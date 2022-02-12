The City of Conway recently moved one step closer to having all of the property it needs to build a $2.8 million multiyear project, designed to naturally reduce flooding in the area near Trinity United Methodist Church.
The plan includes turning the land into a great place for Conwayites to gather and enjoy nature and for children to play.
Council learned at an October meeting that the only house left standing on Freeman Drive that the city needed for its project, dubbed Chestnut Bay, had been sold to a private citizen for $49,000.
The new owner met with council in an executive session in October of 2021.
The purchaser of the property and the Realtor, who bartered the sale, were both at the October meeting.
In December of 2021, the city closed on the property securing its ownership at a cost of about $105,000.
The house has since been demolished and the property is now open, but the city still needs to purchase a vacant parcel that it needs to complete its project.
That piece is located adjacent to the properties on Freeman Drive and also to the railroad tracks. Conway spokeswoman June Wood said the city is not currently in negotiations for this property.
The plan for Chestnut Bay has not changed since it was introduced in December of 2020, according to Wood.
The plan is designed to mimic a Carolina Bay, the naturally-occurring elliptical depressions that sometimes include rare foliage and help prevent flooding.
Conway’s plan includes a natural area covering about 7.8 acres featuring the large lake-like structure that hints of a Carolina Bay. The plan also includes a grassy amphitheater, a boardwalk connecting the area to the Crabtree Greenway, a children’s play area, forested wetlands, a fishing pond, entrances from Sherwood Drive and Long Avenue, restrooms, a flood-protection berm near Long Avenue and stormwater wetlands with low and mid-height vegetation.
Robinson Design Engineers, the group that designed the plan, was also hired by the city to oversee development of the project.
Joshua Robinson has said in the past that he’d like to see the project done in phases, depending on the city’s ability to obtain grant money.
The city was denied on its first effort to obtain a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant, but applied again about two weeks ago.
The city hopes to get $2.16 million from the grant, which will leave the city’s share at $677,600.
City officials don’t expect to hear from this grant before June, according to Wood.
The original plan was funded by a partnership between the City of Conway and the S.C. Nature Conservancy, and its $40,000 cost was funded through a grant secured by the Conservancy.
Some of the property needed for the project was purchased with FEMA money that the city received to cover some of the damages inflicted on the area by Hurricane Florence.
