Manning Feldner plays every note on his guitar with soul.
That’s what the 21-year-old Conway native is doing as he tours the country with band Parker Barrow.
“At a very early age, my dad told me to play every note with soul and you could never go wrong,” Feldner said. “My guitar playing, I never look at it as an opportunity to shine or show off a certain type of skill. My playing comes from my soul and how people perceive that, that’s up to interpretation. I just kind of keep my head down and play with soul and whatever's in my heart be expressed through the guitar.”
Currently on a brief break, the band started its tour in June. They’ve been to places including D.C., California, Virginia and Nashville.
A graduate of the Academy of Arts, Science and Technology, Feldner grew up in Conway and played football at his base school, Conway High.
He is the son of Britt and Jill Feldner and the brother of Miles Feldner.
Feldner’s start to playing guitar was inspired by his father, who taught him the basics. From there, YouTube helped him learn more tricks. Growing up, he also played in church praise bands.
He joined his first band in college at the University of South Carolina: Nick Stone and the Shifty Hunchbacks. What a name, right?
“A couple of college guys trying to be funny,” he said of coming up with the band’s name. “Hootie and the Blowfish is from Columbia and they have a very random and funny name so I guess we were kind of thinking we should try the same idea.”
And later he joined another band: Bailey Road Band out of Myrtle Beach.
That experience and getting his name out there eventually led to the Parker Barrow band reaching out to him on social media.
“Believe it or not it was from an Instagram DM (direct message),” he said. The message said they were looking for a long-term guitar player.
“We had a phone call and talked a little bit more about the details, and he said, ‘Alright, we have a show in Virginia in December.’ He said, ‘Do you think you can be there and learn the set list?’ And I said, ‘I’ll be there.’ I had never met them and I drove up to Virginia and met them the day of the show. And he hopped on stage and everything seemed to click instantly. …I really appreciated who they were as people and I respected their ability as musicians and I was honored to share the stage with them.”
The band is known for its southern rock music - and is expected to release a new single July 12 and a 10-track album set for release Aug. 11.
They continued to work and refine working together, picking up another guitar player and a bass player. And it all led the band to the tour it's on now.
“We’re super grateful and excited for what’s to come,” Feldner said. “Nothing but smiles and trying to, you know, work our hardest…while being good people along the way.”
Along the way, Feldner has developed a signature look: long hair and a hat.
He started growing out his hair during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If there was ever a time I was going to grow out my hair, the time is now,” Feldner said. “I decided I was going to keep it, and I guess as a guitar player, it’s a little more fun to have long hair.”
As for the hat, it’s from the ‘50s and came from eBay. And it became something he wears on stage each night.
“It’s still going strong on the road. I’m happy to be the owner of the hat now, and I’m sure whoever had it before me wore it hard,” Feldner said. “Just trying to take care of it while keeping it on the road.”
Aside from music, Feldner enjoys hunting, fishing and skateboarding. “I really enjoy every second I spend with my family. That’s probably the No. 1 thing, especially coming off a tour,” he said.
What’s next for the band?
The band will hit the road again later this month and is set to hit the road again this month, heading to locations including Cincinnati, Washington D.C., Alabama, Georgia and New Hampshire.
They will also make a stop in Myrtle Beach at Tin Roof on Aug. 17 as part of the Jukebox Gypsies tour.
“We move as a unit and we enjoy every second we spend together,” he said. “Just traveling with such a good group of people has really been an honorable and joyful thing to do.”
