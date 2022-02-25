Horry County’s chief associate judge of the Probate Court hopes to lead the court as the new Probate Judge, according to a statement issued by Allen Beverly Friday afternoon.
The primary election for the office of Probate Judge will be held on June 14. Beverly is running as a Republican.
“Serving as Probate Judge is a calling I am passionate about,” said Beverly. “The citizens of Horry County need a Probate Judge who is fair, understanding, knowledgeable, experienced, and will be available for support and help during difficult times.”
In September 2019, Beverly was hired as chief associate probate judge by current Probate Judge Kathy G. Ward, who recently announced she will not seek re-election after serving two terms as judge and 40 years in the department.
“Judge Ward is an excellent mentor and leader in this community,” said Beverly. “I have learned a great deal from her governance, and I am honored she has trusted and confided in me as chief associate probate judge.”
As a former practicing attorney with more than 15 years of experience, Beverly worked closely with the probate court representing court appointed cases. Beverly also taught business law at Horry Georgetown Technical College and served as vice chairman of the Horry County Zoning Board of Appeals. He is an active member of the South Carolina Association of Probate Judges.
A Conway native, Beverly and his wife, Jennifer, have been married for 12 years and have two small boys. Beverly looks forward to the opportunity to serve the citizens of Horry County in a professional, respectful and compassionate manner.
“Growing up in Horry County, I value the people and will work extremely hard to serve them,” said Beverly. “It would be a privilege and honor to represent Horry County as probate judge.”
