and other issues requested by Conway City Council.

From there, the application can sit for 11-18 days before it is placed on city council’s agenda for the third Monday of each month. At that meeting, the council typically is just introduced to the item and discusses it, but does not take a vote. Council has the chance to ask staff or the applicant to bring additional information to the public hearing.

The application then sits for another 14-21 days until the public hearing and first reading. If council approves the item during first reading, the application sits for another 14-21 days before a second reading where it could become law. Hardin said this waiting period could be a time for developers to tweak their requests and make necessary changes.

“The public input is extremely helpful to both the developer and the staff because oftentimes they will bring up points about the neighborhood that neither staff or the developer had considered,” Hardin said. “We can get a better product in the end with less delay. Currently, the public comes into the process nearly halfway through.”