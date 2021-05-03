Conway Police Department is asking people to avoid areas and shelter in place as thunderstorms are passing through the area Monday evening.
Anyone in the Conway area is asked to shelter in place until further notice as trees are down around Long Avenue at Crabtree. Drivers are also asked to avoid Church Street on the beachbound side between Conway Ford and Conway High School.
The National Weather Service is warning of pea-sized hail in the area as storms move through Horry County. Storms are expected to move continue moving east as the area is under a severe thunderstorm warning.
