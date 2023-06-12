Conway native Michael Allen shared some of the lifelong lessons he learned growing up as a kid with a passion for design and creation by reading the first few pages of his debut children’s book at the Conway library.
The former Clemson football player and 22-years accomplished architect read his book "Alone in the Forest: Neal's First Adventure" in front of a crowd at the Horry County Memorial Library on Friday.
The new book is the first in a series of children's stories for kids ages 9 to 12, and he hopes to inspire them to build their own projects by using the blueprints illustrated in his books.
“Neal is based off of me and some of the things I did,” Allen explained to a child who asked if the story he wrote about a boy building a treehouse was true or not. “But I made some fictional changes to make Neal come alive today, because if I had told this story in the 1980s, it wouldn’t have been as exciting, so I brought it into these things.”
Some of the Conway-inspired memories that Allen infuses into the story of Neal are tinted to be more entertaining and appealing for kids, such as a friendly dog named Petey replacing a neighbor’s mean canine.
But the core of it is based off the experiences of a youth with a neophyte passion for art and the explorations he embarked on in the pursuit of that adolescent dream.
“This is the first book in a series of five adventures that Neal is going to be doing,” Allen said. “In every book, Neal is going to build some type of design or go through the process of designing something, problem solving something, and, at the end of every book, creating something.”
In the next edition of Neal's adventure, which Allen is already in the process of brainstorming along with the help of the computer graphics artist who illustrates the books, Neal will strive to rebuild the neighbor’s doghouse that was destroyed in the aftermath of a hurricane, along with some help from a new female friend.
Allen is also in talks with an app developer to create a companion application that would allow kids to follow and create the projects featured in his books.
“When I first found out about architecture in a library, that was the first I had even heard of architecture,” Allen said. “I wanted to create a book that was younger and so that little people like you and like I used to be can find what an architect is at your age and not wait until it’s time to go off to college.”
Allen’s passion for inspiring young people to learn about architecture also led him to create the nonprofit architecture education program called the ARKITEX Foundation in April, which provides resources and mentorship for youth of all backgrounds interested in becoming architects.
“ARKITEX envisions a future where youth from all backgrounds have the opportunity, resources and guidance to pursue a career in architecture,” states the organization’s online information page, “We are increasing equity and accessibility to architecture education for youth by increasing visibility of the architecture profession, creating resources that nurture curiosity and spark creativity, and providing guidance from architecture professionals. Through our partnerships with parents, schools and organizations, we help create a path to success in architecture.”
Allen said that his prodigious talent for football in his early years actually hindered his goals for becoming a professional architect during college, as they often were at odds with each other for time.
“I had to spend a lot of time after class visiting professors in their offices to help me study and prepare for tests,” Allen said.
Despite his successes on the football field, Allen said he doesn’t regret the transition at all.
“It’s a big accomplishment, I’m so proud of him,” said Craig Spain, a childhood friend of Allen's. “Happy that he’s doing this for his business and his book.”
Selena Brown, cousin of Allen and Conway native, said she is proud of Allen's accomplishment in publishing the book.
“I’m very proud of him, that's why I came out to support him,” Brown said. “He’s doing good things for himself and the community.”
Allen is the founder and CEO of MOA Architecture, a full-service architectural and planning firm located in Greenville, and he spent 19 years learning in the architectural industry prior to establishing the firm. He also played football professionally in the arena league after graduating from Clemson University, according to the ARKITEX website.
Allen said the next edition of the Neal's adventure is projected to release in about four months.
